Wall Street Drops as Trump's Tariffs Hit Markets Worldwide

Automakers, which import heavily from Mexico, also sank.

Yuri KageyamaMatt Ott
Feb 3, 2025
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — Worries about President Donald Trump's tariffs are sending U.S. stocks through sharp swings on Monday as financial markets worldwide drop on concerns about a potential trade war.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in midday trading following worse losses for stock markets across Asia and Europe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 99 points, or 0.2%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.

The U.S. stock market had been on track for a much worse loss itself, with the Dow down 665 points shortly after the start of trading, on worries about how much pain U.S. companies would feel because of the tariffs. Some of the sharpest losses hit Big Tech and other companies that could be hurt most by higher interest rates that could result from the tariffs announced on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

But stocks pared their losses in the morning after Mexican President President Claudia Sheinbaum said tariffs on her country are on hold for a month following a conversation with Trump.

The ultimate fear is that Trump's tariffs will push up prices for groceries, electronics and all kinds of other bills for U.S. households, putting upward pressure on a U.S. inflation rate that's largely been slowing since its peak three summers ago. Stubbornly high or accelerating inflation could keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates, which it began doing in September to give the U.S. economy a boost.

Much of Wall Street had been hoping Trump's talk of tariffs through the presidential campaign was just that, talk, and an opening point for negotiations with U.S. trading partners. Traders came into Monday morning thinking Trump had actually follow through, raising fear about how much retaliation will occur in what could be an escalating trade war that damages economies worldwide, including the United States.

"The uncertainty at this stage is tremendous - not only of how these eventual negotiations will play out, but worries about how this is only the tip of the iceberg and more tariffs are on the horizon," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

Traders on Wall Street are paring expectations for how many cuts to interest rates the Federal Reserve may deliver this year, if any. Lower interest rates can encourage U.S. employers to hire more workers, while also goosing prices for investment, but the downside is they can give inflation more fuel.

"Living in the Midwest, I might feel the trade war soonest and most," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, because of how much crude oil flows over the northern U.S. border to make gasoline. "Our refiners can't easily switch away from Canadian crude."

Crude oil prices swung sharply. The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude went above $74.50 in morning trading before pulling back after Mexico's announcement of the pause on tariffs to $72.48, down 0.1%.

Trump himself warned Americans they may feel "some pain" from the tariffs, which he said would be "worth the price" to make America great again. He also said Sunday night that import taxes will "definitely happen" with the European Union and possibly with the United Kingdom as well.

Constellation Brands, the company that sells Modelo and Corona beers in the United States, fell 2.7%. Automakers, which import heavily from Mexico, also sank. General Motors dropped 1.8%. Best Buy, which sells electronics made around the world, lost 3%.

Instead of stocks and crypto, investors moved instead into U.S. government bonds, which are seen as some of the safest possible investments. The resulting rally in their prices drove longer-term Treasury yields down.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.50% from 4.55% late Friday.

It's a reprieve, at least temporarily, from a rise in longer-term Treasury yields that had shaken Wall Street in recent months. Yields have climbed in part on worries about just such tariffs from Trump, and the possible result of higher interest rates they could entail.

Short-term Treasury yields rose Monday as expectations waned for cuts to rates from the Fed. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.21%

Higher yields put pressure on all kinds of investments, but they're particularly burdensome on stocks seen as the most expensive.

That puts the spotlight on companies like Nvidia and other winners of the artificial-intelligence boom. Nvidia fell 2% and was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

Such AI superstars had already come under pressure last week, after a Chinese upstart said it had developed a large language model that could perform as well as big U.S. rivals, but without having to use the most expensive, top-flight chips.

That raised doubt about whether all the investment Wall Street had assumed would occur for chips, large data centers and electricity would really have to occur. Such assumptions had driven stocks like Nvidia, Constellation Energy and others to record after record.

The tariffs took center stage in a week where other events would typically take center stage, including a report on Friday showing how many workers U.S. employers hired last month. A slew of profit reports are also due from Alphabet, Amazon and other highly influential companies.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell 1.1% in London, 1.2% in Paris and 1.5% in Frankfurt. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi sank 2.5%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.7%.

