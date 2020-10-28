Sony's Profits Rise as Pandemic Has People Playing Games

The company sold 1.5 million PlayStation 4 machines in the latest quarter.

Oct 28th, 2020
Yuri Kageyama
Visitors walk past a logo of Sony at Sony Building in Tokyo.
Visitors walk past a logo of Sony at Sony Building in Tokyo.
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Profit at Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. more than doubled in the last quarter on healthy gains in its video game sector, as people stayed home during the pandemic, the company said Wednesday.

Tokyo-based Sony reported a 459.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion) profit in July-September, up from 188 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales at the maker of the PlayStation game machines, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies inched down slightly to 2.1 trillion yen ($20 billion).

Sony raised its forecast for the full fiscal year to 800 billion yen ($7.7 billion) from an earlier 510 billion yen ($4.9 billion).

Sony anticipates strong performance for its game division, which has the PlayStation 5 set to go on sale soon. But even its current model and its game software are doing well as the coronavirus pandemic has people around the world staying home. Sony sold 1.5 million PlayStation 4 machines in July-September.

Sony has a wide array of businesses, including electronics and financial services, and its other divisions did not fare as well. With global demand crimped, Sony said it isn’t expecting growth in sales of its image sensors.

But Sony’s music business is doing better as streaming revenue increases. Sony said it also recorded gains from the selling of shares and business transfers in its music division for the quarter through September.

Sony is also behind the hit animation “Demon Slayer,” which is drawing people by the masses to movie theaters in Japan. Timing is likely a factor as theaters have been reopening with social distancing measures are few competing animation movies showing. The movie's performance was not reflected in the latest results because it just opened earlier this month.

“Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train” marked a milestone, achieving more than $100 million at Japan’s box offices in the shortest period ever, or 10 days, according to Sony. The film premiered Oct. 16, and has drawn a record of nearly 8 million admissions and more than $102.5 million in box office sales.

Sony's shares gained 1.8% in Tokyo trading on Wednesday.

More in Economics
In this April 23 file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio.
As Virus Cases Surge, So Do Economic Fears
With confirmed COVID cases surging across the U.S., so is the risk that the economy could weaken again.
Oct 26th, 2020
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2020.
Pandemic Relief Faces Uncertainty in Post-Election Session
Capitol Hill veterans cautioned against expecting a quick resolution for a package that has tied Washington in knots for months.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1170949937 (1)
CEO Optimism Jumps Heading Into Q4
Increasingly more CEOs said capital spending plans have improved or been revised upwards.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1216097675
US Jobless Claims Drop to 787,000, but Layoffs Remain High
The still-elevated number of jobless claims underscores that a full recovery from the pandemic recession remains far off.
Oct 22nd, 2020
I Stock 1254467855 (1)
Coca-Cola Recovery Continues as it Grows Leaner in Pandemic
Coke has been decimated by the closure of arenas, restaurants, theaters and other public places.
Oct 22nd, 2020
In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. Before the coronavirus showed up, downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin. Now, with the coronavirus forcing many office workers to their homes in the suburbs, those who remain wonder if revitalization will ever return.
From Detroit to Oakland, Pandemic Threatens Urban Renewal
In resurgent cities, businesses were banking on continued growth to fund investments.
Oct 21st, 2020
In this May 22, 2020, file photo the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. New virus relief will have to wait until after the November election. Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus aid soon, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable.
Deadline Looms, but COVID Relief Deal May Be Far Off
Without an agreement at least in principle by Tuesday, Speaker Pelosi says it'll be too late to enact anything by Election Day.
Oct 20th, 2020
Cars are parked to be exported at Yokohama port, near Tokyo.
Japan Exports Fall Amid Slow Recovery
Japan’s export-reliant economy has sunk into recession, with three straight quarters of contraction through June.
Oct 19th, 2020
Trucks transport shipping containers at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province.
China Passes New Law Restricting Sensitive Exports
The move comes as as tensions mount with the U.S. over trade and technology.
Oct 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 28, 2020 photo, specialist Gregg Maloney watches the screens at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Latest Quarterly Earnings Season to Show if Worst Is Over
Companies are lining up for earnings reporting season, and analysts expect them to describe a less painful drop for the summer than spring.
Oct 16th, 2020
Pedestrians walk along the downtown mall area in the Old Town.
A Small Virginia City Struggles to Save Its Local Businesses
In a normal year, hundreds of book lovers would have descended on Winchester for Shenandoah University’s annual children’s literature conference.
Oct 15th, 2020
In this May 10, 2020 photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver.
September US Wholesale Prices up 0.4% Amid Higher Food Prices
It reflected in part a 1.2 percent increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6 percent spike in May when many food plants were shut down.
Oct 14th, 2020