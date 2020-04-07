Former Leaders Ask 20 Economic Powers for Billions in COVID-19 Aid

They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.

Edith M. Lederer
Apr 7th, 2020
Ap20098076447517

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many former global leaders and other VIPs urged the world’s 20 major industrialized nations to approve $8 billion in emergency funding to speed the search for a vaccine, cure and treatment for COVID-19 and prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to governments of the Group of 20 nations, the leaders, ministers, top executives and scientists also called for $35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations, and at least $150 billion for developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

And they urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.

The letter released Monday night urged coordinated action — “within the next few days — to address our deepening global health and economic crises from COVID-19.”

The communique from the G20 leaders’ summit on March 26 recognized the gravity and urgency of the crisis, the signatories said, but “we now require urgent specific measures that can be agreed on with speed and at scale.”

The letter noted the problems were inter-connected. “The economic emergency will not be resolved until the health emergency is effectively addressed: the health emergency will not end simply by conquering the disease in one country alone, but by ensuring recovery from COVID-19 in all countries.”

The group called for a global pledging conference, coordinated by a G20 task force, to commit resources to meet emergency needs.

“All health systems — even the most sophisticated and best funded — are buckling under the pressures of the virus," it said.

“Yet if we do nothing as the disease spreads in poorer African, Asian, and Latin American cities and in fragile communities which have little testing equipment, ventilators, and medical supplies; and where social distancing and even washing hands are difficult to achieve," the group warned, “COVID-19 will persist there and re-emerge to hit the rest of the world with further rounds that will prolong the crisis."

The 165 signatories included former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, 92 former presidents and prime ministers, the current prime ministers of Ethiopia and Bangladesh, Sierra Leone’s president, philanthropist George Soros, former Irish president Mary Robinson, who chairs The Elders, and Graca Machel, the group’s deputy chair.

Others include former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and John Major, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, International Economic Association President Kaushik Basu, who was a World Bank chief economist, and Georgetown University Associate Professor Deus Bazira, co-director of the Center for Global Health Practice and Impact.

Instead of countries and localities competing for a share of the existing capacity, with the risk of spiking prices, the world should be vastly increasing capacity by supporting the World Health Organization in coordinating the production and procurement of medical supplies and technology to meet fully the worldwide demand, it said.

As for the economy, the group said, “our aim should be to prevent a liquidity crisis turning into a solvency crisis, and a global recession becoming a global depression.”

More in Economics
This undated image provided by LifeBridge Health shows masks being made in Baltimore.
Supply Shortage Creates Desperation
With the federal stockpile dwindling fast, state leaders are going to extraordinary measures to secure faces masks, ventilators, gloves and other equipment.
Apr 6th, 2020
In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York.
Feds to Breakup Altria-Juul Deal
The complaint alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company.
Apr 3rd, 2020
This Saturday, March 28 file photo shows a sign on a liquor store announcing it is closing to keep the neighborhood safe and slow down the COVID-19 coronavirus in Indianapolis.
SMB Stimulus Will Go to Some Big Chains Too
A broad definition of “small business” includes much more than just Main Street shops when lenders start processing applications Friday.
Apr 3rd, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash.
US Trade Gap Falls
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2%.
Apr 2nd, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, MI.
US, World Mfg. Contracted in March
Economists had expected a bigger drop in the US manufacturing index but predict it will signal more weakness in April.
Apr 1st, 2020
Clade Karim takes a take out order over the phone for Falafel House in downtown Grandin on Monday night, March 30, 2020.
Relief Loans Possible by Friday
The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
Apr 1st, 2020
Parts Plant Istock
SMBs: When Will Aid Arrive?
With bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that's all but shut down, owners are worried about survival.
Mar 31st, 2020
The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it&apos;s not as easy as flipping a switch.
US Consumer Confidence Sinks
Tuesday's reading was the since June 2017.
Mar 31st, 2020
Phu Dang, left, the owner of i5 Pho restaurant, gets help from a contractor as he boards up his business, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle&apos;s downtown Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Job Cuts Pile Up; Ford Switches Gears
The automaker says that starting the week of April 20, it expects to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days.
Mar 31st, 2020
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker wearing a protective face mask irons clothes at a re-opened shopping mall in in Wuhan in central China&apos;s Hubei province, Monday, March 30, 2020. Shopkeepers in the city at the center of China&apos;s virus outbreak were reopening Monday but customers were scarce after authorities lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.
China's Manufacturing Rebounds
The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive the world’s second-largest economy after declaring victory over the coronavirus.
Mar 31st, 2020
Two women walk over a bridge with the European Central Bank in background in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Monday, March 30, 2020.
Germany Says Rebound May Be Quick
The base scenario is a V-shaped recovery, with a sharp downturn and quick rebound.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this March 17, 2020, photo, Theresa Malijan, a registered nurse, has hand sanitizer applied on her hands.
Relief Package Can't Fix Shortages
The problem isn’t a lack of money, experts say. It’s that there’s not enough of those supplies available to buy.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House.
How to Spend Your Government Check
While you'll have to wait for whatever money you might be eligible for, now is the time to prep your finances and plan.
Mar 30th, 2020
In this April 19, 2018 file photo, trainees work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Garment Workers Going Unpaid
About 4.1 million people work in apparel factories in Bangladesh, the world's No. 2 garment exporter after China.
Mar 30th, 2020