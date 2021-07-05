Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Price-Gouging Throughout Pandemic

A law firm claims Amazon engaged in "unconscionable" price increases, inflating prices for essential goods by upwards of 1,800%.

Jul 5th, 2021
I Stock 1068477992
iStock

SEATTLE —A class-action lawsuit accusing Amazon of price-gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic has now been expanded to include a proposed class of all Amazon shoppers nationwide who purchased affected products, according to law firm Hagens Berman.

The expanded lawsuit, filed July 2 accuses the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.com, of engaging in “unconscionable” and unlawful price increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflating prices for essential goods by upwards of 1,800 percent.

If you purchased any consumer food items or goods, emergency supplies or medical products from Amazon during the COVID-19 crisis, find out more about the lawsuit and your rights.

The lawsuit against Amazon seeks repayment to consumers for Amazon’s price-gouging, and treble damages, as well as injunctive relief from the court barring Amazon’s overpricing, which attorneys say is illegal under state consumer-protection laws.

“Attempting to profit from a deadly pandemic is far from a victimless act,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Seattle-based Hagens Berman. “When Amazon chose to hike up prices of emergency supplies and other goods while the world was reeling from COVID-19, it unlawfully price-gouged vulnerable consumers who were relying on Amazon to obtain goods safely.

“We intend to hold Amazon accountable for the choice it made.”

Price Fixed: Face Masks, Medicine, Toilet Paper, Food Staples & More

As the COVID-19 crisis escalated, so too have Amazon’s prices for goods consumers require to remain healthy, protected and nourished, attorneys say.

According to the lawsuit, “Amazon’s sales have never been higher, and since the COVID-19 pandemic began, its sales in some categories (e.g., home items) are up more than 1000 percent.” Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’s personal wealth increased by $75 billion (or approximately $205 million per day) in 2020, during which hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their source of income and their lives to COVID-19.

After federal officials declared a public health emergency, certain Amazon prices increased as follows according to Hagens Berman’s filing:

  • Face Masks: Increases up to 1,800 percent, from $4.21 to $79.99;
  • Cold Remedies: Increases up to 1,523 percent, from $4.65 to $79.00;
  • Toilet Paper: Increases up to 1,044 percent, from $17.48 to $200;
  • Black Beans: Increases up to 521 percent, from $3.54 to $21.99;
  • Flour: Increases up to 400 percent, from $22.00 to $110.00;
  • Disinfectant Wipes: Increases of more than 745 percent, from $20.71 to $174.96.

All of these (and many more) Amazon price increases are flagrantly unlawful under Washington law, attorneys say.

Find out more about the class-action lawsuit against Amazon for price-gouging during the COVID-19 outbreak.

More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride in Chandler, Ariz. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has ordered automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver assist systems. The move Tuesday, June 29, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates the agency is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past.
Autonomous Vehicle Companies Ordered to Report Crashes
The order signals the NHTSA is taking a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past.
Jun 30th, 2021
In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, a protester rides in a mock coal train as other protesters demonstrate against trains carrying coal for export moving through Washington state in Tacoma, Wash.
Justices Deny Wyoming, Montana Coal Suit Against Washington
The export dock would have sent coal to Asia.
Jun 29th, 2021
This Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo shows packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales, according to a landmark legal settlement announced Monday, June 18, 2021, after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping.
Juul to Pay $40M in Teen Vaping Settlement
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015.
Jun 29th, 2021
Google CEO Sundar Pichais speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, Oct. 28, 2020.
5 Ways Congress Is Trying to Rein in Big Tech
Bipartisan legislation points toward breaking them up.
Jun 28th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and other bipartisan group of senators, Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Back On Track After Walk-Back
Republicans indicated they were satisfied with Biden's comments that he was dropping the both-or-nothing approach.
Jun 28th, 2021
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis. The deal requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years to cover total.
J&J to Leave the Opioid Business
The news comes after the company agreed to a massive settlement.
Jun 28th, 2021
In this April 17, 2019, file photo online customer reviews for a product are displayed on a computer in New York. U.K. regulators are investigating Google and Amazon over concerns the online giants aren't doing enough to stop fake reviews of products and services on their platforms. The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday, June 25, 2021 it opened a formal investigation into whether the two companies broke U.K. consumer law by failing to protect shoppers.
Google, Amazon Subject of Probe on Fake Reviews
“Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled," said the watchdog agency.
Jun 25th, 2021
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan. From left are, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Biden, Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rear, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Biden, Bipartisan Group Reach Deal on Nearly $1T Infrastructure Plan
The bill is a scaled-back — but still significant — piece of the Biden administration's broader proposals.
Jun 24th, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Senators Push $953B Infrastructure Plan, Raise Hope for Deal
Lawmakers have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.
Jun 24th, 2021
I Stock 845357576
Businessman Arrested in Biodiesel Fraud Scheme
The Turkish businessman is allegedly connected to a scheme run by a gas station owner and two Utah polygamists.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters march out of the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D., Feb. 22, 2017.
Dakota Access Pipeline Lawsuit Dismissed
But the ruling also outlined a path for a future legal challenge.
Jun 23rd, 2021