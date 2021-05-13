Company Defies Michigan Governor's Order to Close Pipeline

Enbridge has been warned that continuing to operate the line would be trespassing — and that the state would claim its profits.

May 13th, 2021
John Flesher
This file photo shows an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station.
This file photo shows an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station.
AP Photo/John Flesher, File

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Midwestern oil pipeline continued operating Wednesday, despite a shutdown demand from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that the operator warned could lead to fuel disruptions similar to those resulting from a cyberattack on an East Coast system.

Whitmer ordered Line 5 closed last November because of the potential for a spill in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. As her May 12 deadline arrived, Canadian pipeline company Enbridge said only the federal government has regulatory authority over its operations.

Enbridge, backed by numerous chambers of commerce and Republican legislators in Michigan, seized on last week's hack of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 percent of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast. The resulting shutdown led to panic-buying that has left thousands of filling stations without fuel and motorists in long lines.

"The cyberattack that triggered an unplanned, temporary closure brings to the forefront what consumers could face," said Mike Moeller, Enbridge's director of operations for the Great Lakes region. "Without Line 5, consumers will shoulder the burden of supply disruptions and related price increases, particularly for propane and transportation fuel."

Whitmer's office said in a statement that the Colonial Pipeline interruption "shows the danger of relying heavily on a single energy supply. That's why Governor Whitmer has put in place a plan to protect jobs, diversify and expand our renewable energy resources, and ensure Michigan's energy needs are met, while also taking action to get the oil out of the water as soon as possible."

Line 5 critics said previous shutdowns, including one last summer when a pipe support was damaged, caused no gasoline shortages or price gouging. Drawing connections to the Colonial Pipeline is "fraudulent and nothing more than a last-ditch effort to scare people," said Rich Bergmann, owner of Lake Charlevoix Brewing Co.

Line 5 moves oil and natural gas liquids for 645 miles (1,038 kilometers) through northern Wisconsin and Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. The nearly 23 million gallons (87 million liters) it carries daily are refined for gasoline, jet fuel and propane in several Midwestern states, as well as Ontario and Quebec.

A roughly four-mile (6.4-kilometer) segment divides into two pipes that cross the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The state in 1953 granted an easement to place the pipes on the straits bottom. Whitmer revoked it, saying Enbridge hadn't met its safety provisions, which the company disputes.

The state sued to enforce the order, which is pending as a federal judge considers whether to retain jurisdiction or send the case to a Michigan court. Whitmer warned the company Tuesday that continuing to operate the line would be trespassing and the state would claim Enbridge's profits from doing so.

Business groups filed a brief this week in support of Enbridge, saying a shutdown would have "tremendous consequences" for regional and national economies. They contend it would cost billions of dollars in economic activity and tens of thousands of jobs in the region. Christopher Guith, a senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, accused Whitmer of "political theater" and "pandering to the most extreme activists."

"Unfortunately, millions of Americans and Canadians are likely to pay the price for it," he said.

A forced shutdown also could give Enbridge legal cover to abandon its planned $500 million tunnel to house a replacement for the straits pipeline segment, said Valerie Brader, an attorney who filed the business groups' brief and formerly led the Michigan energy agency.

Environmentalists and native tribes planned rallies in Detroit, Lansing and the Straits of Mackinac area. They accused the company of flouting the law and endangering the world's largest freshwater system. "The scale and impact of a Line 5 oil spill would be an unprecedented ecological and economic disaster," said Liz Kirkwood, executive director of Traverse City-based For Love of Water.

More in Laws & Regulations
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
I Stock 1044327810
Former Amazon Worker Files Whistleblower Complaint
She alleges that Amazon fired her because she raised concerns about the company's COVID-19 policies.
May 10th, 2021
Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery.
Alabama Legislature OKs Medical Marijuana
The measure heads to the governor's desk eight years after legislative efforts began.
May 7th, 2021
Mb 99 Thumb2
Spot Robot Dog Gets Fired from NYPD
Public criticism ultimately outweighed its potential to inspect dangerous areas.
May 6th, 2021
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021.
U.S. Backs Waiving Intellectual Property Rules on Vaccines
Proponents argue sharing the technology would help speed the end of the pandemic.
May 6th, 2021
John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, Boston, Feb. 2012.
Delivery Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax, Drug Charges
Northern Herb did not require customers to prove that they had a state-issued medical marijuana card.
May 5th, 2021
In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, New Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, walks at the entrance of the WTO.
WTO Mulling IP Waivers for Vaccines
The aim is to suspend the rules for several years — just long enough to beat down the pandemic.
May 5th, 2021
In this Aug. 26, 2020 photo, a worker inspects disposable gloves at the Top Glove factory in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Top Glove Hopes to Resolve US Seizure, Ban
The U.S. banned Top Glove shipments due to allegations of forced labor, and just seized a shipment at a Cleveland port.
May 5th, 2021
Pills I Stock 1220131127
Drug Co. Settles Kickback Allegations for $12.6M
The cancer drug maker denies any wrongdoing.
May 4th, 2021
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Under Armour clothes are displayed at a Kohl's store in Colma, Calif. Sportswear company Under Armour has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pay $9 million in fines related to misleading its revenue growth to investors from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2016, the agency said Monday, May 3, 2021.
Under Armour Settles with SEC for $9M
The company was accused of misleading investors as to its revenue growth.
May 4th, 2021
In this Dec.4, 2018 file photo a flame emits from a chimney at the BASF chemical company in Ludwigshafen, Germany.
Climate Pledges See World Closing in on Paris Goal
President Biden's ambitious new climate goals contributed significantly to the revised estimate.
May 4th, 2021
Netflix logo on a remote control in Portland, Ore., Aug. 13, 2020.
Former Netflix Exec Guilty in Bribery, Kickback Scheme
He received money and stock options from tech companies to approve contracts with the streaming giant.
May 3rd, 2021