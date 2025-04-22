U.S., Global Economic Outlook Worsens in Face of Trump's Tariffs, IMF Says

The organization raised its odds of a U.S. recession this year from 25% to about 40%.

Christopher Rugaber
Paul Wiseman
Apr 22, 2025
Workers assemble the Zeekr 001 EV models at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and global economies will likely slow significantly in the wake of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the uncertainty they have created, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The IMF said that the global economy will grow just 2.8% this year, down from its forecast in January of 3.3%, according to its latest World Economic Outlook. And in 2026, global growth will be 3%, the fund predicts, also below its previous 3.3% estimate.

And the Fund sees the world's two largest economies, China and the United States, weakening: U.S. economic growth will come in at just 1.8% this year, down sharply from its previous forecast of 2.7% and a full percentage point below its 2024 expansion. The IMF doesn't expect a U.S. recession, though it has raised its odds of one this year from 25% to about 40%.

China is now projected to expand 4% this year and next, down roughly half a point from its previous forecasts.

"We are entering a new era," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the IMF, said. "This global economic system that has operated for the last eighty years is being reset."

The forecasts underscore the widespread impact of both the tariffs and the uncertainty they have created. Every country in the world is affected, the IMF said, by hikes in US import taxes that have now lifted average U.S. duties to about 25%, the highest in a century.

The forecasts are largely in line with many private-sector economists' expectations, though some do fear a recession is increasingly likely. Economists at JPMorgan say the chances of a U.S. recession are now 60%. The Federal Reserve has also forecast that growth will weaken this year, to 1.7%.

The IMF is a 191-nation lending organization that works to promote economic growth and financial stability and to reduce global poverty.

Gourinchas said that the heightened uncertainty around the import taxes led the IMF to take the unusual step of preparing several different scenarios for future growth. Its forecasts were finalized April 4, after the Trump administration announced sweeping tariffs on nearly 60 countries along with nearly-universal 10% duties.

Those duties were paused April 9 for 90 days. Gourinchas said the pause didn't substantially change the IMF's forecasts because the U.S. and China have imposed such steep tariffs on each other since then.

The Trump administration has slapped duties on cars, steel, and aluminum, as well as 25% import taxes on most goods from Canada and Mexico. The White House has also imposed 10% tariffs on nearly all imports, and a huge 145% duty on goods from China, though smartphone and computers have been exempted. China has retaliated with 125% duties on US goods.

The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's next moves will also likely weigh heavily on the U.S. and global economies, the IMF said. Most traded goods are parts that feed into finished products, and the tariffs could disrupt supply chains, similar to what occurred during the pandemic, Gourinchas warned in a blog post.

"Companies facing uncertain market access will likely pause in the near term, reduce investment and cut spending," he wrote.

The U.S. tariffs are also expected to hit less-developed nations, with Mexico's economy now expected to shrink this year by 0.3%, down from a previous projection of 1.4% growth. South Africa is forecast to grow just 1% this year, down from a 1.5% projection in January.

While the U.S. economy will likely suffer a supply shock, Gourinchas said, China is expected to experience reduced demand as U.S. purchases of its exports fall.

Inflation will likely worsen in the United States, rising to about 3% by the end of this year, while it will be little changed in China, the IMF forecast.

In his blog post, Gourinchas acknowleged that there is an "acute perception that globalization unfairly displaced many domestic manufacturing jobs" and added that "there is some merit to these grievances."

But he added that the "deeper force behind this decline is technological progress and automation, not globalization." Gourinchas noted that both Germany, which has a goods trade surplus, and the U.S., which has a deficit, have seen factory output remain relatively level in recent decades even as automation has caused manufacturing employment to decline.

The IMF expects the tariffs to take a big chunk out of China's economy, but it also forecasts that additional spending by the Chinese government will offset much of the hit.

The European Union is forecast to grow more slowly, but the hit from tariffs is not as large, in part because it is facing lower U.S. duties than China. In addition, some of the hit from tariffs will be offset by stronger government spending by Germany.

The economies of the 27 countries that use the euro are forecast to expand 0.8% this year and 1.2% next year, down just 0.2% in both years from the IMF's January forecast.

Japan's growth forecast has been marked down to 0.6% this year and next, 0.5% and 0.2% lower than in January, respectively.

In a separate report Tuesday, the IMF warned that "global financial stability risks have increased significantly,'' along with the deteriorating economic outlook. The fund noted that some stock and bond prices remained high despite the recent market rout triggered by Trump's tariffs – which means they are vulnerable to further drops.

