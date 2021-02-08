Profit at Japan's SoftBank Skyrockets

Although some companies have been hurt by the pandemic, those SoftBank has invested in have benefitted from the need to stay home.

Feb 8th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
People walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo. Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported an $11 billion profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value.
People walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo. Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported an $11 billion profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. reported Monday a whopping 1.17 trillion yen ($11 billion) profit for the October-December quarter as its investments rose in value. SoftBank's profits were far better than what analysts had expected, zooming up 21-fold from the 55 billion yen profit recorded the previous year.

The value of its investments rose, including in DoorDash, a U.S. food delivery service, and Uber, a U.S. technology company that offers ride-hailing and deliveries. Quarterly sales edged up seven percent to 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion).

SoftBank's investment portfolio got an overall healthy boost from the booming global stock market.

Although companies have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, some companies, including those SoftBank has invested in, are proving beneficiaries of the need for people around the world to stay home. SoftBank has an array of investments, mostly in technology companies, through its Vision Funds.

Recently, SoftBank's bottom line benefited from selling its stake in U.S. mobile carrier Sprint and British IOT company Arm because the selling price was higher than the purchasing price. SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told reporters the world is still facing hard times because of the coronavirus pandemic, but expressed hope the situation will improve later this year.

SoftBank also has invested in other powerful companies such as Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce, retail and net conglomerate. Son said Alibaba's operations have been recovering recently. Its SoftBank mobile carrier, which was the first in Japan to offer the iPhone, remains popular. Son acknowledged some of its investments have set off worries, such as office-sharing space company WeWork.

But he compared SoftBank to "the goose that lays the golden eggs," not rotten eggs, arguing that Alibaba, Sprint and other companies were the golden eggs. SoftBank is not just an investment company but a manufacturing company, he said.

"Our goose has been creating eggs inside its stomach that will be born as gold," Son said. In recent years, Son has been pushing AI, or artificial intelligence, which he believes will prove vital to the business sectors he's banking on, such as robots doing deliveries and automated driving. SoftBank is also focused on renewable energy in Japan, a nation where the public has, in part, turned sour on nuclear energy after the Fukushima nuclear disaster 10 years ago.

More in Economics
Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site in Simi Valley, California. Hiring has weakened for six straight months.
Employers Add Just 49K Jobs, Unemployment Falls
It shows that the viral pandemic retains a tight grip on the economy nearly a year after it triggered a painful recession.
Feb 5th, 2021
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
US Productivity Fell Sharply in Q4, Labor Costs Rose
The economic roller coaster created by the pandemic continues.
Feb 4th, 2021
In this file photo, a bartender talks to a customer at the Gotham Bar and Grill in New York.
Businesses Face Hard Decisions on Whether, When to Hire
For many, it's a question of how comfortable customers will feel about gathering in places like restaurants, stores and gyms.
Feb 4th, 2021
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office with, from left, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Feb. 1, 2021.
Democrats Push On with $1.9T Rescue Plan
They hope to have COVID-19 relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Ecommerce Online Shopping Concept 000065535089 Large
Key Components of a Powerful E-Commerce Site
A well-designed site can not only aid in reaching more people, it can also help ensure the evolving needs of existing customers are met.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Ups Delivery 458104397 1255x837
Online Shopping Surge Delivers Record for UPS Revenues
The daily average number of packages delivered rose nearly 11% during the quarter.
Feb 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1175296840
Slight January Slowdown for US Factories
The latest manufacturing PMI was 2 percentage points lower than December's 28-month high.
Feb 1st, 2021
A woman walks by posters of Nintendo in Tokyo. The Japanese video game maker said profit surged to $3.6 billion.
Nintendo Profits Soar During Pandemic
People around the world are staying home and playing games.
Feb 1st, 2021
Workers move boxes of computers on a street in Wuhan, China, Jan. 16, 2021.
China Manufacturing Growth Weakens in January
The report suggests a leveling off after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
Feb 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Jan. 27, 2021.
Democrats to 'Act Big' on $1.9T Aid
Congressional Democrats and the White House rejected a Republican pitch to split the plan into smaller measures.
Jan 29th, 2021
A man walks out of a Marc's Store, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, lowering claims to 900,000, still a historically high level that points to further job cuts in a raging pandemic.
US Jobless Claims Drop; Still at 847,000
Since February, the United States has lost 9.8 million jobs.
Jan 28th, 2021
NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center near Cheyenne, Wyo., Aug. 8, 2017.
New Supercomputer in Wyoming to Rank Among World's Fastest
The HPE-Cray EX will help study phenomena including climate change, severe weather, wildfires and solar flares.
Jan 28th, 2021