China's Economy Grows 8.1% in 2021, Slows in Second Half

That slump is likely to worsen.

Jan 17th, 2022
Joe McDonald
A worker in protective overall works near containers on a ship in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 7, 2021. China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth, government data showed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
A worker in protective overall works near containers on a ship in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province on Nov. 7, 2021. China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth, government data showed Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Chinatopix via AP, File

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders are under pressure to boost slumping economic growth while they try to contain coronavirus outbreaks ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 8.1% last year, but activity fell abruptly in the second half as the ruling Communist Party forced China's vast real estate industry to cut surging debt, official data showed Monday.

Growth sank to 4% over a year earlier in the final three months of the year, fueling expectations Beijing may need to cut interest rates or stimulate the economy with more spending on public works construction.

That slump is likely to worsen, leading to "more aggressive measures to boost growth,” Ting Lu and Jing Wang of Nomura said in a report.

On Monday, the Chinese central bank cut its interest rate for medium-term lending to commercial banks to the lowest level since early 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian stock markets ended the day mixed following the dual announcements. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.7%. The Nikkei 2225 in Tokyo rose 0.7%.

Lingering Chinese economic weakness has potential global repercussions, depressing demand for steel, consumer goods and other imports.

China rebounded quickly from the pandemic, but activity weakened last year as Beijing tightened controls on borrowing by real estate developers, triggering a slump in construction that supports millions of jobs. That made consumers nervous about spending and investors anxious about possible defaults by developers.

Consumer spending has suffered after authorities responded to virus outbreaks by blocking most access to cities including Tianjin, a port and manufacturing center near Beijing, and imposed travel controls in other areas.

Their “zero-COVID strategy” aims to keep the virus out of China by finding and isolating every infected person. That has helped to keep case numbers low but is depressing consumer activity and causing congestion in some ports.

The ruling party has stepped up enforcement ahead of the Feb. 4 start of the Winter Games, a prestige project. Athletes, reporters and officials at the Games are required to stay in sealed areas and avoid contact with outsiders.

Growth in consumer spending, the biggest driver of economic growth, fell to 1.7% over a year earlier in December from the previous month's 3.9%.

“The prospect this year for consumer spending to rebound back to pre-pandemic levels has certainly dimmed,” David Chao of Invesco said in a report. “All eyes are on whether policymakers will evolve their zero-COVID pandemic policies.”

Officials have urged the public to stay where they are during the Lunar New Year holiday instead of visiting their hometowns. That will cut spending on travel, gifts and banquets during the country's most important family holiday.

Forecasters have cut this year's growth outlook to as low as 5% due to the debt crackdown and coronavirus.

“Downward pressure on growth will persist in 2022,” Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Compared with the previous quarter, the way other major economies are measured, the Chinese economy grew 1.4% in the final three months of 2021. That was up from the previous quarter's 0.2%.

Chinese exports, reported Friday, surged 29.9% in 2021 over the previous year despite a global shortage of semiconductors needed to make smartphones and other goods and power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas.

Exporters benefited from reviving global demand while their foreign competitors were hampered by anti-virus controls. But economists say this year's trade growth is likely to be weak and export volumes might shrink due to congestion at ports.

“With supply chains already stretched to capacity, last year’s boost from surging exports can’t be repeated,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Auto sales fell for a seventh month in November, declining 9.1% from a year earlier, reflecting consumer reluctance to commit to big purchases.

Chinese leaders are trying to steer the economy to more sustainable growth based on domestic consumption instead of exports and investment and to reduce financial risk.

In mid-September, factories in some provinces were ordered to shut down to meet official targets for reducing energy use and energy intensity, or the amount used per unit of output.

One of the country's biggest developers, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion owed to banks and bondholders. Smaller developers have collapsed or defaulted on debts after Beijing reduced the amount of borrowed money they can use.

Chinese officials have tried to reassure investors over the risks of wider problems, saying any impact on lending markets can be contained. Economists say a potential Evergrande default should have little effect on global markets.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Dec 4th, 2021
Now Hiring Harbor Freight Ap
U.S. Jobless Rate Sinks to 3.9%
Wages also rose sharply, a sign that companies are competing fiercely to fill their open jobs.
Jan 7th, 2022
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Federal Reserve policymakers at a meeting last month said the U.S. job market was nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies were no longer needed. That's according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Fed Officials See Earlier Rate Hikes as U.S. Hiring Recovers
Fed officials also believe surging inflation would last longer than they previously expected.
Jan 6th, 2022
Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, MI.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slowed in December to 11-Month Low
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reading fell to 58.7 in December — down 2.4 points from November.
Jan 4th, 2022
I Stock 1331492789
3 Key Indicators for Monitoring the Economy in 2022
How will the economy fare in 2022? And how will we even know whether things are improving?
Jan 3rd, 2022
Crowds enter the convention center on the first day of the CES tech show, Las Vegas, Jan. 7, 2020.
CES Stages a Wary Return
Several huge tech companies abandoned plans to attend in person.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Muhammad Rahman delivers orders at Gotham restaurant on Dec. 14, 2021 in New York.
Supply Chain Snags and Emboldened Workers Reflect a Changed Economy
The global economy hadn’t experienced anything like this for decades. Maybe ever.
Dec 17th, 2021
CEO and Chairman of the Bank of America Brian Moynihan speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Moynihan said consumers are spending “at a faster rate” than he’s ever seen but he remains concerned as to how inflation and supply-chain issues will influence the economy going into the winter.
BofA CEO: Consumers Spending at Fastest Pace He's Seen
Briant Moynihan said he’s now feeling confident about where the economy stands.
Dec 13th, 2021
Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982.
U.S. Consumer Inflation up Most Since 1982
Fueling the inflation has been a mix of factors resulting from the swift rebound from the pandemic recession.
Dec 10th, 2021
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Business Economists Foresee Persistent Inflation
Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.
Dec 6th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (2)
Manufacturered Goods Orders Accelerate to 1% Growth in October
It followed a 0.5% increase in September.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino wrings out a rag before cleaning a table at Back Bistro in Folsom, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she took a part-time job at one of her favorite local restaurants because they were struggling to hire people. Employers have reported a shortage of workers to meet demand as more people return to normal habits following the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Aquino sees it as her civic duty to help out local businesses.
U.S. Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November
For now, though, Americans are spending freely.
Dec 3rd, 2021