The IMF also cautioned that "some financial institutions could come under strain in volatile markets,'' pointing in particular to heavily indebted hedge funds and asset management companies and the risk that they will be forced to raise cash by selling investments into an already-fragile market.

The Potential of AI for Your Operations
April 21, 2025
U.S., Global Economic Outlook Worsens in Face of Trump's Tariffs, IMF Says
April 22, 2025
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, talks to CNN Anchor Richard Quest during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 11, 2025.
U.S. Tariffs Will Weaken Global Economy, Trigger Inflation, IMF Says
April 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
April 17, 2025
Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Economics
Big Tech's 'Magnificent Seven' Heads into Earnings Season Reeling From Trump Turbulence
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, talks to CNN Anchor Richard Quest during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 11, 2025.
Economics
U.S. Tariffs Will Weaken Global Economy, Trigger Inflation, IMF Says
Rob Blackwell stands next to an EV he started leasing right before U.S. President Donald Trump announced expansive new import tariffs, in Richmond, Va., on April 3, 2025.
Economics
U.S. Consumers Rush to Buy Big-Ticket Items Before Trump's Tariffs Kick In
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
April 21, 2025
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, talks to CNN Anchor Richard Quest during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 11, 2025.
Economics
U.S. Tariffs Will Weaken Global Economy, Trigger Inflation, IMF Says
But will not cause a global recession.
April 17, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the White House, Feb. 4, 2025.
Economics
Trump Hints at Moving to Fire Fed Chair
Trump's rash of tariffs have put the economy — and the Fed — in an increasingly perilous spot.
April 17, 2025
Customers at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., April 3, 2025.
Economics
Trade War Sends Consumer Sentiment Plunging
The decline was "pervasive and unanimous."
April 14, 2025
Rob Blackwell stands next to an EV he started leasing right before U.S. President Donald Trump announced expansive new import tariffs, in Richmond, Va., on April 3, 2025.
Economics
U.S. Consumers Rush to Buy Big-Ticket Items Before Trump's Tariffs Kick In
One car shopper said he sensed a shift in the salespeople's stance.
April 7, 2025
Robert Greason works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, April 3, 2025.
Economics
Sell-Off Worsens, Dow Drops 1,000 After China Retaliates Against Trump Tariffs
Companies that do lots of business in China fell to some of the sharpest losses.
April 4, 2025
A television monitor showing U.S. President Donald Trump in front of a display board with the Dax curve, Frankfurt, Germany, April 3, 2025.
Economics
Sweeping Trump Tariffs Shock Global Economy, Drawing Threats and Calls for Talks
The head of the World Trade Organization warned that global trade volumes could drop by about 1% this year.
April 4, 2025
Us China Canada Mexico Anamarija Mrkic
Supply Chain
The Tariff Remedy Manufacturers Aren’t Talking About
While uncertainty abounds, a legacy tax credit could help weather the storm.
April 1, 2025
A construction crew works at a site in San Bruno, Calif., March 12, 2025.
Economics
Whipsawed by Trump's Tariffs, the Public Is Getting More Nervous About the Economy
An index of consumer sentiment tumbled 10.5% on a monthly basis.
March 14, 2025
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Feb. 5, 2018.
Economics
What's a Recession, and Why Is Rising Anxiety About It Roiling Markets?
Most analysts still think the chances of a recession are fairly small.
March 13, 2025
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses the annual U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, New York, March 7, 2025.
Economics
Fed Chair Says Interest Rates on Hold with Economic Uncertainty Widespread
The Federal Reserve is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged in the coming months.
March 10, 2025
Trucks loaded with avocados reflected in a rear view mirror on the way to Uruapan, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2023.
Economics
Trump's Erratic Trade Policies Baffle Businesses, Threatening Investment and Growth
Uncertainty can lead businesses to delay or cancel investments that help drive growth.
March 7, 2025
President Donald Trump stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.
Economics
Can a 'Gold Card' Program Visa Spur Investment in the U.S. Economy?
Despite the high price tag, there may be an appetite for the program.
February 28, 2025
Customers wait in line for eggs at a Costco store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Feb. 19, 2025.
Economics
Tariff Threats and Uncertainty Could Weigh on Consumers, Drag Down Economy
New data showed that U.S. consumers slashed their spending by the most in four years.
February 28, 2025
Víctor Razuri, 41, from Peru, poses in a ham drying plant in Guissona, Lleida, Spain, Feb. 20, 2025.
Economics
Foreign Workers Help Spain's Economic Growth Outpace U.S., Rest of Europe
Nearly 3 million foreigners now represent 13% of the country's workforce.
February 28, 2025