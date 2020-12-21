German Court Upholds Tree-Felling Ban at Tesla Plant Site

The court says Tesla had not provided information on paying for possible environmental restoration projects.

Dec 21st, 2020
Associated Press
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German court ruled Saturday that automaker Tesla has to stop clearing trees on some parts of the site outside Berlin where it is building the company's first electric car factory in Europe.

The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region upheld an earlier temporary ban on the clearing of the forested site after two environmentalist groups appealed a lower court’s decision to allow the tree-cutting. It specifically ruled that areas on the fringes of the plot where protected species live may not be cleared.

The court also said that Tesla had not provided demanded information on paying for possible environmental restoration projects until a deadline earlier this week, German news agency dpa reported.

The company planned to open the factory next summer. It was not immediately clear if the ruling would cause a delay.

The cased resulted from a lawsuit brought by environmental groups NABU and Gruene Liga, which claimed that wildlife in the forest hadn't been safely resettled before the clearing started. They were particularly concerned about sand lizards and smooth snakes, NABU wrote on its website.

Both are protected species in Germany.

Tesla expects to make 150,000 electric cars a year at the new plant starting in mid-2021, with plans to increase that number to half a million annually.

The company, which is headquartered in California, announced late last year that it had decided to build its first European factory in the Berlin area. The planned site is at Gruenheide, just east of the capital in Brandenburg state.

More in Laws & Regulations
Osh Ae
New OSHA Inspection Program to Target Workplaces with Highest Injury and Illness Rates
The Site-Specific Targeting Directive is OSHA's primary targeting program for non-construction establishments with 20 or more employees.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 491488082 (1)
Volkswagen Loses Top EU Court Case in Diesel Scandal
The company admitted to fitting millions of cars with a device that allowed them to cheat on emissions tests.
Dec 17th, 2020
Covidcasetn
Man Pleads Guilty in COVID-19 Doctor's Note Fraud
This wasn't even the worst fraud he committed against his employer.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 1091348950
Companies Accused of Crimes Get More Digital Privacy Rights than People
The Labor Department’s move to shield innocent corporations reveals that government officials are aware of the harms wrought by "digital punishment."
Dec 16th, 2020
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020.
Negotiators Near Agreement on COVID-19 Aid
The measure aims to extend aid to individuals and businesses and help ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.
Dec 16th, 2020
20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.
US, States Crack Down on Scams Bilking Desperate Americans
Consumers lost an estimated $1 billion in the schemes since the start of 2020.
Dec 15th, 2020
I Stock 856508492
FDA Approves GMO Pork for Food & Medicine
It's the first intentional genomic alteration in an animal that the FDA has approved for both human food consumption and as a source for potential therapeutic uses.
Dec 15th, 2020
Des Moines, Iowa.
State to Return Virus Aid Used for IT Project
Officials determined the project was not allowed under the CARES Act.
Dec 15th, 2020
2
Mexico Ag Department Proposes 2024 Ban on Roundup Ingredient
The rules were praised by environmentalists and organic producers who have complained of pesticide contamination, but drew criticism from many farmers.
Dec 14th, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, third left, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, center right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
EU Leaders Agree to Reduce Emissions After All-Night Talks
“It was worth having a sleepless night," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
Dec 11th, 2020
Documents created by the Food and Drug Administration for the meeting with the FDA advisory panel as Pfizer seeks approval for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 10, 2020.
US Panel Endorses Widespread Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Shots could begin within days.
Dec 11th, 2020
Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant.
EPA Overrides Scientists' Calls for Tougher Pollutant Limit
Environmental groups promised a legal challenge.
Dec 9th, 2020