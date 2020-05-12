Consumer Prices See Steepest Month-to-Month Fall Since '08

The pandemic's resulting drop in economic activity is exerting a powerful downward force on prices throughout the economy.

May 12th, 2020
Martin Crutsinger
Ap20128712316536
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus led in April to the steepest month-to-month fall in U.S. consumer prices since the 2008 financial crisis — a 0.8% drop that was driven by a plunge in gasoline prices.

And excluding the normally volatile categories of food and energy, so-called core prices tumbled 0.4% last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its monthly report on consumer inflation. That was the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1957.

The widespread business shutdowns, reduced travel and shrunken consumer spending that the virus has caused have likely sent the U.S. economy into a severe recession. The resulting drop in economic activity is exerting a powerful downward force on prices throughout the economy.

The absence of any inflation pressures has given the Federal Reserve leeway to keep interest rates ultra-low as it seeks to help restart the economy. But Tuesday's report also raises the prospect of deflation, a prolonged drop in prices and wages that typically makes people and companies reluctant to spend and can prolong a recession. Not since the Great Depression of the 1930s has deflation posed a serious economic threat in the United States.

“If deflation becomes embedded in the economy, it can be difficult to uproot,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services. “Aggressive Fed actions can help prevent deflation from taking hold, supporting a stronger economy over the longer run.”

Even before the pandemic erupted, oil prices had been sinking to record lows. But the viral outbreak has compounded the drop. Last month, gasoline prices plunged by more than 20%. Clothing prices, airline fares and hotel and motel room charges all fell sharply, too.

By contrast, the index for food at home, which covers grocery store prices, posted its biggest monthly increase since 1974. That rise reflected increased demand for food consumed at home, with millions of Americans following stay-at-home orders. A result has been some empty shelves at grocery stores for high-demand items.

Over the past 12 months, overall prices have now risen a scant 0.3%, the smallest year-over-year increase since 2015. Core inflation has increased 1.4%. That is the lowest such increase since 2011.

Both measures are far below the 2% annual inflation target that the Fed seeks to achieve. In its drive to combat the economic downturn, with tens of millions of lost jobs, the Fed has cut its benchmark rate to near zero and has pledged to keep it there indefinitely. The central bank has also unleashed a vast array of lending programs to try to bolster the economy.

More in Economics
A mannequin displays fashion masks for shoppers the buy at the Highland Park Village shopping center in Dallas.
Loan Program Is Only Short-Term Fix for Businesses
The program has faced criticism for some missteps.
May 8th, 2020
A pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, MI on Thursday, May 7.
US Unemployment at 14.7%
The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry.
May 8th, 2020
Ep2tn
Bright Spots Amongst the Carnage
Disastrous April purchasing numbers, but some markets could bounce back sooner than others.
May 7th, 2020
A man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, April 30, 2020.
33M Have Sought Unemployment Aid Since Virus Hit
Nearly 3.2 million applied for unemployment benefits last week.
May 7th, 2020
Sign at General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.
GM Profit Slumps 88%
The next quarter will almost certainly be worse.
May 6th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Ap
Fiat Chrysler Reports Q1 Loss
CEO Mike Manley says the recovery depends on what economic incentives governments devise.
May 5th, 2020
In this Friday, May 1 photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
'Deep Scars' in Meat Factory Cities
The virus threatens the communities' most vulnerable populations, including low-income workers and their extended families.
May 5th, 2020
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, Dec. 24, 2018.
Fed's 'Main Street' Program Enters Risky New World
It will likely draw more public scrutiny than the Fed has faced since the 2008 financial crisis.
May 5th, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, center, during an international videoconference on vaccination at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 4, 2020.
World Leaders Pledge Billions for Vaccine Research
But they warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time.
May 5th, 2020
Completed wind turbines stand on a hilltop at the Reading Wind Facility in Reading, Kan., on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Solar, Wind Energy Struggle
As many as 120,000 jobs in solar and 35,000 in wind could be lost.
May 4th, 2020
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Buffett Remains Optimistic
“In the end, the answer is never bet against America,” Buffett said.
May 4th, 2020
In this June 24, 2019, file photo machines work on a Ford vehicle assembly line at Ford&apos;s Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago.
Manufacturing PMI Sinks to 41.5
The April-June quarter is expected to be by far the worst in US Commerce Department records dating back to 1947.
May 1st, 2020