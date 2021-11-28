Georgia Proposes $3 Million Fine for Cargo Ship Pollution

Oil leaks continued as workers cut the boat into chunks for removal from the ocean.

Nov 28th, 2021
Associated Press
Capsized Cargo Ship
iStock

ATLANTA (AP) — State environmental regulators are proposing a $3 million fine for the Hyundai Glovis Co. logistics and shipping firm after a cargo ship carrying vehicles capsized and polluted ocean waters off the Georgia coast.

In an order posted Tuesday, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the South Korean freighter Golden Ray were discharged into the water.

The ship capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick. But oil leaks continued several months later as workers cut the boat into chunks for removal from the ocean.

Last summer, oil gushed from the wreckage and washed onto the beaches and marsh grasses of St. Simons Island, a popular tourist area.

The South Korea-based firm will have a year to either pay the penalty or submit a plan for a proposed “supplemental environmental project” and obtain a reduced penalty, the agency said.

Company representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

More in Laws & Regulations
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
Sponsored
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. The new, "Basic Guide to Exporting" addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.
Oct 28th, 2021
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Oct. 20, 2021.
Regulators Probe Racial Bias in Medical Devices
Research shows that pulse oximeters, which measure blood oxygen levels through the skin, work less well on darker skin.
Nov 22nd, 2021
In this image take from video, Elizabeth Holmes leaves the U.S. Federal Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021.
Fallen Tech Star Takes the Stand in Criminal Fraud Trial
The surprise decision came as a bombshell — and carries considerable risk.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Wang Yong, Chinese state councilor and director of the Anti-Monopoly Commission of the State Council, attends the inauguration of the National Anti-Monopoly Bureau in Beijing, Nov. 18, 2021.
China Fines Tech Giants in Anti-Monopoly Crackdown
The companies allegedly failed to disclose acquisitions in network technology, mapping and medical technology.
Nov 22nd, 2021
A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. A huge social and environmental policy bill passed by House Democrats includes a plan to impose a fee on emissions of methane, a powerful pollutant that leaks from oil and gas wells and contributes to global warming.
Dems Confident on Methane Fee as Budget Bill Moves to Senate
But it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry.
Nov 22nd, 2021
I Stock 1313021515
OSHA Pauses Implementation, Enforcement of Biden Vaccine Mandate
It follows an appeals court's decision to stay OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard that would require large companies to require vaccination or daily virus testing.
Nov 18th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit.
White House Offering More Aid for Winter Heat, Utility Bills
The sum comes largely from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Nov 18th, 2021
Workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, near the village of Iliamma, on July 13, 2007. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, it is extending through May a timeline to decide how or whether to proceed with proposed restrictions on mining in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, which is known for its salmon runs.
EPA Sets Timeline to Weigh Next Steps for Pebble Mine
The Army Corps of Engineers last year rejected a key permit following an environmental review.
Nov 18th, 2021
I Stock 1170018697
Electrician Ordered to Pay $481M for Scam
He posed as an engineer to help cover up a $1 billion Ponzi scheme.
Nov 17th, 2021
Navy
Navy Officer Guilty of Hiding Ties to Chinese Businessman
He faces up to 30 years in prison.
Nov 16th, 2021
NVIDIA microchip on a motherboard, Moscow, April 2019.
UK Government Orders Review of $40B Semiconductor Deal
Regulators will investigate the national security implications of the NVIDIA-Arm deal.
Nov 16th, 2021
President Joe Biden signs the 'Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act' during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Nov. 15, 2021.
Biden Signs $1T Infrastructure Bill
The bipartisan deal cut back the initial $2.3 trillion plan by more than half.
Nov 16th, 2021