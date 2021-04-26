Survey: Economists Optimistic About U.S. Growth

More than one-third of the economists surveyed think the economy will grow at a rate of at least six percent over the next year.

Apr 26th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, along with the Biden administration's rescue aid policies, have brightened the outlook for the U.S. economy as it extends its recovery from the pandemic recession.

That is the view of a majority of business economists that emerges from a survey being released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics. The results, based on responses from 97 NABE members earlier this month, found that two-thirds say the vaccines and the administration's policies have increased their optimism.

An equally large proportion say the vaccine rollout and a new presidential administration have had a positive effect on their companies' sales and hiring, up from only 37 percent who said so in a survey done in January. In addition, 35 percent of the economists say they think the economy will grow at a robust rate of at least six percent over the next year. Only four percent of the economists had predicted growth that strong in the January survey.

In a further sign of their brightening outlook, nearly two-thirds of the business economists reported that their companies' sales had increased over the past three months. That's up from just over half of the respondents who said so in January.

The NABE's survey results are consistent with rising expectations, at the Federal Reserve and among analysts in general, that the U.S. economy has begun a strong recovery that should accelerate hiring and sustain a healthy pace of growth. "Conditions continued to improve during the first quarter of 2021," said Manuel Balmaseda, president of the NABE and chief economist at CEMEX, a multi-national manufacturer of cement products. "This optimism is broad-based by sector."

The survey found that 43 percent of the respondents said that sales at their companies were now between 76 percent and 100 percent of their levels before the pandemic erupted last year. An additional 27 percent said their companies' sales now exceeded pre-crisis levels.

According to the survey, businesses increased their hiring for a third consecutive quarter, with many companies reporting higher shortages in skilled labor categories. Among the respondents, 20 percent said that over the past three months hiring at their companies had risen, up from a pandemic low of five percent who said so last July.

Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of the economists surveyed said that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package, signed into law in March, had raised their expectations about the economy's future.

Asked about the administration's proposed multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package, 41 percent of the NABE's respondents said it had changed their outlook in a positive way, 24 percent said it had had a negative effect and 32 percent said it had not changed their economic view.

More in Economics
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Apr 5th, 2021
Ford Motor Co. line workers put together ventilators at the Ford Rawsonville plant, Ypsilanti Township, Mich., May 13, 2020.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.4% as Weather Warms
Output climbed at factories and mines while utilities saw a record plunge.
Apr 15th, 2021
Beige Ap21104692223961
Fed Survey: Stimulus, Vaccines Helping Economy Rebound
The beige book report said that manufacturing activity continued to expand, with half of Fed districts reporting robust manufacturing growth.
Apr 15th, 2021
In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. According to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved.
Poll: 15% of Americans Worse Off a Year into Pandemic
The United States still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it had in February 2020.
Apr 13th, 2021
A poster displayed on the International Monetary Fund building, April 5, 2021, Washington.
IMF Panel Endorses $650B Increase in Resources
Officials hope to provide more support for vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 9th, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell on Thursday, April 8, 2021 said the U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, though he cautioned not all will immediately benefit.
Fed: Recovery Is Coming, but Economy 'Different'
Jerome Powell said some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic.
Apr 8th, 2021
Finance ministers and central bank governors at a G20 meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, June 9, 2019.
G20 Working for Deal on International Corporate Tax
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, citing a "30-year race to the bottom."
Apr 8th, 2021
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)
Unlocking Growth Through Financing
A closer look at the challenges the industrial sector faces, and how those may impact the ability to raise capital.
Apr 7th, 2021
Bitcoin Miners
Bitcoin Miners Hit Hard by Chip Shortage
Bitcoin might be on a record run, but not all is well for the king of crypto.
Apr 7th, 2021
In this file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.
Bezos Endorses Higher Corporate Taxes
President Biden has proposed hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate to help pay for infrastructure improvements.
Apr 7th, 2021
Imf Ap21089552009526
IMF Upgrades Global Growth Forecast
It could be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.
Apr 6th, 2021
In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. Yellen on Monday, April 5, 2021, urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration’s proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate.
Yellen Calls for Minimum Global Corporate Income Tax
She called the widespread worldwide slashing of tax rates a "30-year race to the bottom."
Apr 6th, 2021