Kansas to Offer $1B+ Tax Breaks to Mystery Firm

Most legislators signed off without knowing the name of the company or what it plans to make.

Feb 10th, 2022
John Hanna
Kansas state Sens. Jeff Longbine, left, R-Emporia, and Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, confer as the Senate votes on a measure to allow the state to offer more than $1 billion in breaks to an unnamed company to bring a $4 billion project to Kansas, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Longbine and Pettey supported the measure, which is designed to seal a deal with the company to create 4,000 jobs.
Kansas state Sens. Jeff Longbine, left, R-Emporia, and Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, confer as the Senate votes on a measure to allow the state to offer more than $1 billion in breaks to an unnamed company to bring a $4 billion project to Kansas, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Longbine and Pettey supported the measure, which is designed to seal a deal with the company to create 4,000 jobs.
AP Photo/John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators signed off Wednesday on the state's largest-ever taxpayer-funded incentives to attract thousands of new jobs even though most didn't know the name of the company or what it plans to make.

The incentives would exceed $1 billion. The measure also cuts corporate income tax rates.

The Republican-controlled state Senate approved a bill, 31-9, that would create a new incentives program so the state Department of Commerce could offer a single company hundreds of millions of dollars in breaks once this year and once in 2023. The GOP-controlled House approved the measure Tuesday, so it goes to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly pushed for permission to offer tax credits, payroll subsidies and training funds in time to lure an unnamed company. Officials said the firm plans a $4 billion project and Kansas is competing against another state that some legislators said is Oklahoma.

“We want to buy these magic beans. We won’t tell you where it’s going to be, what it’s going to be, just that it’s going to be great,” said state Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Kansas City-area Republican who voted no.

Officials who know the company's identity said they were required to sign an agreement not to name it or disclose project details. They said the company expects to make a decision within a few weeks.

Backers of the measure argued that Kansas has lost out on other large projects because it can't offer generous enough incentives.

“This is a tool that will help us be competitive with other states,” said Senate Commerce Committee Chair Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican.

Ohio recently offered Intel Corp. incentives worth roughly $2 billion to secure a new $20 billion chipmaking factory. Michigan lawmakers in December approved $1 billion in incentives, two-thirds of it for General Motors for plants to assemble batteries for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle maker Canoo has announced plans to open a factory in northeast Oklahoma next year that is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

But Wisconsin scaled back incentives for electronics giant Foxconn. It was supposed to invest $10 billion there and create 13,000 jobs but the deal now is for about 1,450 jobs with an investment of $672 million by 2026.

Kelly’s administration said the facility it's pursuing would be the largest economic development project in Kansas history. They’ve said the company will employ 4,000, and other firms supplying or supporting it would add several thousand more jobs. They said the company would pay an average of $50,000 — when the per-person income in Kansas averages less than $32,000.

“I don't think there's a state in the country that wishes they were not in our position right now to create these kind of jobs with this kind of economic investment,” said Sen. Rob Olson, a Kansas City-area Republican.

Still, lawmakers in both parties scoffed at being pushed to commit without knowing more. Democratic state Rep. John Carmichael, of Wichita, mockingly suggested that Kansas was landing “a pornographic film production studio" and jobs for adult-film actors and camera crews.

“The problem is, you don't know what kind of business you are betting your constituents' tax dollars and futures on,” Carmichael told colleagues during the House's debate.

The measure requires the state to cut its corporate tax rates by a half-percentage point for every big deal closed so that all businesses benefit. That would save companies roughly $100 million a year and drop the state's top rate to 6% from 7% if two deals close.

Critics worried that the planned incentives are so rich that lawmakers won’t have room to consider other proposed tax cuts.

Spreadsheets from the House's GOP leaders showed that Kelly's proposed incentives could create a budget shortfall by mid-2026. The measure approved by lawmakers is a little less generous, spreads the incentives out over more years and requires legislative leaders to sign off on deals.

Some lawmakers were not impressed by the gloomy projections.

“I've never seen a profile that didn't tank the budget in four or five years,” said state Sen. Jeff Longbine, an eastern Kansas Republican. “The Legislature is required to pass a balanced budget each year, and adjustments are made up and down.”

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on such items as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts.
2021 Economic Rebound was Fastest Since Reagan Admin.
The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021.
Jan 27th, 2022
I Stock 672450320 (1)
Rising Inflation Tightens Spending Squeeze on U.S. Consumers
Persistently rising inflation has made goods more expensive all around.
Jan 20th, 2022
A worker in protective overall works near containers on a ship in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 7, 2021. China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth, government data showed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
China's Economy Grows 8.1% in 2021, Slows in Second Half
That slump is likely to worsen.
Jan 17th, 2022
Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu, works behind the counter in her shop on Tremont Street, Friday, Jan 14, 2022, in Boston.
Rising Costs Add to Pandemic Pain for Small Businesses
Some owners are raising prices, cutting staff hours, dropping some goods and services and nixing free shipping.
Jan 17th, 2022
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during his re-nominations hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With inflation high and the economy strengthening, the Fed has warned investors the ultra-easy conditions it’s created for them in recent years are likely to disappear. It's on track to raise interest rates earlier and more aggressively than expected, and it may also soon start letting go of some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it’s bought since the pandemic began.
As the Federal Reserve’s Money Printer Quiets, Markets Shake
The Fed has warned investors the ultra-easy conditions it’s created for them in recent years are likely to disappear.
Jan 13th, 2022
Economy
4 Important Line of Credit Facts Every Manufacturing Business Must Know
A business line of credit is an option that doesn't receive much attention due to the perceived complexities behind applying for one.
Jan 12th, 2022
Housing activists march across town toward New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, calling for an extension of pandemic-era eviction protections on Aug. 31, 2021, in New York.
2021 U.S. Inflation Soared by Most in 39 Years
It ended by accelerating in December at the fastest pace in nearly four decades, offsetting recent wage gains.
Jan 12th, 2022
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject.
Federal Reserve's Powell: High Inflation 'Exacts a Toll'
Fed officials now expect to hike short-term interest rates three times this year.
Jan 11th, 2022
Now Hiring Harbor Freight Ap
U.S. Jobless Rate Sinks to 3.9%
Wages also rose sharply, a sign that companies are competing fiercely to fill their open jobs.
Jan 7th, 2022
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Federal Reserve policymakers at a meeting last month said the U.S. job market was nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies were no longer needed. That's according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Fed Officials See Earlier Rate Hikes as U.S. Hiring Recovers
Fed officials also believe surging inflation would last longer than they previously expected.
Jan 6th, 2022
Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, MI.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slowed in December to 11-Month Low
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reading fell to 58.7 in December — down 2.4 points from November.
Jan 4th, 2022