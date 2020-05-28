The Highest-Paid CEOs by State

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.

May 28th, 2020
Associated Press
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
Here are the top paid CEOs by state for 2019, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP’s general compensation study does.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

___

Alabama: J. Thomas Hill, Vulcan Materials, $8.8 million

Arizona: Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $13.1 million

Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.1 million

California: Lisa T. Su, Advanced Micro Devices, $58.5 million

Colorado: Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media, $44 million

Connecticut: William C. Stone, SS&C Technologies Holdings, $21.6 million

Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $15.2 million

Washington, D.C.: Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group, $19.3 million

Florida: Gary A. Norcross, Fidelity National Information Services, $27.7 million

Georgia: Jeffrey S. Sloan, Global Payments, $20.5 million

Hawaii: Constance Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $4.2 million

Idaho: Darrel Anderson, IDACORP, $4.7 million

Illinois: Miles White , Abbott Laboratories, $24.7 million

Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $16.6 million

Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $11.5 million

Kansas: Thomas Gentile III, Spirit AeroSystems, $11.1 million

Kentucky: Bruce D. Broussard, Humana, $16.7 million

Louisiana: Paul B. Kusserow, Amedisys, $12.8 million

Maine: Melissa Smith, WEX, $6.5 million

Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $45.8 million

Massachussetts: Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific, $19 million

Michigan: Mary Barra, General Motors, $21.3 million

Minnesota: James Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $22.3 million

Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.1 million

Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $26.4 million

Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $12 million

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, $24.7 million

New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $4 million

New Jersey: Kenneth Frazier, Merck, $22.6 million

New Mexico: Patricia Collawn, PNM Resources, $5 million

New York: James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley, $31.6 million

North Carolina: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America, $25.5 million

North Dakota: David Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $5.4 million

Ohio: Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum, $23.2 million

Oklahoma: Robert D. Lawler, Chesapeake Energy, $15.4 million

Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $7.3 million

Pennsylvania: Brian Roberts, Comcast, $36.4 million

Rhode Island: Larry Merlo, CVS Health, $36.5 million

South Carolina: John Williams, Domtar, $6.8 million

South Dakota: Robert C. Rowe, NorthWestern, $3.2 million.

Tennessee: Mark J. Costa, Eastman Chemical, $14 million.

Texas: Randall Stephenson, AT&T, $28.5 million

Utah: Joseph Margolis, Extra Space Storage, $6.3 million

Virginia: Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, $21.4 million

Washington: John Legere, T-Mobile US, $27.8 million

Wisconsin: Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv, $27.4 million

