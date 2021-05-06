US Unemployment Claims Hit Pandemic Low

It's a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.

May 6th, 2021
Christopher Rugaber
A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.
A signs announcing they are hiring hangs in the window of a restaurant in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Some restaurants in New York City are starting to hire employees now that they can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 498,000, the lowest point since the viral pandemic struck 14 months ago and a sign of the job market's growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 92,000 from a revised 590,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims — a rough measure of the pace of layoffs — has declined significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January as employers have ramped up hiring.

At the same time, the pace of applications is still well above the roughly 230,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak tore through the economy in March of last year.

As vaccinations have been more widely administered, restrictions on businesses have gradually lifted and consumers have become more willing to travel, shop and dine out, stronger spending has boosted hiring, slowed layoffs and accelerated growth. The economy grew last quarter at a vigorous 6.4% annual rate, with expectations that the current quarter will be even better.

In March, employers added nearly 1 million jobs, the most since August. Roughly the same number is expected to be reported Friday when the government issues the jobs report for April. Even so, the economy will still be more than 7 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level.

The government’s report Thursday showed that about 16.2 million people were continuing to collect unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 17, down from 16.6 million in the previous week. That's a sign that some former recipients have found jobs.

As economic growth has accelerated, sales of vehicles and newly built homes have soared, manufacturing output has risen and Americans on average have increased their savings and wealth. In part, this is because of $1,400 stimulus checks that were distributed to most adults and in part because many affluent households have built up savings while working from home and have benefited from a surging stock market.

The economy, though, is restarting so quickly that it’s creating supply bottlenecks and parts shortages. Many companies, especially restaurants, can’t find enough applicants to fill available jobs. Others are raising pay to attract more applicants.

Shortages of raw materials and parts have swollen prices for lumber, copper and semiconductor chips, which are critical to the housing and auto industries, among other sectors. Those higher costs, along with wage pressures, have elevated fears that inflation could accelerate.

Analysts have forecast that when the monthly jobs report is released Friday, it will show that the economy added 975,000 jobs in April, according to data provider FactSet, and that the unemployment rate fell from 6% to 5.8%. That would show that more Americans are looking for work and more employers are hiring them.

More in Economics
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Manufacturers Need to Take Now
This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions manufacturers need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
Deposit Photos
Here's Why EV Penny Stock Ideanomics Jumped Last Week
The acceleration in adoption is also likely to help less known EV companies to gain more traction and attract higher investors’ attention.
Apr 26th, 2021
The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck.
Survey: Economists Optimistic About U.S. Growth
More than one-third of the economists surveyed think the economy will grow at a rate of at least six percent over the next year.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this Oct. 29, 2020 photo, worker Javad Memarzadeh of Needham, MA dusts washers on a display at a Home Depot location in Boston.
March Durable Goods Orders Rebound 0.5%
It was the tenth gain in the past 11 months and followed a 0.9% decline in February.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside of McDonald's in Buffalo Grove, Ill. On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, McDonald’s said the company will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting in 2022.
US Jobless Claims Fall to Pandemic Low
Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January.
Apr 22nd, 2021
President Donald Trump, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, right, and CEO of SoftBank Masayoshi Son in Mt. Pleasant, Wis., June 28, 2018.
Deal Lowers Foxconn Tax Breaks to $80M
The company could have received nearly $3 billion under its original agreement with the state.
Apr 21st, 2021
In this March 18, 2021 file photo, a salesperson helps a customer shopping for Bean Boots at the L.L. Bean flagship retail store in Freeport, Maine. Newly vaccinated and armed with $1,400 stimulus checks, Americans went on a spending spree last month, buying new clothes and going out to eat again. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 9.8% after dropping about 3% the month before, the Commerce Department said Thursday, April 15.
March Retail Sales Soared 9.8%
And the $1,400 relief checks played a big role.
Apr 15th, 2021
Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators at the Ford Rawsonville plant, Ypsilanti Township, Mich., May 13, 2020.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.4% as Weather Warms
Output climbed at factories and mines while utilities saw a record plunge.
Apr 15th, 2021
Beige Ap21104692223961
Fed Survey: Stimulus, Vaccines Helping Economy Rebound
The beige book report said that manufacturing activity continued to expand, with half of Fed districts reporting robust manufacturing growth.
Apr 15th, 2021
In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. According to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved.
Poll: 15% of Americans Worse Off a Year into Pandemic
The United States still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it had in February 2020.
Apr 13th, 2021
A poster displayed on the International Monetary Fund building, April 5, 2021, Washington.
IMF Panel Endorses $650B Increase in Resources
Officials hope to provide more support for vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 9th, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell on Thursday, April 8, 2021 said the U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, though he cautioned not all will immediately benefit.
Fed: Recovery Is Coming, but Economy 'Different'
Jerome Powell said some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic.
Apr 8th, 2021