Biden Directs US to Mitigate Financial Risk from Climate

An executive order calls for concrete steps to mitigate climate risks while protecting workers' savings, spurring job creation and helping lower greenhouse gas emissions.

May 21st, 2021
Matthew Daly
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House.
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is directing federal agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy to identify and manage financial risks to government and the private sector posed by climate change.

An executive order Biden issued Thursday calls for concrete steps to mitigate climate risks, while protecting workers' life savings, spurring job creation and helping the United States lower greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

New regulations could be issued on the banking, housing and agriculture sectors, among others. "Extreme weather related to climate change can disrupt entire supply chains and deprive communities of food, water or emergency supplies," the White House said in a statement Thursday. Snowstorms can knock power grids offline, while floods made worse by rising sea levels can destroy homes and businesses.

The new strategy is intended to identify public and private financing needed to mitigate such risks and help safeguard Americans' financial security, the White House said.

Biden has made slowing climate change a top priority and has set a target to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. He also has said he expects to adopt a clean energy standard that would make electricity carbon-free by 2035, along with the wider goal of net-zero carbon emissions economywide by 2050.

The executive order directs White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to develop a government-wide strategy within four months to identify and disclose climate-related financial risks. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the White House Office of Management and Budget also would be involved, while the Labor Department will analyze how to protect pensions from climate-related risk.

Yellen also will be directed to share climate-related financial risk data and issue a separate report within six months.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has already begun work on potential regulations that would require companies to disclose risks related to global warming, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said his agency has begun taking steps to assess climate change-related risks to the banking system.

Whether through rising seas or extreme weather, climate change "already presents increasing risks to infrastructure, investments and businesses. Yet, these risks are often hidden," the White House said. "From signing a loan for a new home or small business to managing life savings or a retirement fund, it is important for the American people to have access to the information needed to understand the potential risks associated with these significant financial decisions," the administration explained.

The new executive order "ensures that the right rules are in place to properly analyze and mitigate these risks'' and disclose them to the public, "empowering the American people to make informed financial decisions,'' the White House said. Environmental groups hailed the executive order, saying Biden recognizes the enormous risks posed by climate change.

"The Biden administration affirmed today it recognizes that corporate disclosure and voluntary commitments alone are not sufficient for addressing systemic climate risks and that regulators must act,'' said Ben Cushing, a financial advocacy campaign manager for the Sierra Club. Twelve Republican senators wrote a letter to Powell earlier this year accusing the central bank of moving "beyond the scope of the Federal Reserve's mission" by increasing scrutiny of climate threats.

More in Economics
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Mississippi.
U.S. Home Construction Takes a Surprising Fall in April
March had the best showing since the peak of the housing boom in 2006.
May 18th, 2021
States
The Top 10 States for Start-Ups
California is not on the list and #1 might surprise you.
May 14th, 2021
Job seekers outside the New Hampshire Works employment security job center in Manchester, May 10, 2021.
U.S. Job Openings Soar to Highest Level on Record
Openings increased nearly 8% while overall hiring rose less than 4%.
May 12th, 2021
Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in Surfside, FL.
Consumer Prices Increased in April as Worries Escalate
A worrisome bout of inflation struck in April, with year-over-year prices seeing their fastest rate of increase since 2008.
May 12th, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021 in the Oval Office, March 30, 2021.
Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program Runs Out of Money
The program has given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.
May 6th, 2021
A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.
US Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low
It's a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.
May 6th, 2021
This file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
Treasury Warns of National Debt Limit
Treasury officials are urging Congress to pass either a new borrowing limit or another suspension of the debt before the looming deadline.
May 5th, 2021
In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Under Armour clothes are displayed at a Kohl's store in Colma, Calif. Sportswear company Under Armour has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pay $9 million in fines related to misleading its revenue growth to investors from the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2016, the agency said Monday, May 3, 2021.
Under Armour Settles with SEC for $9M
The company was accused of misleading investors as to its revenue growth.
May 4th, 2021
A videographer captures a CNC (computer numerical control) machine at work before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on April 28 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Supply Chain Issues Slow April U.S. Manufacturing Growth
ISM's April manufacturing PMI fell four percentage points from March.
May 3rd, 2021
U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month in April, hitting the highest level in more than a year.
U.S. Consumer Confidence Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
The index advanced to its strongest reading since February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the United States.
Apr 28th, 2021
Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, June 25, 2020.
Late Taxes a Troubling Sign for Automaker
Lordstown Motors stock has plummeted since February, and the company is now in the midst of an SEC inquiry.
Apr 28th, 2021