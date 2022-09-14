U.S. Wholesale Inflation Declines

But the DOL's report suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.

Christopher Rugaber
Sep 14, 2022
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline.

Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don't necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago.

The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.

Still, there were a few encouraging signs in Wednesday's report: Wholesale food costs were flat from July to August, after a 1.3% spike the previous month. And wholesale goods prices overall fell 1.2%, suggesting that goods prices for consumers could soon decline.

On Tuesday, the government reported that consumer inflation was rampant across much of the economy in August. Apart from cheaper gas, consumer prices for everything from food and rents to furniture, medical care and new cars got pricier last month. The worse-than-expected consumer price spikes sent the stock market tumbling to its worst day in more than two years on fears that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Wednesday's producer price data captures inflation at an earlier stage of production and can often signal where consumer prices are headed. It also feeds into the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which is called the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2021.
Government Revision Shows Economy Shrank 0.6% Last Quarter
August 25, 2022
A worker installs a surveillance camera outside a mall, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Beijing. China's economic growth plunged to 0.4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter after Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a 'stable recovery' is underway.
China's Economy Shrinks 2.6% During Virus Shutdowns
July 15, 2022
China's Economy Shrinks 2.6% During Virus Shutdowns
July 15, 2022
Cars and trucks for export are parked at a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong Province, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. China's monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth accelerated following the easing of anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and disrupted trade.
China Trade Surplus Surges to Record
July 13, 2022
China Trade Surplus Surges to Record
July 13, 2022
Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 14, 2022. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level in more than eight months, a sign the labor market may be showing some weakness. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to 251,000, up from the previous week's 244,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 21.
Economics
Applications for U.S. Jobless Claims Up Again
Economics
Applications for U.S. Jobless Claims Up Again
Vanessa Correa, left, and Gigi Fiske, right, pass out gallons of milk at a food distribution held by the Farm Share food bank, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Miami. Long lines are back at food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation turn to handouts to help feed their families.
Economics
How to Recession-Proof your Life
Economics
How to Recession-Proof your Life
Walmart Pennsylvania Ap
Economics
Grim News from Walmart Sends Tremor through U.S. Markets
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, right, with with Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, center, and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President and CEO John Williams, Grand Teton National Park, Aug. 26, 2022.
Economics
Fed's Inflation Fight Could Bring 'Pain,' Job Losses
Although prices eased last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at it until the job is done."
August 29, 2022
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Economics
How Do We Know When a Recession Has Begun?
And who decides when a recession has started?
August 25, 2022
Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sept. 22, 2021.
Economics
Government Revision Shows Economy Shrank 0.6% Last Quarter
The revision was an upgrade from the initial estimate, but still marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction.
August 25, 2022
Ash Hermanowski, the food access and operations manager of the Jackson Cupboard, Jackson Hole, Wyo., Aug. 24, 2022.
Economics
Inflation's Harsh Realities on Display as Fed Officials Meet
The Fed is trying to slow the economy just enough to cool inflation — without causing a recession.
August 25, 2022
A worker moves hot-dip galvanized metal pieces at Zinkpower, Meckenheim, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022.
Economics
6 Months into Russia's War, a Global Economy in Growing Danger
Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling effects.
August 23, 2022
A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, Saratoga, Wyo., July 22, 2022.
Economics
Amid Mixed Inflation Signs, Where Are Prices Going?
Has the worst bout of inflation in four decades peaked?
August 12, 2022
Food stand inside Grand Central Market, Los Angeles, July 13, 2022.
Economics
Inflation Slows from 40-Year Peak
But plenty of items are continuing to grow more expensive.
August 10, 2022
Vanessa Correa, left, and Gigi Fiske, right, pass out gallons of milk at a food distribution held by the Farm Share food bank, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Miami. Long lines are back at food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation turn to handouts to help feed their families.
Economics
How to Recession-Proof your Life
If you think a recession could destabilize your finances, here are some things you can do to prepare.
August 3, 2022
Fuel prices shown at a gas station in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022.
Economics
As Prices Soared, Unprecedented Profit for Major Oil Drillers
Inflation is already changing the way Americans consume energy.
August 1, 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks to her office after the House aligned the bipartisan chips bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Economics
Congress OKs Bill to Aid Computer Chip Firms, Counter China
Some criticized the bill as not tough enough on China.
July 29, 2022
A news conference held by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is watched at the New York Stock Exchange, July 27, 2022.
Economics
Fed Unleashes Another Big Rate Hike in Bid to Curb Inflation
The central bank's chairman said he does not believe the country is currently in a recession.
July 28, 2022
Empty Shelves In A Grocery Store, Hoarding Food 1213242182 1369x770 (1)
Supply Chain
Global Shortages Still Pose a Deadly Threat to the Manufacturing Industry
July 22, 2022
A worker installs a surveillance camera outside a mall, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Beijing. China's economic growth plunged to 0.4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter after Shanghai and other cities were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a 'stable recovery' is underway.
Supply Chain
China's Economy Shrinks 2.6% During Virus Shutdowns
Activity was "much weaker than expected," said one analyst.
July 15, 2022
Supply Chain
China's Economy Shrinks 2.6% During Virus Shutdowns
Activity was “much weaker than expected,” said one analyst.
July 15, 2022
Eggs are displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Labor Department will report on U.S. consumer prices for June.
Economics
U.S. Inflation Reached a New 40-year High
Some economists have held out hope that inflation might be reaching or nearing a short-term peak.
July 13, 2022