3.3M US Jobless Claims Tops Record Set in 1982

The number surged past anything recorded during the 2008 recession.

Associated Press
Mar 26th, 2020
Visitors are unable to gain access to the Department of Labor due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Visitors are unable to gain access to the Department of Labor due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

The pace of layoffs is sure to accelerate as the U.S. economy sinks into a recession. Revenue has collapsed at restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, gyms, and airlines. Auto sales are plummeting, and car makers have close factories. Most such employers face loan payments and other fixed costs, so they're cutting jobs to save money.

More in Economics
In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a clothes washer, left, and dryer, center, are on display at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose by a solid amount in February 2020, but the gain came before the coronavirus had shut down much of the country. The Commerce Department said Wednesday, March 25, durable goods orders rose 1.2% last month, rebounding from January when orders had shown a tiny 0.1% gain.
Durable Goods Up Pre-Virus
Despite a surge in February, economists are looking for weak reports in coming months.
Mar 25th, 2020
Officials light a lantern from the Olympic Flame at the end of a flame display ceremony in Iwaki, northern Japan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Tokyo's Delayed Olympics
The most likely answer is — primarily Japanese taxpayers.
Mar 25th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, March 24.
White House, Congress Agree on $2T Rescue Bill
It is the largest economic rescue bill in history.
Mar 25th, 2020
I Stock 1071081044
Durable Goods Orders Up 1.2% in Feb.
It was the best month since December, though economists are expecting weak reports in coming months.
Mar 25th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Wants Economy Up by Easter
Trump's optimism contradicted the warnings of some public health officials who called for stricter — not looser — restrictions.
Mar 24th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Q&A: Understanding Fed Actions on Virus
The Federal Reserve took several aggressive steps Monday to support an economy ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus.
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 901847120
Softbank to Buy Back Assets
The company's founder, Masayoshi Son, said the move reflected “the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business.'
Mar 23rd, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference in Washington.
Fed to Buy Government Debt
The Fed's announcement Monday removes any dollar limits from its plans to support the flow of credit.
Mar 23rd, 2020
A pedestrian walks past a boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Philadelphia on Friday, March 20. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf directed all &apos;non-life-sustaining&apos; businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday.
Economy Screeches to Halt
“We went from full throttle to 90% revenue loss in three weeks,’’ said one New Jersey business executive.
Mar 22nd, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing masks labor at a factory for Chinese telecommunications company OPPO.
Chinese Factories Face New Threat
The shock threatens to set back the ruling Communist Party's efforts to revive the world’s second-largest economy.
Mar 19th, 2020
Federal Reserve Ap
3rd Emergency Lending Program Launched
More moves attempt to help unclog a short-term credit market that has been disrupted by the viral outbreak.
Mar 19th, 2020
Thumb
TP Makers Call Events 'Uncharted’
No single consumer product has been more impacted by the COVID-19 scare than toilet tissue.
Mar 18th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. Many shops in the landmark market continue to remain open, though business has dropped considerably in recent weeks.
Fed Launches Recession-Era Programs
They aim to ease the flow of credit to businesses and households.
Mar 18th, 2020