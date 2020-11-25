US Economy Outlook Troublesome Amid Surging Virus

Data suggests the ongoing virus spread increasingly threatens an economy still struggling to recover from the early spring.

Nov 25th, 2020
Paul WisemanMartin Crutsinger
Envelopes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Program are shown in this photo from Nov. 5 in Surfside, FL.
Envelopes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Program are shown in this photo from Nov. 5 in Surfside, FL.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gripped by the accelerating viral outbreak, the U.S. economy is under pressure from persistent layoffs, diminished income and nervous consumers, whose spending is needed to drive a recovery from the pandemic.

A flurry of data released Wednesday suggested that the spread of the virus is intensifying the threats to an economy still struggling to recover from the deep recession that struck in early spring.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 778,000, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs more than eight months after the virus hit. Before the pandemic, weekly jobless claims typically amounted to only about 225,000. Layoffs are still historically high, with many businesses unable to fully reopen and some, especially restaurants and bars, facing tightened restrictions.

Consumers increased their spending last month by just 0.5%, the weakest rise since the pandemic erupted. The tepid figure suggested that on the eve of the crucial holiday shopping season, Americans remain anxious with the virus spreading and Congress failing to enact any further aid for struggling individuals, businesses, cities and states. At the same time, the government said Wednesday that income, which provides the fuel for consumer spending, fell 0.7% in October.

The spike in virus cases is heightening pressure on companies and individuals, with fear growing that the economy could suffer a “double-dip” recession as states and cities reimpose curbs on businesses. The economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, is expected to eke out a modest gain this quarter before weakening — and perhaps shrinking — early next year. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, predicts annual GDP growth of around 2% in the October-December quarter, with the possibility of GDP turning negative in the first quarter of 2021.

Economists at JPMorgan Chase have slashed their forecast for the first quarter to a negative 1% annual GDP rate.

“This winter will be grim,” they wrote in a research note.

Zandi warned that until Congress agrees on a new stimulus plan to replace a now-expired multi-trillion-dollar aid package enacted in the spring, the threat to the economy will grow.

“The economy is going to be very uncomfortable between now and when we get the next fiscal rescue package,” Zandi said. “If lawmakers can’t get it together, it will be very difficult for the economy to avoid going back into a recession.”

Some corners of the economy still show strength, or at least resilience. Manufacturing is one. The government said Wednesday that orders for durable goods rose 1.3% in October, a sign that purchases of goods remain solid even while the economy's much larger service sector — everything from restaurants, hotels and airlines to gyms, hair salons and entertainment venues — is still struggling. But economists caution that factories, too, remain at risk from the surge in coronavirus cases, which could throttle demand in coming months.

And sales of new homes remained steady in October, the latest sign that ultra-low mortgage rates and a paucity of properties for sale have spurred demand and made the housing market a rare economic bright spot.

But at the heart of the economy are the job market and consumer spending, which remain especially vulnerable to the spike in virus cases. Most economists say the distribution of an effective vaccine would likely reinvigorate growth next year. Yet they warn that any sustained recovery will also hinge on whether Congress can agree soon on a sizable aid package to carry the economy through what could be a bleak winter.

“With infections continuing to rise at an elevated pace and curbs on business operations widening, layoffs are likely to pick up over coming weeks,″ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

The government said he total number of people who are continuing to receive traditional state unemployment benefits dropped to 6.1 million from 6.4 million the previous week. That figure has been declining for months. It shows that more Americans are finding jobs and no longer receiving unemployment aid. But it also indicates that many jobless people have used up their state unemployment aid — which typically expires after six months.

More Americans are collecting benefits under programs that were set up to cushion the economic pain from the pandemic. For the week of Nov. 7, the number of people collecting benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program — which offers coverage to gig workers and others who don't qualify for traditional aid — rose by 466,000 to 9.1 million.

And the number of people receiving aid under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program — which offers 13 weeks of federal benefits to those who have exhausted state jobless aid — rose by 132,000 to 4.5 million.

The data firm Womply says that 21% of small businesses were shuttered at the start of this month, reflecting a steady increase from June’s 16% rate. Consumer spending at local businesses is down 27% this month from a year ago, marking a deterioration from a 20% year-over-year drop in October, Womply found.

The heart of the problem is an untamed virus: The number of confirmed infections in the United States has shot up to more than 170,000 a day, from fewer than 35,000 in early September. The arrival of cold weather in much of the country could further worsen the health crisis.

Meanwhile, another economic threat looms: The impending expiration of the two supplemental federal unemployment programs the day after Christmas could end benefits completely for 9.1 million jobless people. Congress has failed for months to agree on any new stimulus aid for jobless individuals and struggling businesses after the expiration of a multi-trillion dollar rescue package it enacted in March.

The expiration of benefits will make it harder for the unemployed to make rent payments, afford food or keep up with utility bills. Most economists agree that because unemployed people tend to quickly spend their benefits, such aid is effective in boosting the economy.

When the viral outbreak struck in early spring, employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April, sending the unemployment rate rocketing to 14.7%, the highest rate since the Great Depression. Since then, the economy has regained more than 12 million jobs. Yet the nation still has about 10 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic erupted.

All of which has left many Americans anxious and uncertain. The Conference Board, a business research group, reported Tuesday that consumer confidence weakened in November, pulled down by lowered expectations for the next six months.

And the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers reported Wednesday that sentiment declined slightly this month, and remained far below where it was before the pandemic struck. With the resurgence of the virus depressing the outlook of consumers, the sentiment index fell to its lowest point since August.

“Gloomier consumer expectations will weigh on spending as the holidays approach,” cautioned Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.

More in Economics
Cashier Druhan Parker, right, works behind a plexiglass shield Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as he checks out shoppers Cassie Howard, left, and Paris Black at an in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears.
Retailers Brace as Virus Bears Down on Consumers
An anxious consumer is a frightening prospect for retailers as well as for the overall economy.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Mnuchin Rejects Renewal of Some Fed Emergency Loan Programs
He is also requesting that the Fed return unused funds appropriated by Congress.
Nov 20th, 2020
Food Stamps Wages Poverty I Stock 942818512
Report: 70% of Food Stamp Recipients Work Full-Time
Walmart and McDonald's workers were heavily reliant on federal programs, leading one lawmaker to accuse them of paying "starvation wages."
Nov 20th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic
Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.
Nov 18th, 2020
Line workers put together ventilators at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich., May 13, 2020.
Industrial Production Largely Recovers from Spring Decline
Production rose 1.1% in October but still remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Nov 17th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
Tesla Will Be Added to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index
Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Nov 17th, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2020.
Central Bankers Say Economy Needs Help Despite Vaccine News
The chairman of the Federal Reserve said Congress "may need to do more."
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020
A woman walks past the corporate logo at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 21, 2020.
Nissan Posts Loss Amid Pandemic, Scandal
Officials expect global sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December.
Nov 12th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon Over Use of Data
Regulators are concerned that the company is distorting genuine competition.
Nov 10th, 2020