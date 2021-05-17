NAM: 25% Corporate Tax Rate Would Result in Major Job Losses

Association head Jay Timmons advocates for infrastructure investment and retaining competitive tax policies rather than higher tax rates.

May 17th, 2021
National Association of Manufacturers
I Stock 1218718257
iStock

WASHINGTON — As Congress and the Biden administration continue to make progress on negotiations to invest in our nation’s failing infrastructure, the National Association of Manufacturers released a new study detailing the short- and long-term damage to the American economy if the corporate tax rate were raised to 25%, the top marginal tax rate were increased, the 20% pass-through deduction were repealed, certain expensing provisions were eliminated and more.

In April, the NAM released a study on the harmful impacts of rolling back key provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including raising the corporate tax rate to 28%.

TimmonsTimmons“Manufacturers are encouraged by the bipartisan negotiations continuing this week. Infrastructure investment and retaining competitive tax policies are a win-win for America. But there are some still advocating for increasing taxes on manufacturers — just not quite as much as the 28% proposed originally by President Biden," said Jay Timmons, NAM president and CEO. "They might mean well, but that doesn’t change the fact that America will still lose jobs and investment in our communities at a time when manufacturers are working to build the post-pandemic world.'

The negative consequences would include the following:

  • One million jobs would be lost in the first two years.
  • The average reduction in employment would be equivalent to a loss of 500,000 jobs per year over the next decade.
  • By 2023, GDP would be down by $107 billion, by $169 billion in 2026 and by $89 billion in 2031.
  • Ordinary capital, or investments in equipment and structures, would be $70 billion less in 2023 and $70 billion and $51 billion less in 2026 and 2031, respectively.
  • And more.

Click here for a summary of the study’s details and findings. Read the full study, “Dynamic Estimates of the Macroeconomic Effects of Tax Rate Increases and Other Tax Policy Changes,” conducted by Rice University economists John W. Diamond and George R. Zodrow,” here.

Background on manufacturing growth following the enactment of tax reform in 2017:

  • In 2018, manufacturers added 263,000 new jobs. That was the best year for job creation in manufacturing in 21 years.
  • In 2018, manufacturing wages increased 3% and continued going up—by 2.8% in 2019 and by 3% in 2020. Those were the fastest rates of annual growth since 2003.
  • Manufacturing capital spending grew by 4.5% and 5.7% in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
  • Overall, manufacturing production grew 2.7% in 2018, with December 2018 being the best month for manufacturing output since May 2008.

Manufacturers strongly support President Biden’s call for bold infrastructure investment, which can be achieved through a combination of revenue sources like those identified in the NAM’s “Building to Win.”

More in Labor
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Sponsored
5 Signs That It’s Time for a New ERP
Small to midsized manufacturing companies typically piece together multiple applications to run operations from accounting to order fulfillment, to sales and marketing. This new white paper gives you five triggers that should serve as red flags.
Apr 26th, 2021
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Williams, a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had 'two lives' — as a leader of a blue-collar union and a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members' dues the U.S. attorney's office said in a court filing Monday, May 3, 2021.
Ex-UAW Leader Sentenced
Dennis Williams, who led the United Auto Workers from 2014 to 2018, was one of two presidents convicted of corruption.
May 11th, 2021
The future USS Michael Monsoor leaves Bath Iron Works for sea trials in Bath, Maine, Dec. 4, 2017.
Navy Official Praises Maine Shipyard
Bath Iron Works is back on track after a two-month strike last summer.
May 11th, 2021
In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic.
Tyson Raises Pay to Combat Turnover
Chicken demand in the US is soaring and Tyson needs workers.
May 11th, 2021
In this file photo, a woman, wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walks past the signs of an employment agency, in Manchester, NH.
Why U.S. Hiring Slowed
Employers added a comparatively paltry 266,000 jobs in April, down drastically from March. Is there a labor shortage? Are higher unemployment benefits to blame?
May 10th, 2021
Lucius Giannini stands for a portrait Thursday, April 15, 2021, in San Diego. Giannini graduated from the University of California at San Diego at the end of last summer with a degree in political science. He had hoped to find work with the Peace Corps, or maybe teaching English overseas. But the Peace Corps was bringing all its volunteers home, and no one was hiring for overseas teaching.
Jobs Boom for New Grads, but Competition Is Steep
This year's graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates who are still seeking their first full-time job.
May 10th, 2021
A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.
US Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low
It's a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
May 6th, 2021
In a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Williams, a former president of the United Auto Workers who they say had 'two lives' — as a leader of a blue-collar union and a connoisseur of premium champagne and California vacation villas paid for with members' dues the U.S. attorney's office said in a court filing Monday, May 3, 2021.
Prosecutors Seek 2-Year Sentence for Ex-UAW Leader
Dennis Williams, who turns 68 next week, tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant.
May 4th, 2021
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019.
UAW Slams GM Over Mexico Investment
UAW Vice President Terry Dittes called the investment "a slap in the face to American workers."
May 3rd, 2021
Tahira Reid Smith (left) works with colleagues using an infrared microscope to study how heat affects hair.
Professor Brings Compassion to Engineering & Design
Going outside the "traditional engineering box."
Apr 29th, 2021
Amazon Sdfsf
Amazon to Give Over 500K Workers a Raise
Those getting raises include warehouse workers and employees in Amazon's package sorting centers.
Apr 29th, 2021
I Stock 1163817061
Union Vote Fixing Alleged at GM Plant
An old-guard union was caught apparently destroying negative ballots at a factory in northern Mexico.
Apr 26th, 2021