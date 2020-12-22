Q3 GDP Estimate Gets a Slight Upgrade to 33.4% Growth

But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.

Dec 22nd, 2020
Paul Wiseman
A woman carries a shopping bag while walking past a cosmetics store.
A woman carries a shopping bag while walking past a cosmetics store.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a record 33.4% annual pace from July through September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, delivering the last of three estimates on the economy’s third-quarter performance. But it's likely that a resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed growth sharply during the last three months of 2020.

The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce’s previous estimate of 33.1%, announced last month -- marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter’s 31.4% drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947. The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.

Consumer spending surged at an annual rate of 41% and private investment sht up by 86.3% to lead the third-quarter rebound.

Employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April, then began to steadily recall furloughed workers. But the United States is still 9.8 million short of the jobs it had February, and hiring has slowed every month since June.

But an uptick in new COVID-19 cases -- now averaging about 220,000 a day, up from fewer than 35,000 in early September -- is causing governments to issue lock down orders and keeping Americans at home to avoid infection.

Growth in gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of economic output -- is expected to slow to just 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the Conference Board, a business research group.

The outlook would have been bleaker if Congress hadn't passed a $900 billion economic relief package that includes $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits and new subsidies for hard-hit businesses and renters facing eviction.

More in Economics
A FedEx delivery truck is loaded by an employee on the street in downtown Cincinnati.
Demand for Deliveries Pushes FedEx Q2 Profit to $1.2B
Shares of FedEx have nearly doubled this year.
Dec 18th, 2020
A truck with the Coca-Cola logo.
Coca-Cola Laying Off 2,200 Workers
Coke is reducing its brands by half to 200.
Dec 18th, 2020
A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre in Miami.
US Jobless Claims Rise to 885,000
Nine months after the virus paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs.
Dec 17th, 2020
This Feb. 5, 2018 photo shows the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.
Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Until 'Substantial' Economic Progress
The Fed also reiterated that it expects to keep its short-term benchmark interest rate near zero through at least 2023.
Dec 16th, 2020
Cars wait to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo.
Japan Exports Slip Despite Uptick in Trade With China
Thought prospects for 2021 have improved.
Dec 16th, 2020
Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Mackenzie Scott Says She Has Given $4.1B to Charity
Scott noted that she was “far from completing” her giving pledge.
Dec 16th, 2020
20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.
US, States Crack Down on Scams Bilking Desperate Americans
Consumers lost an estimated $1 billion in the schemes since the start of 2020.
Dec 15th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 2.
Fed to Mull Options for Aiding US Economy
The Fed could announce steps to try to offset the pandemic's increasing drag on growth. Or it could choose to mostly watch and wait, for now.
Dec 14th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus, Tuesday, Dec. 8. 2020 at the Capitol in Washington.
Congress Stuck, McConnell Resists State Aid in COVID-19 Deal
The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package.
Dec 11th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference.
New White House Offer Adds $600 Checks to COVID-19 Relief
But the proposal would eliminate a partial restoration of jobless benefits.
Dec 9th, 2020
Nicole Walcott stands inside the alternative wellness center she opened three years ago.
Amid Pandemic, Grants Keep Army Veteran's Business Afloat
The pandemic has hit military families especially hard.
Dec 8th, 2020
In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger buildings at a development site where various residential units and commercial sites are under construction in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The Labor Department reported that the third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase.
US Productivity Increased at 4.6% Rate in Third Quarter
Productivity had surged at a 10.6% rate in the second quarter, but the data has been volatile.
Dec 8th, 2020