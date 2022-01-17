Rising Costs Add to Pandemic Pain for Small Businesses

Some owners are raising prices, cutting staff hours, dropping some goods and services and nixing free shipping.

Jan 17th, 2022
Mae Anderson
Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu, works behind the counter in her shop on Tremont Street, Friday, Jan 14, 2022, in Boston.
Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu, works behind the counter in her shop on Tremont Street, Friday, Jan 14, 2022, in Boston.
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

NEW YORK (AP) — In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean’s Pies in Columbia, Missouri, has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and German Chocolate pies by $2 to $24.

While pecans have risen the most, Miller is seeing price increases across the board, from blackberries to condensed milk and eggs. She consults with three food brokers weekly to source the lowest prices for ingredients. But she still needs to charge more for the nut pies.

“We can’t absorb that cost and still meet wage demands, increased cost of goods in our tins and boxes, and afford to live as a family,” she said.

Sharply higher costs are yet another challenge thrown at business owners by the global pandemic. The unpredictability of shipping, labor and the coronavirus itself have created an environment where owners are often left guessing about when products might arrive and how much they’ll cost. The Labor Department said Thursday that prices at the wholesale level rose a record 9.7% in December from a year ago.

“There’s a tremendous amount of not just risk — risk you can calculate — but uncertainty. We just don’t know what’s going to happen.” said Ray Keating, chief economist with the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council. “Consumer demand is there, but there are just enormous supply chain constraints. All of this is feeding into price increases.”

In response, owners are raising prices, cutting staff hours, dropping some goods and services and nixing free shipping in a delicate balancing act. But with low visibility into how long the higher inflation will last, some owners are increasingly worried about keeping their doors open in the long run.

“We put out new fires every single day and have had to reassess the way we do business to cater to new behaviors,” said Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu and co-founder of wholesaler Sweet Tree Creamery in Boston.

For her FoMu shops, the cost of business overall rose about 15% in 2021 compared with 2020. She has raised prices about 10% but taken other measures, too: shifting to more delivery and cutting flavors like avocado ice cream, which became too expensive to make as avocado prices rose.

“No business can sustain the rapid increase in expenses that we have seen in the last year,” Jalal said. “You used to be able to work really hard and see progress. Now you work really hard just to try to stay afloat.”

Jalal is apprehensive about the long-term prospects for the small business community if inflation doesn’t calm down soon. “If we have to work this puzzle for another two years, I really do think we’ll see a lot of businesses — ourselves included — struggle to keep their doors open.”

Elizabeth Benedict, owner of interior design firm Elizabeth Home Decor & Design in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, said prices have risen 7% to 30% for all the products she buys. She pays shipping surcharges on top of that.

“Most of these (increases) come with less than a two-week notice,” she said. “We cannot guarantee any quotes that go out and have had to adjust our contract as well as all of our language on our proposals to reflect these variable conditions.”

To deal with rising costs and overseas shipping delays, Benedict significantly changed her vendor list, and now shops only with U.S. brands that make products in the U.S. And she added services like e-commerce and virtual design. But she’s still facing longer timelines for her projects and is not taking on new clients until things stabilize.

“We continue to pivot with the punches, but definitely feel like we are being pushed and pulled in too many directions,” she said.

Some online vendors are eliminating free shipping to combat costs. Gianluca Boncompagni, owner of e-commerce site Off Road Tents, which sells off-road and overlanding equipment, saw logistics costs quadruple. In October 2020, he paid $6,300 for a 40-foot container coming from China. By October 2021, he was paying $26,000 for the same sized container.

Boncompagni has raised prices about 5% and started to charge a flat shipping rate depending on item size. While he may lower prices in the future, the shipping charge is here to stay, he said.

“There is simply no way most online businesses can keep shipping pallets and less-than-truckload shipments without having to charge at least a bit for them,” he said.

Some businesses are using channels they developed during the pandemic to communicate with customers about why prices are increasing, in the hopes they’ll be patient.

Kialee Mulumba, founder of beauty brand Jakeala in Newport News, Virginia, has had to raise prices of her beauty products by $1 to $5. Her container prices have doubled — with one that used to be 50 cents now costing $1. Prices for organic olive oil butters and conditioners have all risen 5% to 10% and shipping from China is up 5%. She also cut her four employees’ hours from full time to part time.

Mulumba emailed customers to be transparent and let them know prices were going up due to the rising cost of supplies. But she has noticed a slight decrease in sales.

“I just hope the consumers support the small businesses they like — this is the time to support small business,” she said. “Even if you can’t purchase, you can share posts, like, or comment — that would really go far.”

More in Economics
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject.
Federal Reserve's Powell: High Inflation 'Exacts a Toll'
Fed officials now expect to hike short-term interest rates three times this year.
Jan 11th, 2022
Now Hiring Harbor Freight Ap
U.S. Jobless Rate Sinks to 3.9%
Wages also rose sharply, a sign that companies are competing fiercely to fill their open jobs.
Jan 7th, 2022
Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Federal Reserve policymakers at a meeting last month said the U.S. job market was nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies were no longer needed. That's according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Fed Officials See Earlier Rate Hikes as U.S. Hiring Recovers
Fed officials also believe surging inflation would last longer than they previously expected.
Jan 6th, 2022
Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, MI.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slowed in December to 11-Month Low
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reading fell to 58.7 in December — down 2.4 points from November.
Jan 4th, 2022
I Stock 1331492789
3 Key Indicators for Monitoring the Economy in 2022
How will the economy fare in 2022? And how will we even know whether things are improving?
Jan 3rd, 2022
Crowds enter the convention center on the first day of the CES tech show, Las Vegas, Jan. 7, 2020.
CES Stages a Wary Return
Several huge tech companies abandoned plans to attend in person.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Muhammad Rahman delivers orders at Gotham restaurant on Dec. 14, 2021 in New York.
Supply Chain Snags and Emboldened Workers Reflect a Changed Economy
The global economy hadn’t experienced anything like this for decades. Maybe ever.
Dec 17th, 2021
CEO and Chairman of the Bank of America Brian Moynihan speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Moynihan said consumers are spending “at a faster rate” than he’s ever seen but he remains concerned as to how inflation and supply-chain issues will influence the economy going into the winter.
BofA CEO: Consumers Spending at Fastest Pace He's Seen
Briant Moynihan said he’s now feeling confident about where the economy stands.
Dec 13th, 2021
Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982.
U.S. Consumer Inflation up Most Since 1982
Fueling the inflation has been a mix of factors resulting from the swift rebound from the pandemic recession.
Dec 10th, 2021
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Business Economists Foresee Persistent Inflation
Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.
Dec 6th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (2)
Manufacturered Goods Orders Accelerate to 1% Growth in October
It followed a 0.5% increase in September.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino wrings out a rag before cleaning a table at Back Bistro in Folsom, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she took a part-time job at one of her favorite local restaurants because they were struggling to hire people. Employers have reported a shortage of workers to meet demand as more people return to normal habits following the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Aquino sees it as her civic duty to help out local businesses.
U.S. Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November
For now, though, Americans are spending freely.
Dec 3rd, 2021