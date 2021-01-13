Consumer Prices Edge Higher in December

It was the largest advance in four months.

Jan 13th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
Retail Consumer Spending Ap
AP file

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in December, led by a sharp rise in gasoline prices.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the December increase followed a 0.2% rise in November and no change at all in October. It was the largest advance in four months.

Inflation for all of 2020 was up a modest 1.4%, well below the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Analysts believe inflation will remain well-behaved with the economy still struggling to emerge from a pandemic-induced downturn.

Inflation has been dormant over the past decade, a development that is allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels to provide a boost to an economy struggling with a surge in Covid-19 cases that has forced renewed business shutdowns at a time millions of people remain out of work.

More in Economics
Victor Flores, 66, a third-generation owner of a gift shop, sweeps the steps of his store on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. Millions of business owners are about to get additional help as they weather the coronavirus outbreak.
More Coronavirus Relief on the Way for Small Businesses
The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
Jan 8th, 2021
World Bank President David Malpass during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Oct. 17, 2019.
World Bank Sees Subdued Recovery, Plenty of Risk
The bank expects 4% growth this year after the largest decline since World War II.
Jan 6th, 2021
In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a mask works in a garment factory in Donghai county in east China's Jiangsu province. China’s manufacturing activity improved in December, 2020 but at its weakest rate in three months as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic while its trading partners struggled with rising infections, according to two surveys.
China's Manufacturing Recovery Weakens
As the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, its trading partners struggled with rising infections.
Jan 4th, 2021
Travelers head through the south security checkpoint check in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Dec. 10 in Denver.
How Different Business Sectors Fared During a Pandemic-Stricken 2020
Here's a look at those businesses that benefitted from the pandemic and those that faltered.
Dec 23rd, 2020
A woman carries shopping bags on Dec. 10 in New York.
November Consumer Spending Fell 0.4% in First Decline Since April
The decline followed a 0.3% gain in October and even bigger increases starting in May.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1248922980
US Layoffs Remain Elevated as 803,000 Seek Jobless Aid
Employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1134066223
Factory Orders Rise in November
Orders for durable goods rose a moderate 0.9%, while a key business investment metric also showed a gain.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores.
The Holidays Could Make or Break Struggling Stores
For some, it could be their last chance at survival.
Dec 22nd, 2020
A woman carries a shopping bag while walking past a cosmetics store.
Q3 GDP Estimate Gets a Slight Upgrade to 33.4% Growth
But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Dusk falls over the Capitol.
$900B COVID Relief Bill Passed by Congress
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.
Dec 22nd, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
High-Flying Tesla Joins S&P 500
Skeptics say buyer beware.
Dec 21st, 2020
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is seen at the U.S. Capitol at night after negotiators sealed a deal for COVID relief Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Washington.
Congress Seals Agreement on $900B COVID Relief Bill
The relief package would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans.
Dec 21st, 2020