Federal Reserve's Powell: High Inflation 'Exacts a Toll'

Fed officials now expect to hike short-term interest rates three times this year.

Jan 11th, 2022
Christopher Rugaber
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a Tuesday congressional hearing, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject.

“We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said in prepared testimony.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Powell's nomination to a second four-year term Tuesday. President Joe Biden announced Powell's reappointment in late November.

Inflation has soared to the highest levels in four decades, and on Wednesday the government is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 7.1% over the past 12 months, up from November's 6.8% annual increase.

Powell's nomination is likely to be approved by the Senate with bipartisan support but members of Congress are sure to interrogate Powell on whether the Fed can successfully take steps to rein in inflation without slowing the economy so much that it falls into recession.

Economists and former Fed officials, are increasingly raising concerns that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation. Last Friday's jobs report, which showed a sharp drop in the unemployment rate to a healthy 3.9%, and an unexpected wage increase, has fanned those worries.

While lower unemployment and higher pay benefit workers, those trends can potentially fuel rising prices.

At its last meeting in December, Powell said the central bank is rapidly accelerating its efforts to tighten credit with the goal of reining in inflation. The Fed will stop buying billions of dollars of bonds in March, ahead of its previously announced goal of doing so in June. Those bond purchases are intended to encourage more borrowing and spending by lowering longer-term rates.

Fed officials now expect to hike short-term interest rates three times this year, a sharp shift from September, when they were split over doing it even once. Economists increasingly expect them to raise rates at least four times in 2022.

Powell also said in his prepared remarks that the U.S. job market is “strong” and the economy is “expanding at its fastest pace in many years.”

But he also suggested that the economy has suffered some longer-term damage from the pandemic.

“We can begin to see that the post-pandemic economy is likely to be different in some respects,” Powell said. “The pursuit of our goals will need to take these differences into account.”

Powell has previously said that the Fed's initial goal was to return the economy and job market to pre-pandemic levels, when the unemployment rate had fallen to a 50-year low of 3.5% and the proportion of Americans either working or looking for work was higher than it is now.

But more recently, Powell has acknowledged that many of the people who stopped working or seeking jobs in the pandemic are unlikely to return anytime soon. Millions of older Americans retired earlier than they likely would have without COVID, and many people are foregoing jobs to avoid getting infected.

That has left businesses chasing fewer workers to fill more than 10 million open jobs, a near-record, and has forced them to rapidly increase hourly pay. Rising pay could fuel more spending, possibly pushing prices higher.

More in Economics
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Dec 13th, 2021
Muhammad Rahman delivers orders at Gotham restaurant on Dec. 14, 2021 in New York.
Supply Chain Snags and Emboldened Workers Reflect a Changed Economy
The global economy hadn’t experienced anything like this for decades. Maybe ever.
Dec 17th, 2021
CEO and Chairman of the Bank of America Brian Moynihan speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Moynihan said consumers are spending “at a faster rate” than he’s ever seen but he remains concerned as to how inflation and supply-chain issues will influence the economy going into the winter.
BofA CEO: Consumers Spending at Fastest Pace He's Seen
Briant Moynihan said he’s now feeling confident about where the economy stands.
Dec 13th, 2021
Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982.
U.S. Consumer Inflation up Most Since 1982
Fueling the inflation has been a mix of factors resulting from the swift rebound from the pandemic recession.
Dec 10th, 2021
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
Business Economists Foresee Persistent Inflation
Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.
Dec 6th, 2021
I Stock 1058859950 (2)
Manufacturered Goods Orders Accelerate to 1% Growth in October
It followed a 0.5% increase in September.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino wrings out a rag before cleaning a table at Back Bistro in Folsom, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she took a part-time job at one of her favorite local restaurants because they were struggling to hire people. Employers have reported a shortage of workers to meet demand as more people return to normal habits following the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Aquino sees it as her civic duty to help out local businesses.
U.S. Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November
For now, though, Americans are spending freely.
Dec 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1007301260
EU to Unveil Massive Infrastructure Plan Wednesday
The program is expected to mobilize up to 300 billion euros ($341 billion) in public and private funds by 2027.
Nov 30th, 2021
John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm Progress Show on Aug. 31, 2015 in Decatur, Ill. Deere & Co. said on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, its fiscal fourth-quarter profit jumped 69% on strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment despite a monthlong strike that began near the end of the period.
Deere Q4 Profit Jumps 69% Despite Strike, Supply Problems
More than 10,000 Deere workers were on strike at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
Nov 27th, 2021
People shop for frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. First, the good news: There is no shortage of whole turkeys in the U.S. this Thanksgiving. But those turkeys — along with other holiday staples like cranberry sauce and pie filling — could cost more.
Consumer Spending Rebounds Despite Rising October Inflation
The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6% gain in September.
Nov 26th, 2021
The MSC Naomi container ship sails out from from the port of Charleston, S.C.,Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.
U.S. GDP Slowed Sharply in Q3 but Big Rebound Expected in Q4
Between COVID cases and snarled supply chains, the economy posted lackluster gains this summer.
Nov 24th, 2021
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession.
U.S. Jobless Claims Plunge to Lowest in 52 Years
Applications have fallen below their pre-pandemic level of around 220,000 a week.
Nov 24th, 2021