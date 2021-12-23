Consumer Prices Accelerate Most in 39 Years

The 5.7% November increase followed a 5.1% rise in October.

Dec 23rd, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
Customers wait in line to checkout during a Black Friday sale at Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Customers wait in line to checkout during a Black Friday sale at Macy's on Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October, continuing a string of annual price gains that have run well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

“Consumers spent with less enthusiasm in November as they shifted their holiday shopping to earlier in the season and continued to contend with escalating prices and reduced product availability,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October. Both gains came after a 1% plunge in incomes in September, the month that government benefit programs such as expanded unemployment benefits came to an end.

The big jump in the Commerce Department's price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

While the CPI is the better known price gauge, the Federal Reserve prefers to follow the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index in setting its interest-rate policies to fight inflation. The PCE price index tracks the actual purchases consumers are making each month while the CPI follows a fixed market basket of goods.

For the month of November, the PCE price index rose 0.6%, slightly lower than the 0.7% monthly gain in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.5% in November. Core inflation has risen 4.7% over the past 12 months. That is the fastest pace for the core reading since a 5.1% rise in the 12 months ending in September 1983.

The 5.7% increase for overall inflation was the fastest 12-month gain since a 5.8% increase for the 12 months ending in July 1982.

Republicans contend that the sizable gains in inflation are evidence that President Joe Biden’s economic policies are not working and are actually harming Americans whose incomes are not keeping up with rising prices.

The administration, however, points to the nation's rapid re-opening following a pandemic-triggered recession, an economic event that is unprecedented in our lifetimes.

Suppliers have been unable to keep up with demand, pushing prices up sharply and clogging the nation's ports with goods that can't be unloaded fast enough.

The Federal Reserve last week announced that it was accelerating the pace of change to fighting inflation pressures with an expectation that it could raise interest rates next year by possibly three times to slow growth and keep inflation from getting out of hand.

While the Fed has stopped calling the inflation increase transitory, Biden administration officials continue to insist that the price surge being seen now will start to fade next year as supply chain problems get resolved. They noted that energy prices including the cost of gasoline have already started to fall.

The government reported Wednesday that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the July-September quarter, up from a previous estimate of a slightly slower 2.1% gain.

Economists are expecting more rapid growth perhaps as high as 7% in the current quarter although some analysts are saying that rebound could be jeopardized if the new COVID omicron variant keeps spreading and triggers another shutdown of the economy.

More in Economics
I Stock 1058859950 (2)
Manufacturered Goods Orders Accelerate to 1% Growth in October
It followed a 0.5% increase in September.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Folsom Vice Mayor Sarah Aquino wrings out a rag before cleaning a table at Back Bistro in Folsom, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Aquino is an insurance broker. But she took a part-time job at one of her favorite local restaurants because they were struggling to hire people. Employers have reported a shortage of workers to meet demand as more people return to normal habits following the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. Aquino sees it as her civic duty to help out local businesses.
U.S. Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November
For now, though, Americans are spending freely.
Dec 3rd, 2021
I Stock 1007301260
EU to Unveil Massive Infrastructure Plan Wednesday
The program is expected to mobilize up to 300 billion euros ($341 billion) in public and private funds by 2027.
Nov 30th, 2021
John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm Progress Show on Aug. 31, 2015 in Decatur, Ill. Deere & Co. said on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, its fiscal fourth-quarter profit jumped 69% on strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment despite a monthlong strike that began near the end of the period.
Deere Q4 Profit Jumps 69% Despite Strike, Supply Problems
More than 10,000 Deere workers were on strike at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
Nov 27th, 2021
People shop for frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. First, the good news: There is no shortage of whole turkeys in the U.S. this Thanksgiving. But those turkeys — along with other holiday staples like cranberry sauce and pie filling — could cost more.
Consumer Spending Rebounds Despite Rising October Inflation
The jump in consumer spending last month was double the 0.6% gain in September.
Nov 26th, 2021
The MSC Naomi container ship sails out from from the port of Charleston, S.C.,Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.
U.S. GDP Slowed Sharply in Q3 but Big Rebound Expected in Q4
Between COVID cases and snarled supply chains, the economy posted lackluster gains this summer.
Nov 24th, 2021
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession.
U.S. Jobless Claims Plunge to Lowest in 52 Years
Applications have fallen below their pre-pandemic level of around 220,000 a week.
Nov 24th, 2021
President Joe Biden departs after speaking during a visit at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 10, 2021.
Biden Says Patience Will Lead Infrastructure Bill to Aid Economy
The president toured the Port of Baltimore at the start of what is likely to be a national tour to showcase his signature legislation.
Nov 11th, 2021
I Stock 1130260211
Why Inflation Is so High, and When it May Ease
Inflation will likely endure as long as companies struggle to keep up with consumers’ prodigious demand.
Nov 11th, 2021
High gas prices are posted at a full service gas station in Beverly Hills, CA on Nov. 7, 2021.
U.S. Consumer Prices Accelerate Further in October
Up 6.2% year-over-year, it was the largest increase since 1990.
Nov 10th, 2021
A worker of a private delivery company, wearing a face mask, sorts out parcels at its distribution center in Beijing on Nov. 7, 2021.
China's Strong Exports Hold as Trade Surplus Tops $80B
Exports and imports are much higher than a year ago, but there is widespread concern that economic headwinds are slowing growth.
Nov 8th, 2021
Container Ship I Stock 1066762856
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record in September
In September, exports plunged 3% to $207.6 billion.
Nov 4th, 2021