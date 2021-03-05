Trade Deficit Up 1.9% in January

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt global commerce.

Mar 5th, 2021
Matt Ott
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose 1.9 percent in January as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt global commerce.

The gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports rose one percent to $191.9 billion, while imports increased 1.2 percent to $260.2 billion.

The politically sensitive trade gap with China fell 3.2 percent to $27.2 billion. The trade deficit with Mexico rose $1.6 billion to $11.9 billion in January. The coronavirus has upended trade in services such as education and travel, sections of the economy in which the United States runs persistent surpluses. Measured in dollars, monthly exports of U.S. services have declined by nearly one-fourth since the virus outbreak about a year ago.

Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit climbed to $23.8 billion, or 53.7 percent, from January 2020.


More in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Minimum Wage Hike All But Dead
Democrats seemed to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike.
Mar 2nd, 2021
In this April 16, 2020 photo, work continues on a bridge on the Interstate Highway 75 project in Troy, MI.
Beyond Virus Relief, Biden Team Prepares Wider Economic Package
Biden and his team have begun discussions on the possible outlines of an infrastructure package with members of Congress.
Mar 1st, 2021
I Stock 1224034141
US Manufacturing Accelerates in February, Backlog Grows
It was the strongest performance since February 2018.
Mar 1st, 2021
Workers wearing face masks polish bicycle wheel rims at a factory in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on Feb. 19, 2021. China's manufacturing recovery weakened for a third month in February as exports and new orders declined, according to two surveys released on Monday, March 1, 2021.
China Manufacturing Weakens for Third Month
The economic outlook and renewed disease outbreaks abroad that have prompted governments to reimpose business and travel curbs.
Mar 1st, 2021
In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a woman carries shopping bags in New York. The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth in 2021 that could surpass last year's pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year.
Consumer Spending Ramps Up 2.4%
Many Americans who have managed to keep their jobs have also been saving money for several months.
Feb 26th, 2021
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Nov. 28, 2020.
Biden Directive Expands Jobless Aid to More Unemployed
The program would cover Americans who turned down job offers over inadequate virus measures.
Feb 26th, 2021
Display boards featuring the U.S. and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao, China, May 8, 2019.
China Urges US to Lift Trade Restrictions
China faces more opposition than ever in Washington due to its trade record, territorial disputes, and accusations of technology theft and spying.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Electric Meter
Why Some Texans are Getting Sky-High Energy Bills
Wholesale prices are typically as low as a couple of cents per kilowatt-hour — but spiked to $9 per kilowatt-hour after the storm.
Feb 22nd, 2021
In this file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off.
Airbus Lost $1.3B Amid Pandemic
It expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit in 2021 despite uncertainty about when people will resume flying en masse.
Feb 18th, 2021
In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials were convinced last month that the U.S. economy and job growth had slowed as coronavirus cases surged across the country. They noted that the economy's outlook is heavily dependent on the course of the virus.
Fed Officials Expressed Concerns Over Slowing Economy
The minutes of the Fed's January discussions show officials believed the public health crisis is still posing “considerable risks” to the economy.
Feb 18th, 2021
I Stock 1179825208
January Wholesale Prices Jump 1.3%
The gain was led by health care and energy prices.
Feb 17th, 2021