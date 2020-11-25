Durable Goods Up a Modest 1.3 Percent

Orders edged up a slight 1.3% in October after a 2.1% gain in September.

Nov 25th, 2020
Martin Crutsinger
Rows of boxed big-screen televisions sit on display at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods slow to modest gain of 1.3% in October indicating economy is slowing.
Rows of boxed big-screen televisions sit on display at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods slow to modest gain of 1.3% in October indicating economy is slowing.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October with a key category that tracks business investment also showing weakness.

Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, edged up a slight 1.3% in October after a 2.1% gain in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

A category that tracks business investment plans rose a slight 0.7% in October after a 1.9% gain in September.

Economists are concerned that U.S. factories are still facing significant headwinds including a sharp rise in recent weeks in coronavirus cases that could cause demand to suffer in coming months.

More in Economics
Food Stamps Wages Poverty I Stock 942818512
Report: 70% of Food Stamp Recipients Work Full-Time
Walmart and McDonald's workers were heavily reliant on federal programs, leading one lawmaker to accuse them of paying "starvation wages."
Nov 20th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou, gives press conference
World's Biggest Shipper Remains Wary of Pandemic
Global demand for containers is expected to contract by some 5% this year.
Nov 18th, 2020
Line workers put together ventilators at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich., May 13, 2020.
Industrial Production Largely Recovers from Spring Decline
Production rose 1.1% in October but still remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Nov 17th, 2020
Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
Amazon Opens Online Pharmacy
The new drug delivery service immediately rippled through the pharmaceutical sector.
Nov 17th, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
Tesla Will Be Added to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index
Tesla shares jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading.
Nov 17th, 2020
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Sept. 24, 2020.
Central Bankers Say Economy Needs Help Despite Vaccine News
The chairman of the Federal Reserve said Congress "may need to do more."
Nov 13th, 2020
I Stock 626836560 (1)
709,000 Seek US Jobless Aid as Pandemic Escalates
A sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections may put recent improvements at risk.
Nov 12th, 2020
A woman walks past the corporate logo at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on May 21, 2020.
Nissan Posts Loss Amid Pandemic, Scandal
Officials expect global sales to recover to pre-pandemic levels by December.
Nov 12th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van.
EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon Over Use of Data
Regulators are concerned that the company is distorting genuine competition.
Nov 10th, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden arrives for mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, Wilmington, Del., Nov. 8, 2020.
For Biden, How to Help Mangled Economy Is Next Obstacle
He is expected to aid workers, businesses and local governments — likely without enough partners in Congress.
Nov 9th, 2020
People walk by a SoftBank shop in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Japan's SoftBank Back in the Black as Investments Improve
The company has sold mobile carrier Sprint and part of its stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Nov 9th, 2020