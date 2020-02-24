Flat Earther 'Mad' Mike Dies in Homemade Rocket Crash

The steam-powered rocket streaked upward, then took around 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth.

Associated Press
Feb 24th, 2020
In this Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, photo &apos;Mad&apos; Mike Hughes rocket takes off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during its launch near Barstow, Calif.
In this Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020, photo "Mad" Mike Hughes rocket takes off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during its launch near Barstow, Calif.
Associated Press

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth.

“Mad" Mike Hughes was killed on Saturday afternoon after his rocket crashed on private property near Barstow, California.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, said Hughes, 64, was killed.

The Science Channel said on Twitter it had been chronicling Hughes' journey and that “thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time.”

“It was always his dream to do this launch,” the Twitter message said.

Hughes also was a limousine driver, who held the Guinness world record for “longest limousine ramp jump,” for jumping 103 feet (31 meters) in a Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine, at a speedway in 2002.

A video on TMZ.com showed the rocket taking off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during the launch. The steam-powered rocket streaks upward, then takes around 10 seconds to fall straight back to earth. Shrieks can be heard as the rocket plows into the desert.

Freelance journalist Justin Chapman, who was at the scene, said the rocket appeared to rub against the launch apparatus, which might have caused the mishap with the parachute.

In March 2018, Hughes propelled himself about 1,875 feet (570 meters) into the air. He deployed one parachute and then a second one but still had a hard landing in the Mojave Desert in California, and injured his back.

“This thing wants to kill you 10 different ways,” Hughes said after that launch. “This thing will kill you in a heartbeat."

He said in a video that his goal was to eventually fly to the edge of outer space to determine for himself whether the world is round.

“I don't want to take anyone else's word for it,” he said in the video, posted on the BBC News website. “I don't know if the world is flat or round.”

In another video posted on his YouTube site, Hughes said he also wanted “to convince people they can do things that are extraordinary with their lives.”

“My story really is incredible,” Hughes once told The Associated Press. “It’s got a bunch of story lines — the garage-built thing. I’m an older guy. It’s out in the middle of nowhere, plus the Flat Earth. The problem is it brings out all the nuts also.”

More in Home
Ebdb E156 Thumb 5e4ed9bf30f8e
First Manned Aerobatic Drone
The stunts are incredible. Also, 3D-printed Army helmets and a generator that literally makes electricity out of thin air.
Feb 21st, 2020
Thumb
DARPA's Flying Machine Gun
The 'Gunslinger' sounds like it belongs in a Marvel movie.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 599495514
Bank Backs Off Monitoring Work Breaks
Barclays had installed a program that tracked employees and sent warnings if they spent too long on breaks.
Feb 20th, 2020
Global Giants
Diageo Fined $5M for Hidden Sales
The SEC says Diageo's North America pressured distributors to buy products in excess so it could meet internal sales targets.
Feb 20th, 2020
Outrider
Autonomous Logistics Trucks Launch
Outrider says it offers first-of-its-kind technology to help automate the distribution yards of large companies.
Feb 20th, 2020
Hyperloop
Missouri Takes Step Towards First Hyperloop
Eventually, the state hopes to connect Kansas City and St. Louis.
Feb 20th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451
GM Gets Tax Break
The new electric battery cell factory sits next to the site of a much larger assembly plant GM shut down last year.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 12 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Seems Inclined to Keep Rates Low
Federal Reserve officials noted the risk posed by China's virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1148208588
DoL Puts $100M Toward Closing Skills Gap
The US Department of Labor's Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program has awarded grants to 28 public-private apprenticeship partnerships.
Feb 19th, 2020
Mm E32 Thumb
Air Force Adds to the ‘Boneyard'
The move is part of the $1B Next Generation Air Dominance program.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 468008409
Recycling Business to Expand
W. Silver Recycling will be building a new 120,000 square feet facility that will be home to a recycling processing plant.
Feb 19th, 2020
I Stock 1154816450
Amazon Building 4 Million-Square-Foot DC
Expected to open in summer 2021, the facility will be five stories tall.
Feb 18th, 2020
Thumb
Apple Watch Outsells Swiss Watch Industry
New data has some watch industry analysts concerned for the future of the Swiss watch industry.
Feb 18th, 2020
A Google Earth view of Nonni&apos;s Foods Ferndale, NY facility.
Cookie Maker Fined $221K for Hazards
OSHA says employees were instructed to retrieve stored material by standing on the forks of a forklift that lifted them to a storage area.
Feb 17th, 2020