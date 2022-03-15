February U.S. Producer Prices Jumped 10% from a Year Earlier

Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher.

Mar 15th, 2022
Paul Wiseman
In this June 15, 2021 photo, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, MA.
In this June 15, 2021 photo, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, MA.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists' forecasts.

Wholesale energy prices were up 33.8% over the past year and food prices 13.7%.

The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.2% from January and 8.4% from February 2021.

Last week, the government reported that surging gas, food and housing costs pushed consumer prices up 7.9% in February from a year earlier — the sharpest spike since 1982.

Inflation, dormant for four decades, re-emerged last year as the United States rebounded with unexpected speed from 2020′s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Caught off guard, companies scrambled to find supplies and workers to meet an unexpected surge in orders from customers flush with government relief checks. Factories, ports and freight yards came under strain. Shipments were delayed and prices began to rise.

Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher.

“Inflation in the pipeline is showing few signs of decelerating in the near term, especially as the Russia-Ukraine war wreaks havoc in energy and other commodity markets,'' economists Mahir Rasheed and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics wrote in a research note. “Higher input costs will keep producer prices frustratingly elevated ... likely feeding higher consumer prices in the coming months.''

To combat rising prices, the Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates several times this year, starting this week with a quarter-point rise in its benchmark short-term rate.

More in Economics
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Sponsored
E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202
Building off the success of E-Commerce for Manufacturing 101, level up your e-commerce marketing game with E-Commerce for Manufacturing 202. Join us for a live Q&A on March 23, 2022, at 1 pm (CST).
Mar 3rd, 2022
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 he is willing to support a half-point interest rate hike at the central bank's next meeting in March if upcoming data suggests inflation is worsening.
Fed Governor: Bigger Rate Hike in March May Be Needed
But not everyone at the Federal Reserve agrees.
Feb 25th, 2022
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.
Russian Attack on Ukraine Raises Big Risks for Global Economy
Russia is a petroleum and natural gas giant; Ukraine's farms feed millions around the world.
Feb 24th, 2022
Motorists fill up vehicles at a gas station Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Denver. U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise.
U.S. Slightly Revises Up its GDP Growth Estimate
2021 has exhibited the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession.
Feb 24th, 2022
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and listed salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week. Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Fewest Americans Collecting Unemployment Aid since 1970
First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.
Feb 24th, 2022
People shop in Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8% Jan. 2022, compared to the prior month when the number dropped a revised 2.5%.
January Retail Sales Surge 3.8% as Threat of Omicron Fades
Surging inflation likely pumped up the numbers further in January.
Feb 16th, 2022
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.
January Wholesale Inflation Surged 9.7% from a Year Ago
The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December.
Feb 15th, 2022
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger at an event in in Newark, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022.
Scarcity of Chips Feeds Frustration, Inflation
The pandemic is to blame, but it's not the only culprit.
Feb 11th, 2022
A man looks at beef in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass.
How Inflation, Supply Chain Snags are Gripping Economy
The key trends that have sent prices soaring won't likely fade anytime soon.
Feb 11th, 2022
Kansas state Sens. Jeff Longbine, left, R-Emporia, and Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, confer as the Senate votes on a measure to allow the state to offer more than $1 billion in breaks to an unnamed company to bring a $4 billion project to Kansas, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Longbine and Pettey supported the measure, which is designed to seal a deal with the company to create 4,000 jobs.
Kansas to Offer $1B+ Tax Breaks to Mystery Firm
Most legislators signed off without knowing the name of the company or what it plans to make.
Feb 10th, 2022
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket on Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami.
U.S. Inflation Jumped 7.5% in the Past Year, a 40-year High
And there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon.
Feb 10th, 2022
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Jobless Claims Fall for Second Straight Week
Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year.
Feb 3rd, 2022