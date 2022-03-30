U.S. Growth in Q4 Revised Lower, Slower Growth Ahead

Higher inflation will likely weigh on consumer spending as Americans take a dimmer view of the economy.

Mar 30th, 2022
Christopher Rugaber
Racks in a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., March 15, 2022.
Racks in a Target store in Sheridan, Colo., March 15, 2022.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a healthy 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Wednesday, a slight downgrade from its previous estimates.

For all of 2021, the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession.

Previously, the government estimated growth in last year's fourth quarter was 7%. The small downgrade reflected a smaller increase in consumer spending and fewer exports, the Commerce Department said.

Looking ahead, however, growth is likely to slow sharply this year, particularly in the first three months 2022. Higher inflation will likely weigh on consumer spending as Americans take a dimmer view of the economy. Home sales have fallen as the Federal Reserve has started pushing up borrowing costs, leading to a sharp increase in mortgage rates. Exports may weaken as overseas economies are disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For the January-March quarter of this year, the biggest drag will be a sharp reduction in the amount of goods businesses restock on their shelves and warehouses. In last year's fourth quarter, companies engaged in a huge buildup of inventories, in an effort to get ahead of supply chain problems for the winter holidays.

That inventory restocking added nearly six percentage points to fourth quarter growth, a boost that wasn't repeated in the first three months of this year. And solid consumer spending likely pulled in more imports in the first quarter, economists forecast, while a stronger dollar and slower growth overseas reduced U.S. exports. The combination should also weaken the economy in the first quarter.

Economists forecast that growth could fall to as low as 0.5% in the first three months of the year and may even slip into negative territory.

Still, the first quarter will likely be a temporary hiccup. As the pandemic continues to fade, more Americans are traveling, eating out and flying. Businesses are hiring at a healthy clip and boosting pay. The higher income isn’t enough to fully offset inflation but should support continued consumer spending.

Wednesday's figure represents the third and final estimate of fourth quarter growth. The government issues three estimates for U.S. GDP each quarter. Each report includes more complete source data.

The figures are adjusted for inflation, which has spiked to four-decade highs. Consumer spending rose 2.5% in the fourth quarter, down from the previous estimate of 3.1%. Economists expect spending to remain healthy in the first quarter, even as overall growth slows.

Growth in corporate profits, which have attracted political attention as a potential contributor to inflation, slowed in the fourth quarter. Profits increased $20 billion, or about 0.7%, in the October-December quarter from the previous one. That's down from a huge jump of nearly $268 billion, or 10.5%, in the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve forecasts the U.S. economy will expand 2.8% this year, much lower than in 2021 but still a solid pace.

The acceleration in inflation has spurred Fed chair Jerome Powell to signal multiple increases in its short-term, benchmark interest rate this year, with one or more of the hikes possibly being a half-point, as opposed to the usual quarter-point increase. Such increases make it more expensive to take out mortgage or auto loans, and raise credit card interest rates as well.

At a meeting earlier this month, Fed policymakers raised their benchmark rate to roughly 0.375%, up from nearly zero, where it had sat since the pandemic hit two years ago. Officials forecast they will raise the rate at least six more times this year to about 1.9%, though comments by Powell suggest it could go higher, particularly if inflation doesn’t show signs of cooling in the coming months.

Rapidly rising interest rates could slow growth and cool hiring. The Fed hopes to pull off a “soft landing” in which inflation comes back down closer to the central bank’s 2% target, without the economy tumbling into a recession. But many economists worry that the higher rates could cause a downturn.

More in Economics
Judy Gallagher, left, wears a mask as she looks through music at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop on June 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
U.S. Retail Spending Slowed in February Amid Inflation's Bite
Many retailers are bracing for how the war will worsen supply shortages.
Mar 16th, 2022
A police car is parked in Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia, on March 4, 2022.
Some Western Companies Keeping Ties to Russia ... for Now
It's a business calculation that involves weighing a variety of factors.
Mar 11th, 2022
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 9, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Signs Order for Cryptocurrency Federal Oversight
The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets.
Mar 9th, 2022
A delivery courier rides past a large video screen at a shopping mall showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking during the opening session of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
China Cuts Economic Growth Goal
Surging energy costs add to pressure from anti-coronavirus controls and a crackdown on debt in China's vast real estate industry.
Mar 7th, 2022
Taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting. Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.
Made Green Upgrades in 2021? Don’t Miss These Tax Credits
Here’s a quick-start guide to the current federal tax incentives for energy efficiency and other green upgrades.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 498867062
January U.S. Construction Spending Rose 0.8%
Public construction rose a healthy 0.6% from December, with private construction up much more.
Mar 2nd, 2022
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 he is willing to support a half-point interest rate hike at the central bank's next meeting in March if upcoming data suggests inflation is worsening.
Fed Governor: Bigger Rate Hike in March May Be Needed
But not everyone at the Federal Reserve agrees.
Feb 25th, 2022
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.
Russian Attack on Ukraine Raises Big Risks for Global Economy
Russia is a petroleum and natural gas giant; Ukraine's farms feed millions around the world.
Feb 24th, 2022
Motorists fill up vehicles at a gas station Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Denver. U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise.
U.S. Slightly Revises Up its GDP Growth Estimate
2021 has exhibited the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession.
Feb 24th, 2022
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and listed salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week. Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Fewest Americans Collecting Unemployment Aid since 1970
First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.
Feb 24th, 2022
People shop in Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8% Jan. 2022, compared to the prior month when the number dropped a revised 2.5%.
January Retail Sales Surge 3.8% as Threat of Omicron Fades
Surging inflation likely pumped up the numbers further in January.
Feb 16th, 2022
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.
January Wholesale Inflation Surged 9.7% from a Year Ago
The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December.
Feb 15th, 2022