Shoppers pass by a dining room set on display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
U.S. Inflation is Lingering and Tariffs Could Nudge Prices in Wrong Direction
January 31, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Federal Reserve Expected to Stand Pat on Rates This Week
January 27, 2025
People shop for Black Friday deals at a Walmart store in Rochester, New York, Nov. 29, 2024.
Trump, Who Pledged Cheaper Prices and Lower Interest Rates, Faces a Transformed Economy
January 24, 2025
Shoppers pass by a dining room set on display in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo.
Economics
U.S. Inflation is Lingering and Tariffs Could Nudge Prices in Wrong Direction
An aerial view of the skyscrapers and the densely packed buildings are seen on Jan. 29, 2021, from an observation deck in Tokyo.
Economics
Japan Business Survey Shows Slight Improvement in Outlook for Manufacturers
Worker
Economics
NAM Survey Shows Economic Uncertainty Fueling Lower Optimism for Manufacturers
January 31, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economics
Federal Reserve Expected to Stand Pat on Rates This Week
Policymakers have said the pace of rate cuts will slow — and some believe that few are needed at all.
January 27, 2025
People shop for Black Friday deals at a Walmart store in Rochester, New York, Nov. 29, 2024.
Economics
Trump, Who Pledged Cheaper Prices and Lower Interest Rates, Faces a Transformed Economy
The surprising resilience of the economy may keep borrowing costs higher.
January 24, 2025
In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif.
Labor
More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits Last Week
GM, Boeing, Cargill and Stellantis all announced layoffs late in 2024.
January 23, 2025
The International Monetary Fund building, Washington, April 5, 2021.
Economics
IMF Sees Steady Global Growth, but Tariffs, Taxes, Deportations Cloud Outlook
The sluggish growth reflects the lingering effects of big global shocks in recent years.
January 20, 2025
Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson arrives for a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa, Jan. 8, 2025.
Economics
Canadian Minister Warns that Americans Will Experience Economic Pain from Trump Tariffs
The country's energy minister said they would lead to higher prices and job losses.
January 17, 2025
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024.
Economics
Inflation Picks Up in December, Though Underlying Price Pressures Ease
It's the third straight increase after inflation fell to a more than three-year low in September.
January 15, 2025
I Stock 493937716
Economics
Manufacturing Sector Contracts to End the Year
The December manufacturing PMI came in at 49.3%.
January 8, 2025
An aerial view of the skyscrapers and the densely packed buildings are seen on Jan. 29, 2021, from an observation deck in Tokyo.
Economics
Japan Business Survey Shows Slight Improvement in Outlook for Manufacturers
But the road ahead is unclear as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vows to impose higher tariffs.
December 13, 2024
Off-road vehicles outside a Cabela's store in Lone Tree, Colo., Dec. 8, 2024.
Economics
Inflation Ticks Up as Some Price Pressures Remain Persistent
Consumer prices rose 2.7%, while so-called core prices climbed 3.3%.
December 12, 2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a fireside chat with the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Dec. 9, 2024.
Economics
Americans Realizing Tariffs on Canada Would Make Life More Expensive, Trudeau Says
He noted that Canada is a major source of the U.S.'s oil and gas, steel and aluminum, and agricultural products.
December 11, 2024
I Stock 1030477600
Economics
Post-IMTS Manufacturing Tech Order Decline Blunted by Aerospace Rebound
Orders are down 7.5% through the first 10 months of the year.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1546682621
Economics
Manufacturing PMI Edges Up but Indicates Continued Contraction
The November index came in at 48.4%.
December 2, 2024
I Stock 2182647793
Economics
Cutting Tool Orders Down 6% in September
Year-to-date orders remained slightly up heading into the final quarter.
November 21, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a Dallas Regional Chamber event, Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, Nov. 14, 2024.
Economics
Federal Reserve's Likely Slowdown in Rate Cuts Could Disappoint Borrowers
Surprisingly strong economic reports have led to a decidedly more cautious tone.
November 21, 2024