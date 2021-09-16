U.S. Retail Sales Up Surprising 0.7% in August Despite Delta

Online sales soared 5.3% last month.

Sep 16th, 2021
joseph_man
I Stock 623205372
iStock

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a brisk pace last month in the face of rising COVID-19 infections, though much of it was done online and not at restaurants or other sectors in the U.S. economy beleaguered by the arrival of the delta variant.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in August from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. That uptick caught most economists by surprise. Consensus estimates were for a decrease of 0.85%, according to a survey of economists by FactSet.

Online sales soared 5.3% last month, while sales at restaurants and bars, many of which believed they were through the worst of the pandemic until the arrival of delta, were flat from the month before.

Earlier this year as millions were vaccinated, restaurants, bars and other venues that rely on crowds began to bustle for the first time since early 2020. Then, in July, U.S. health officials recommended that even vaccinated people should wear masks when indoor in public due to the unchecked spread of delta, particularly in regions of the country with lower vaccinations rates.

Vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is being cited by economists after the Labor Department reported this month that employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, far short of the million or so jobs added in each of the previous two months.

Back-to-school shopping may have given retail sales a boost. Sales at department stores rose 2.4% last month, according to the Commerce Department, as children headed back to the classroom and perhaps for the first time in more than a year, bought new clothing and other supplies.

The retail report released Thursday covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets. There is clear evidence that spending has waned in some of those industries. Airlines, for example, recently reported a drop-off in ticket sales and they blame the spread of the delta variant.

Auto sales continued to fall last month, likely because fewer cars were made due to a pandemic-related shortage of chips, which are needed to power screens and other tech features in cars. Sales at auto dealerships sunk 3.9% last month, the Commerce Department said.

Some economists still hope for a larger bump in consumer activity this year. The four-week average of jobless claims, which smooths out fluctuations in the weekly data, dropped for the fifth straight week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's the lowest since the pandemic began.

More people are finding jobs and many of those who have remained in their jobs have saved cash during the pandemic and will have more to spend, said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

“The surprising upturn in August retail sales supports this positive message," Guatieri wrote.

However, much depends on whether the U.S. can contain the spread of the virus.

The Labor Department also reported Thursday that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits ticked higher from a pandemic low last week, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
A sign displays the price for shirts as a shopper peruses the offerings at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% while inflation over the past 12 months rose to the fastest pace in three decades.
Consumer Spending Slows to 0.3% Gain in July
It was the clearest signal yet that the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus was is an impact on consumer spending.
Aug 27th, 2021
Businessperson I Stock 1271491361
4 Ways Businesses Can Dodge Loan Scams and Predatory Lenders
As the old saying goes, "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Aug 19th, 2021
A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May.
U.S. Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low
The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.
Aug 19th, 2021
Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sew layers for ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15.
Official: Virus, Floods Likely to Slow China's Economic Growth
China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half.
Aug 16th, 2021
New Buick Encore SUV's displayed on the sales lot at the Albrecht Auto Group dealership on Aug. 3 in Wakefield, Mass.
U.S. Consumer Prices Decelerate, Up 0.5% in July
It was a decent slowdown from a brisk 0.9% jump in June.
Aug 11th, 2021
A shopper passes a hiring sign while entering a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounces back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The Labor Department’s July jobs report Friday, Aug. 6 is expected to show that the United States added more than 860,000 jobs in July, topping June’s 850,000, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.
U.S. Added 943,000 Jobs in July
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.
Aug 6th, 2021
In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis reported net profit of 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in the first half of 2021.
Carmaker Stellantis Reports Record 1H Margins, $7B Profits
The numbers came despite lower production due to interruptions in the semiconductor supply chain.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Debbie Wademan, production supervisor, cuts the stars to proper length to make American flags at North American Manufacturing on June 28 in Scranton, Pa.
U.S. Manufacturing Growth Decelerated Further in July
While still at a healthy pace, it was the second-straight slowdown after activity peaked in May.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters on the infrastructure negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington on July 28.
Senate Unveils 2,700-Page, $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill
The measure could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 868865280
US Consumer Spending up 1% in June
Despite inflation impacts, June’s solid increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening economic recovery.
Jul 30th, 2021
A hiring sign is shown in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession.Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Worker Pay Rises Strongly as Businesses Fight to Fill Jobs
Wages and salaries had the largest increase in more than 14 years.
Jul 30th, 2021