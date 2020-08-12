Appeals Court Tosses Antitrust Ruling Against Qualcomm

The court ruled that "hypercompetitive behavior is not" illegal.

Aug 12th, 2020
Associated Press
A sign advertises 5G at the Qualcomm booth at CES International in Las Vegas.
A sign advertises 5G at the Qualcomm booth at CES International in Las Vegas.
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned an antitrust ruling against Qualcomm, dismissing arguments that it unlawfully squeezed out cellphone chip rivals and charged excessive royalties to manufacturers such as Apple.

The 3-judge panel unanimously sided with the San Diego chipmaker in tossing out a district court's earlier ruling on a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

It’s a victory for Qualcomm, since the earlier ruling could have undercut its business by threatening its ability to extract big royalties from phone makers.

“Anticompetitive behavior is illegal under federal antitrust law. Hypercompetitive behavior is not," said the opinion Tuesday from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which described the earlier ruling as going beyond the scope of antitrust law.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, ruled in May 2019 that Qualcomm must renegotiate licensing deals with customers. Her ruling would have required Qualcomm to license its patents to rival chipmakers at fair prices and refrain from signing exclusive agreements that block competitors from also selling chips to smartphone makers. Qualcomm would have had to submit to FTC monitoring for seven years.

The case pitted the U.S. government against itself. While the FTC pursued its charges in court, the Justice Department told the appellate court that Koh's decision would endanger national security by diminishing Qualcomm's competitiveness.

Qualcomm said in a statement Tuesday that the appeals court ruling “validates our business model and patent licensing program and underscores the tremendous contributions that Qualcomm has made to the industry."

More in Laws & Regulations
Kodak Ap
Kodak Deal Blocked until 'Allegations are Cleared'
Rumors of insider trading abound after a stock spike raised questions.
Aug 10th, 2020
Gold I Stock 482074765
Big Nevada Gold Mine Expansion On Hold
Environmentalists say the expansion could prove catastrophic to wildlife, cultural resources and nearby high-desert springs.
Aug 10th, 2020
Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matt Albence comments Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss., after the announcement of the indictments of four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade. Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst listens in rear.
Poultry Plant Execs Indicted after 2019 Immigration Raid
680 people were arrested at seven plants in central Mississippi last year.
Aug 7th, 2020
The exterior of AbbVie in Lake Bluff, Ill., Jan. 24, 2015.
Drugmaker to Settle Insurance Fraud Lawsuit for $24M
AbbVie agreed to change the way it markets Humira.
Aug 7th, 2020
Asdfasdf
Meet America's First Nationally Distributed Carbon Neutral Beer
Carbon neutral certification for Fat Tire is another step in New Belgium’s sustainability goal to become fully carbon neutral by 2030.
Aug 7th, 2020
I Stock 1068925322 (1)
USDA Floats Rule to Strengthen Organic Standards Enforcement
The rule would expand the National Organic Program's oversight and help curb organic fraud.
Aug 7th, 2020
I Stock 1063381330
Questions Raised After Kodak's Big Moment
The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether insider trading laws were broken.
Aug 5th, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. at Dream City Church in Phoenix, June 23, 2020.
President's Son Opposes Alaska Mine Project
The proposed Pebble Mine would be near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery.
Aug 5th, 2020
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.
Engineer Sent to Prison for Stealing Robocar Secrets
The former Google exec downloaded a trove of self-driving car technology before he departed the company.
Aug 5th, 2020
A series of greenhouses are pictured at the University of Nevada, Reno, where a rare desert wildflower is growing.
Mine Consultant Agreed Nevada Plant in Danger
The botanist believes a rare desert wildflower should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Aug 4th, 2020
Managers inform small groups of workers about new safety devices and measures taken at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants.
GM Alleges Fiat Chrysler Spent Millions to Bribe UAW Leaders
GM alleges the payments sought to saddle Fiat Chrysler's rival with more than $1 billion in additional labor costs.
Aug 4th, 2020
Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Nuclear Bailout Tied to Bribery Scandal Was Years in Making
Ohio's House speaker and four associates are accused of taking a $60 million bribe.
Aug 3rd, 2020