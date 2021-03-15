EU Takes Legal Action vs. UK Over Brexit Deal

Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.

Mar 15th, 2021
Raf Casert
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
In this file photo, lorries queue at Check-in at the port in Dover, Britain, before entering the EU.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing it does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law. The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

It marks yet another worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended on January 1. Disputes have ranged from fights over vaccines, to the full diplomatic recognition of the EU in Britain and now again the terms of the divorce agreement.

Britain announced last week that it is delaying the imposition of checks on some goods from the EU to give businesses more time to prepare for new post-Brexit rules.

And on March 3 the U.K. decided to unilaterally extend a grace period until October on checks for goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom but remained part of the EU's single market for goods after Brexit to avoid a hard border that could revive sectarian violence.

That means that products arriving from Britain face EU import regulations. In September last year, the U.K. had already upset the 27-nation bloc when it considered legislation that would have given Boris Johnson's government the power to override part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

So the EU sees the U.K.'s March 3 statement as proof that Britain has now twice sought to violate an international agreement.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland's status was underscored this year when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc's supply. That would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland - exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was crafted to avoid. The grace periods cover areas such as supermarket supplies and parcel deliveries to Northern Ireland from Great Britain and mean checks are not yet fully applied.

The first of the grace periods had been due to expire at the end of this month but the UK has pledged to extend them until October in a move widely welcomed by businesses in Belfast.


More in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, thousands of snow geese take flight over a farm field at their winter grounds, in the Skagit Valley near Conway, Wash. The Biden administration on Monday, March 8, 2021, reversed a policy imposed under former President Donald Trump that drastically weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species. Trump ended criminal prosecutions against companies responsible for bird deaths that could have been prevented.
Biden Revokes Trump Bird Policy
Trump ended criminal prosecutions against companies responsible for bird deaths that could have been prevented.
Mar 9th, 2021
Ep118
Engineer Allowed to Steal 2,500 Pages of Classified Info
All it took was the right color badge.
Mar 8th, 2021
Gavel On Sounding Block 000042143500 Small
Exxon Mobil to Pay $14.25M in Pollution Case
"Exxon has been fighting this case for 11 years now, refusing to take any responsibility for spewing millions of pounds of illegal pollution into Texas communities."
Mar 3rd, 2021
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office in Perth, Australia, on June 9, 2020. Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said Wednesday, March 3, 2021 he was accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year.
Rio Tinto Chairman Leaving Over Destruction of Sacred Sites
The two rock shelters in Western Australia had been inhabited for 46,000 years.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this May 8, 2019 file photo, then Federal Trade Commission commissioner Rohit Chopra testifies during a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Chopra, President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the federal consumer watchdog agency is likely to be face hostile questioning from Republican Senators on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, but is likely to be confirmed with Democrats controlling a majority in the Senate.
Consumer Watchdog Pick Signals More Aggressive Stance
Rohit Chopra said, if confirmed, he would likely return the bureau to aggressively penalizing companies for bad behaviors.
Mar 2nd, 2021
I Stock 511304438
Is It Time to Control Cigarette-Makers?
A potential solution to tobacco-related deaths is a corporate 'death penalty.'
Mar 2nd, 2021
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Minimum Wage Hike All But Dead
Democrats seemed to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike.
Mar 2nd, 2021
This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court to Address Patent Ruling Board
It's a case important to patent holders and inventors including major technology companies.
Mar 2nd, 2021
A person walks past a shop offering the repair of electronic equipment and domestic appliances in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years. The new 'right to repair' comes into force across the 27-nation bloc Monday, March 1, 2021. The posters read: ' Repair - 24 hours'.
Europeans Get 'Right to Repair' for Some Electrical Goods
It is part of a broader effort to cut the environmental footprint of manufactured goods by making them more durable and energy efficient.
Mar 1st, 2021
Factory Worker Using Electric Grinder In Metal Industry 619629568 2125x1416 (1)
Expectations for U.S. and Overseas Manufacturing
How supply chain factors, investment decisions and a new administration will all play key roles in manufacturing's near future.
Feb 26th, 2021
F-16 Fighting Falcons on the tarmac at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz., April 14, 1999.
Water Tainted Near Air Force Base
The Air Force plans to distribute bottled water to thousands of nearby residents and business owners.
Feb 26th, 2021