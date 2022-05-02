Vote Tally Begins in 2nd Amazon Union Election in NYC

The same obstacles that plagued the effort the first time are at play again.

May 2nd, 2022
Haleluya Hadero
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

A federal labor board on Monday will count ballots cast by warehouse workers in a second Amazon union election on Staten Island.

The National Labor Relations Board is overseeing the election and expects to finish tallying the votes by Monday evening.

A separate election held last month gave a nascent group of organizers known as the Amazon Labor Union a surprise victory when workers at a different Staten Island facility voted in favor of unionizing. That was a first for Amazon in the U.S.

But it’s unclear whether the ALU can replicate its success. There are fewer workers eligible to vote this time around — about 1,500 compared with 8,300 — and turnover at the facility is high. There are also fewer organizers involved in the latest election than the one before it.

The same obstacles that plagued the effort the first time, including Amazon’s aggressive anti-union tactics, are at play again. In the lead-up to the election, Amazon continued to hold mandatory meetings to persuade its workers to reject the union effort, posted anti-union flyers and launched a website urging workers to “vote NO.”

“Right now, the ALU is trying to come between our relationship with you,” a post on the website reads. “They think they can do a better job advocating for you than you are doing for yourself.”

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement its employees choice whether or not they want to join a union. But “as a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees,” Nantel said. “Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”

A second labor win could give workers in other Amazon facilities — and at other companies — the motivation they need to launch similar efforts. It could also cement the power and influence of the ALU.

However, a union loss could mute some of the recent labor celebration and raise questions about whether the first victory was just a fluke.

Regardless of the outcome, it's bound to be a tough road ahead for the ALU. Amazon has disputed the first election, arguing in a filing with the NLRB that the vote was tainted by organizers and by the board’s regional office in Brooklyn that oversaw the election. The company says it wants a redo election, but pro-union experts believe it’s an effort to delay contract negotiations and potentially blunt some of the organizing momentum.

Meanwhile, the final outcome of a separate union election in Bessemer, Alabama, is still up in the air with 416 outstanding challenged ballots hanging in the balance. Hearings to review those ballots are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

More in Labor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Vote
Mexican Workers Vote for Independent Union at Border Plant
The old union long kept wages low and signed contracts behind workers’ backs.
Apr 25th, 2022
A 'now hiring' sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
Fewest Americans Collecting Jobless Aid Since 1970
American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security.
Apr 21st, 2022
A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. CSX has agreed, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to start paying some of its employees more in advance of raises the railroad expects to agree to as part of ongoing national contract talks.
CSX to Pay Workers More in Advance of Expected Rail Raises
CSX said the payments of up to $600 a month are expected to start next month.
Apr 20th, 2022
I Stock 1156856227
Seafood Processor Violated Federal Wage Laws
The company failed to pay the required rate to dozens of current and former employees.
Apr 20th, 2022
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. On Monday, April 18, 2022, a judge ordered Amazon to reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19.
Judge: Amazon Must Reinstate Fired Warehouse Worker
The dispute involving a Staten Island worker has stretched on since June 2020.
Apr 19th, 2022
Digital Warehouse I Stock 1349338716
How to Reduce the Impact of Labor Shortages and Streamline Warehouse Visibility
Today’s innovative robotics solutions help reduce the impact of labor shortages and help your business account for every product and possibility.
Apr 18th, 2022
A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels. Jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 166,000 for the week ending April 2, 2022 the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Jobless Claims Rise but Remain Near a Half-Century Low
Employers, who continue to struggle to attract and retain workers, are expected to keep layoffs to a minimum.
Apr 14th, 2022
As part of the program, OSHA will proactively initiate inspections in over 70 high-risk industries.
OSHA Moves to Protect Workers from Heat Illness, Injuries
As part of the program, OSHA will proactively initiate inspections in over 70 high-risk industries.
Apr 13th, 2022
Pfizer
Pfizer Site's ‘Star Level’ Designation Renewed for Workplace Achievements
The location employs approximately 1,700.
Apr 12th, 2022
Grainger Dc 60be91bad20bc Mc Cook
Grainger Named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
CEO DG Macpherson describes a culture based on "curiosity, development, collaboration and teamwork."
Apr 11th, 2022
The Iris is expected to ship in 2023.
OpenSeed's Workplace Meditation Pod Can Be Yours for $16K
The Iris design is assembled on-site and made with sustainably sourced materials and recycled textiles.
Apr 8th, 2022