January Wholesale Inflation Surged 9.7% from a Year Ago

The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December.

Feb 15th, 2022
Paul Wiseman
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photograph, beef is displayed in the meat department at Lambert's Rainbow Market, in Westwood, Mass. Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.

Last week, the government reported that inflation at the consumer level soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, squeezing households, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates. The 7.5% price surge ranged across the economy, from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity.

Inflation, under control for four decades, re-emerged as an economic issue last year as the United States rebounded with unexpected speed from 2020's short but devastating coronavirus recession. Caught off guard by the bounce-back, companies scrambled to find supplies and workers to meet an unexpected surge in orders from customers flush with government relief checks. Factories, ports and freight yards came under strain. Shipments were delayed and prices began to rise.

The Labor Department report showed that wholesale goods prices rose 1.3% last month from December and services climbed 0.7%, pulled up by a steep increase in the cost of outpatient hospital services.

“The latest advance in producer prices was driven by another strong gain in goods prices, but increases in services prices continued to broaden,'' economists Mahir Rasheed and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics wrote in a research report. “The combination of stubborn supply disruptions and elevated energy prices will prevent producer prices from reverting to more normal patterns until later this year.''

Economists expect inflationary pressure to drop this year as supply chain bottlenecks begin to ease and the Federal Reserve begins to push up interest rates. And consumers will not be receiving government relief checks.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
The Word 2022 Behind The Tree Of Empty Asphalt Road At Golden Sunset And Beautiful Blue Sky 1300086148 2125x1417 (1)
2022: Promising Expectations Amidst Potential Struggles
Predictions on what the year will hold for several sectors, as well as the financial, supply chain and political obstacles we'll all face.
Feb 2nd, 2022
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is 'more brazen' and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
FBI Chief: Threat from China 'More Brazen' Than Ever Before
He's accusing Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
Feb 1st, 2022
Shoppers Ap
A Key Inflation Gauge Rose 5.8% in 2021, Most in 39 Years
At the same time, incomes rose 0.3% last month, providing fuel for future spending.
Jan 28th, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on such items as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts.
2021 Economic Rebound was Fastest Since Reagan Admin.
The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021.
Jan 27th, 2022
I Stock 672450320 (1)
Rising Inflation Tightens Spending Squeeze on U.S. Consumers
Persistently rising inflation has made goods more expensive all around.
Jan 20th, 2022
A worker in protective overall works near containers on a ship in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 7, 2021. China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth, government data showed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
China's Economy Grows 8.1% in 2021, Slows in Second Half
That slump is likely to worsen.
Jan 17th, 2022
Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu, works behind the counter in her shop on Tremont Street, Friday, Jan 14, 2022, in Boston.
Rising Costs Add to Pandemic Pain for Small Businesses
Some owners are raising prices, cutting staff hours, dropping some goods and services and nixing free shipping.
Jan 17th, 2022
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during his re-nominations hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With inflation high and the economy strengthening, the Fed has warned investors the ultra-easy conditions it’s created for them in recent years are likely to disappear. It's on track to raise interest rates earlier and more aggressively than expected, and it may also soon start letting go of some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it’s bought since the pandemic began.
As the Federal Reserve’s Money Printer Quiets, Markets Shake
The Fed has warned investors the ultra-easy conditions it’s created for them in recent years are likely to disappear.
Jan 13th, 2022
Economy
4 Important Line of Credit Facts Every Manufacturing Business Must Know
A business line of credit is an option that doesn't receive much attention due to the perceived complexities behind applying for one.
Jan 12th, 2022
Housing activists march across town toward New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, calling for an extension of pandemic-era eviction protections on Aug. 31, 2021, in New York.
2021 U.S. Inflation Soared by Most in 39 Years
It ended by accelerating in December at the fastest pace in nearly four decades, offsetting recent wage gains.
Jan 12th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject.
Federal Reserve's Powell: High Inflation 'Exacts a Toll'
Fed officials now expect to hike short-term interest rates three times this year.
Jan 11th, 2022