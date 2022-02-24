Fewest Americans Collecting Unemployment Aid since 1970

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Feb 24th, 2022
Matt Ott
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and listed salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week. Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Employers manned booths with banners promoting their companies benefits, free logo branded swag and listed salary pay scales and in some cases recruitment bonuses in order to entice job applicants to approach their booths during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week. Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits fell to a 52-year low after another decline in jobless aid applications last week.

Jobless claims fell by 17,000, from 249,000 to 232,000 for the week ending Feb. 19, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 7,250 to 236,250. It was the third straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, 1,476,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 112,000 from the previous week and the lowest level since March 14, 1970, the government said.

First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4% from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not all of them securing jobs right away.

A winter spike in coronavirus infections briefly tripped up the country’s rebound from 2020′s virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth and are eager to hire.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. The U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

Inflation is also at a 40-year high — 7.5% year-over-year — leading the Federal Reserve to ease its monetary support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that fueled hiring and growth.

More in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
A man looks at beef in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass.
How Inflation, Supply Chain Snags are Gripping Economy
The key trends that have sent prices soaring won't likely fade anytime soon.
Feb 11th, 2022
Kansas state Sens. Jeff Longbine, left, R-Emporia, and Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, confer as the Senate votes on a measure to allow the state to offer more than $1 billion in breaks to an unnamed company to bring a $4 billion project to Kansas, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Longbine and Pettey supported the measure, which is designed to seal a deal with the company to create 4,000 jobs.
Kansas to Offer $1B+ Tax Breaks to Mystery Firm
Most legislators signed off without knowing the name of the company or what it plans to make.
Feb 10th, 2022
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket on Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami.
U.S. Inflation Jumped 7.5% in the Past Year, a 40-year High
And there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon.
Feb 10th, 2022
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Jobless Claims Fall for Second Straight Week
Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year.
Feb 3rd, 2022
The Word 2022 Behind The Tree Of Empty Asphalt Road At Golden Sunset And Beautiful Blue Sky 1300086148 2125x1417 (1)
2022: Promising Expectations Amidst Potential Struggles
Predictions on what the year will hold for several sectors, as well as the financial, supply chain and political obstacles we'll all face.
Feb 2nd, 2022
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is 'more brazen' and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
FBI Chief: Threat from China 'More Brazen' Than Ever Before
He's accusing Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
Feb 1st, 2022
Shoppers Ap
A Key Inflation Gauge Rose 5.8% in 2021, Most in 39 Years
At the same time, incomes rose 0.3% last month, providing fuel for future spending.
Jan 28th, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on such items as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts.
2021 Economic Rebound was Fastest Since Reagan Admin.
The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021.
Jan 27th, 2022
I Stock 672450320 (1)
Rising Inflation Tightens Spending Squeeze on U.S. Consumers
Persistently rising inflation has made goods more expensive all around.
Jan 20th, 2022
A worker in protective overall works near containers on a ship in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 7, 2021. China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth, government data showed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
China's Economy Grows 8.1% in 2021, Slows in Second Half
That slump is likely to worsen.
Jan 17th, 2022
Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu, works behind the counter in her shop on Tremont Street, Friday, Jan 14, 2022, in Boston.
Rising Costs Add to Pandemic Pain for Small Businesses
Some owners are raising prices, cutting staff hours, dropping some goods and services and nixing free shipping.
Jan 17th, 2022