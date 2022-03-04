US Added 678,000 Jobs in February in Sign of Economic Health

The report showed that average hourly pay in the United States barely rose last month but has increased 5.1% in the past year.

For sale and hiring signs are displayed at an Armani Exchange store, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.

The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to a low 3.8%, extending a sharp decline in joblessness as the economy has rebounded from the pandemic recession.

The latest jobs data follows recent reports that have shown an economy maintaining strength as new COVID infections have plummeted since late January. Consumer spending has risen, spurred by higher wages and savings. Restaurant traffic has regained pre-pandemic levels, hotel reservations are up and far more Americans are flying than at the height of omicron.

Friday's hiring figures were collected before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices surging and has escalated risks and uncertainties for economies in Europe and the rest of the world.

The report showed that average hourly pay in the United States barely rose last month but has increased 5.1% in the past year, a sign that companies feel compelled to raise wages to attract and keep workers. Many employers, in turn, have been raising prices to offset their higher labor costs, a process that has fueled inflation.

The strong hiring in February occurred across most of the economy, with restaurants, bars and hotels adding 79,000 jobs, construction 60,000 and transportation and warehousing 48,000. The economy still has 2.1 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic erupted two years ago this month, though the gap is closely fast.

After months of concerns about labor shortages holding back businesses, there were tentative signs last month that more people are taking jobs or looking for work. The number of people who said they avoided job hunting because they were concerned about COVID fell to 1.2 million in February, down 600,000 from January, when omicron was raging.

Yet consumer inflation has reached its highest level since 1982, squeezing America’s households and businesses, with price spikes especially high for such necessities as food, gasoline and rent. In response, the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates several times this year beginning later this month. Those increases will eventually mean higher borrowing rates for consumers and businesses, including for homes, autos and credit cards.

Chair Jerome Powell said this week that he plans to propose that the Fed raise its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter-point when it meets in about two weeks. Powell has acknowledged that high inflation has proved more persistent and has spread more broadly than he and many economists had expected.

The Fed chair cautioned that if inflation failed to ease later this year as he expects, he would consider carrying out half-point increases at future central bank meetings. Larger hikes would raise the risk of weakening the economy or even tipping it into recession.

Powell also warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will lead to higher prices for gas as well as for such other commodities as aluminum, wheat and corn, thereby keeping inflation higher than it would otherwise have been. Oil prices, which have been soaring since war began more than a week ago, are critically important to the global economy.

For now, though, despite high inflation, the rapid fading of the omicron variant is likely to accelerate the U.S. economy and job growth. A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are now much less worried about COVID than they were in December and January. Mask mandates and other restrictions are ending. More companies are returning to pre-pandemic operations, including working in offices.

Data from the restaurant reservation software provider OpenTable showed that seated diners surpassed pre-pandemic levels late last month. And figures from the Transportation Security Administration reflected a sharp increase in the number of people willing to take airplane flights.

During the omicron wave, businesses barely wavered in their demand for workers. Job openings at the end of December reached near-record levels, with an average of 1.7 available positions for every unemployed person. Historically, there are usually more people out of work than there are jobs.

With many companies desperate for employees, layoffs have plunged. The number of people receiving unemployment aid fell two weeks ago to its lowest level since 1970.

Americans’ concerns about inflation have eroded their optimism about the economy. The Conference Board’s measure of consumer confidence slipped in February for a second straight month.

Still, other surveys show that Americans are increasingly satisfied with their own financial situations. And people clearly see that many jobs are available, the Conference Board’s survey shows.

Mar 3rd, 2022
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and listed salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week. Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Fewest Americans Collecting Unemployment Aid since 1970
First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.
Feb 24th, 2022
People shop in Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8% Jan. 2022, compared to the prior month when the number dropped a revised 2.5%.
January Retail Sales Surge 3.8% as Threat of Omicron Fades
Surging inflation likely pumped up the numbers further in January.
Feb 16th, 2022
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.
January Wholesale Inflation Surged 9.7% from a Year Ago
The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December.
Feb 15th, 2022
Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger at an event in in Newark, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022.
Scarcity of Chips Feeds Frustration, Inflation
The pandemic is to blame, but it's not the only culprit.
Feb 11th, 2022
A man looks at beef in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass.
How Inflation, Supply Chain Snags are Gripping Economy
The key trends that have sent prices soaring won't likely fade anytime soon.
Feb 11th, 2022
Kansas state Sens. Jeff Longbine, left, R-Emporia, and Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, confer as the Senate votes on a measure to allow the state to offer more than $1 billion in breaks to an unnamed company to bring a $4 billion project to Kansas, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Longbine and Pettey supported the measure, which is designed to seal a deal with the company to create 4,000 jobs.
Kansas to Offer $1B+ Tax Breaks to Mystery Firm
Most legislators signed off without knowing the name of the company or what it plans to make.
Feb 10th, 2022
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket on Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami.
U.S. Inflation Jumped 7.5% in the Past Year, a 40-year High
And there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon.
Feb 10th, 2022
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Jobless Claims Fall for Second Straight Week
Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year.
Feb 3rd, 2022
The Word 2022 Behind The Tree Of Empty Asphalt Road At Golden Sunset And Beautiful Blue Sky 1300086148 2125x1417 (1)
2022: Promising Expectations Amidst Potential Struggles
Predictions on what the year will hold for several sectors, as well as the financial, supply chain and political obstacles we'll all face.
Feb 2nd, 2022
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is 'more brazen' and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
FBI Chief: Threat from China 'More Brazen' Than Ever Before
He's accusing Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
Feb 1st, 2022
Shoppers Ap
A Key Inflation Gauge Rose 5.8% in 2021, Most in 39 Years
At the same time, incomes rose 0.3% last month, providing fuel for future spending.
Jan 28th, 2022