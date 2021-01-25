Job Losses from Virus 4 Times as Bad as '09

This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since The Great Depression.

Jan 25th, 2021
Associated Press
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along pedestrian crossings Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along pedestrian crossings Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

GENEVA (AP) — Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.

The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year. That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs - quadruple the impact of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

“This has been the most severe crisis for the world of work since The Great Depression of the 1930s. Its impact is far greater than that of the global financial crisis of 2009,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. The fallout was almost equally split between reduced work hours and “unprecedented” job losses, he said.

The United Nations agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether, likely because of restrictions on businesses that hire in big numbers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions.

The drop in work translates to a loss of $3.7 trillion in income globally — what Ryder called an “extraordinary figure” — with women and young people taking the biggest hits.

The ILO report expects a bounce back in jobs in the second half of the year. But that depends on a reduction in coronavirus infections and the rollout of vaccines. Currently, infections are rising or remain stubbornly high in many countries and vaccine distribution is still slow overall.

More in Economics
President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, right, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.
Biden Ordering Stopgap Help as Talks Start on Big Aid Plan
Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost since last February, and nearly 30 million households lack secure access to food.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Robots Welding In Factory 156642859 4069x2630
CEO Offers Projections for US Manufacturing in 2021
"Flexibility and foresight are highly achievable and likely closer in reach than some may think, given the maturity of smart manufacturing technology solutions."
Jan 21st, 2021
Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 15, 2021.
Clock Ticking for CEOs to Grow Profits Again
Wall Street is focused on the huge turnaround it sees beginning.
Jan 21st, 2021
Coal Power Plant
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Climate Rollback
The decision is likely to give the incoming Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants.
Jan 20th, 2021
The U.S. Capitol is seen between flags placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Washington, Jan. 18, 2021.
Biden's Test: Engineering Economic Boom in a Partisan Divide
Despite millions of jobs lost due to the coronavirus, there are signs the country is on the cusp of significant growth.
Jan 19th, 2021
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen during an appearance on Fox Business Network in Washington, Aug. 14, 2019.
Yellen Urges Congress to Do More to Fight Pandemic Recession
The Treasury Secretary nominee said the nation risks "long-term scarring of the economy" without further action.
Jan 19th, 2021
Shoppers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wall by the Chinese toy maker POP Mart display booth at a shopping mall in Beijing on Dec. 9, 2020.
China Economy Grows as Rebound from Virus Continues
China is likely to be the only major economy to grow in 2020, while developed countries and most major emerging markets were in recession.
Jan 18th, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater on Thursday, Jan. 14 in Wilmington, DE.
Biden Unveils $1.9T 'American Rescue Plan'
The economic plan keys on speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.
Jan 15th, 2021
Fusion East Caribbean & Soul Food owner Andrew Walcott at his restaurant in East New York, Brooklyn, Jan. 7, 2021.
Unemployment Claims Jump as Virus Takes Toll
The number of people seeking unemployment aid soared to its highest level since late August.
Jan 14th, 2021
Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco, April 18, 2020.
Proposed Corporate Tax Hike Would Aid California Homeless
The state suffers from prohibitively high housing costs and wages that can't keep up.
Jan 14th, 2021
Retail Consumer Spending Ap
Consumer Prices Edge Higher in December
It was the largest advance in four months.
Jan 13th, 2021
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo during a news conference in Providence, March 1, 2020.
Biden Adds Boston Mayor, R.I. Gov. to Economic Team
California official Isabel Guzman was picked to lead the Small Business Administration.
Jan 8th, 2021