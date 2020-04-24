Government Pressures Public Companies to Return Loans

Dozens of publicly listed companies collectively received hundreds of millions of dollars.

Apr 24th, 2020
Joyce M. Rosenberg
People walk past a Potbelly Sandwich shop in New York.
People walk past a Potbelly Sandwich shop in New York.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Big public companies that received loans under a government program intended to help small businesses devastated by the coronavirus outbreak could be forced to return it.

The Small Business Administration issued an advisory Thursday clearly aimed at companies like restaurant chains Ruths’ Chris Steak House and Potbelly that received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. The guidelines imply that unless a company can prove it was truly eligible for a loan, the money should be returned by May 7.

The PPP, which launched April 3, is intended to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees stay afloat. The program's initial $349 billion in funds ran out last week. The House gave final approval to $310 billion in additional funds Thursday.

Earlier this week, an Associated Press investigation documented how dozens of publicly listed companies collectively received hundreds of millions of dollars of loans from the program’s first round. According to data compiled and analyzed by AP, through Wednesday at least 147 publicly traded companies disclosed receiving $555 million since the program opened April 3. Some had market values well over $100 million. Many had executives that were paid millions each year.

After a swift public backlash, several companies have announced they're returning their loans, including the New York-based burger chain Shake Shack, which got a $10 million loan and Kura Sushi, which is based in Irvine, California, and got nearly $6 million. A third company, Boston-area biotechnology company Wave Life Sciences USA Inc., told the AP that it started the process to repay the $7.2 million loan it received.

“We made this decision after the SBA issued new guidance that states, in effect, that public companies are not appropriate recipients of these loans,” the company said Thursday.

Florida-based Ruth's Chris also announced it is returning its $20 million in loans, according to news reports.

The SBA's new guidelines require companies to certify with their lender that they need the loan and cannot access the money from other sources. Given that public companies have access to capital markets, the SBA says it is unlikely they “will be able to make the required certification in good faith.”

The initial rules of the program allowed bigger companies such as restaurants and hotels with under 500 workers per location to apply for the loans.

The program approved more than 1.7 million loans. It was clear from SBA data released last week that the agency had approved large loans early in the program, including those that went to big companies. As of April 13, the average size of a loan was nearly $240,000, while by April 16 it had fallen considerably to $206,000 — the result of many more small loans that likely went to small businesses.

Those large loans meant less money was available for small companies including thousands with applications still pending when the money ran out.

Before Thursday's House vote, the Small Business Committee held a hearing in which other lawmakers testified to the hardships they were hearing from their home districts.

“We are also aware that at least 90 publicly traded companies got PPP loans and, in some cases, more than one. This is unacceptable, and I have called on the SBA to use its administrative authority now to prevent further misuse,” committee Chairwoman Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-NY, said in her opening remarks. “Congress will also be exploring ways to address this breach of the public trust in the next relief package.”

More in Economics
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Congress Set to Pass $483B Virus Aid
The bipartisan bill is Washington's fourth in response to the crisis, and is not expected to be the last.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a speaker during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta.
Georgia to Reopen Some Businesses
Georgia's timetable would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil tank train cars sit idle, April 21, 2020, in East Chicago, Ind.
Oil Prices Hit New Lows as Economic Pain Deepens
Some brokers paid potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
Apr 21st, 2020
In this April 17, 2020, photo, Zachary Davis poses for a photo at The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Big Businesses Get $300M in Loans
The Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to infuse small businesses.
Apr 21st, 2020
Chuck Schumer Ap
Deal on $500B Virus Aid Package Near
'We have a deal and I think we'll pass it today,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning.
Apr 21st, 2020
Oil And Gas Ap
Oil Market Collapses
Oil futures plunged below zero for the first time Monday.
Apr 20th, 2020
Boeing 737 Max fuselages sit on a tarmac outside of the Spirit AeroSystems&apos; factory in Wichita, Kansas.
Spirit Brings Back Some Workers
Boeing, Spirit's biggest customer, plans to resume production next week.
Apr 20th, 2020
In this March 20, 2020, file photo Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting to discuss the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill Washington. The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday, April 19, on a $400-plus billion aid package to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
Lawmakers Near Deal on Aid
The proposal would add up to $450 billion to a small-business loan program that has run out of money.
Apr 20th, 2020
An employee wears a facemask as he works at a blower and fan manufacturing plant.
China's Economy in Worst Downturn Since '60s
The world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8%.
Apr 17th, 2020
Bangladeshi garment workers block a road demanding their unpaid wages during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Garment Workers Seek Unpaid Wages
Bangladeshi factory owners blamed global brands for abruptly canceling orders.
Apr 17th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill.
Small Business Rescue Program Hits Limit
The program reached its $349 billion lending cap and is no longer accepting applications.
Apr 17th, 2020
In this April 13, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich.
Midwest States Try to Reopen Economy
The agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.
Apr 17th, 2020