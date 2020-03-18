Fed Launches 2 Emergency Programs Last Seen in 2008

They aim to ease the flow of credit to businesses and households.

Christopher Rugaber
Mar 18th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. Many shops in the landmark market continue to remain open, though business has dropped considerably in recent weeks.
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. Many shops in the landmark market continue to remain open, though business has dropped considerably in recent weeks.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve put in motion two emergency lending programs Tuesday that were last deployed in response to the 2008 financial crisis, aiming to ease the flow of credit to businesses and households struggling amid the viral outbreak.

The first, announced mid-morning, is intended to unclog a short-term lending market for what is known as “commercial paper.” Large businesses issue commercial paper, which is essentially the equivalent of an IOU, to raise cash to meet payrolls and cover other short-term costs.

“An improved commercial paper market will enhance the ability of businesses to maintain employment and investment as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak,” the Fed said in a statement.

The second program is also intended to mostly assist the commercial paper market and allows a wider range of financial institutions to access short-term loans from the Fed — in this case investment banks and securities trading divisions of large banks. It also allows them to pledge a wider range of collateral in return for the loans. The funds will then mostly be used to purchase commercial paper.

Both are revivals of financial-crisis era programs, and were set up under the Fed's authority to launch emergency credit programs with the approval of the Treasury Department.

They are also intended to ensure banks and large companies can access the cash they need even as financial markets seize up as Wall Street grows increasingly convinced the economy is entering a recession. That gloomy outlook leads financial institutions to pull back on lending, pushing up short-term interest rates. Funds borrowed from the Fed can then be used to lend more widely to households and businesses.

Borrowing rates in the commercial paper market have been spiking as more companies have sought to raise cash in the expectation that their revenue will plunge. When a company wants a short-term loan, say for three months, it sells the commercial paper, typically to a large bank or money market mutual fund.

But many money market funds are seeking to sell commercial paper themselves. They need to raise money because they expect large institutional investors to withdraw funds, and they need cash to cover those withdrawals.

All that activity has made it harder for banks and other companies to raise the cash they need.

“The goal is to prevent a larger catastrophe that includes soaring bankruptcies, unemployment and underemployment,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at tax advisory firm RSM. “While we are encouraged by this policy step, the Treasury will need to step up with other funds and bridge loans” that can help companies with lower credit ratings. Only companies with top credit ratings are eligible to borrow from the Fed's new commercial paper program.

In its first announcement Tuesday, the central bank said it set up an investment vehicle to buy commercial paper with the approval of the Treasury Department. The Treasury has also committed to guarantee up to $10 billion of the loans to prevent the Fed from taking losses. Companies that borrow through the program will pay a small fee and interest.

“The economic disruption and uncertainty created by COVID-19 has created challenges for the commercial paper market, constraining access to short-term credit for American businesses,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

It's not yet clear how large each program will be. The commercial paper market is worth $1.1 trillion “and it is possible that the Fed could own the vast majority of it,” said Mark Cabana, rates strategist at Bank of America Securities.

Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Fed could end up owning $1 trillion of commercial paper.

Leslie Falconio, senior fixed income strategist at UBS, said that in 2008 the Fed bought 20% of all the commercial paper then outstanding, or about $350 billion.

Tuesday's Fed actions come after the central bank unleashed a massive program of stimulus Sunday, when it cut its benchmark short-term interest rate to near zero and said it would purchase $700 billion in bonds. The Fed also allowed banks to lend from cash reserves that it had previously required banks to hold.

Many analysts say they expect the Fed to revive other financial-crisis-era programs in the coming days, including one known as the term auction facility, or TAF. That allows a wider array of banks to borrow from the Fed.

More in Economics
Paper Mill Istock
Chinese Co. Abandons $1.8B Mill
The company cited “continued political friction and economic instability,' and the coronavirus outbreak as reasons.
Mar 16th, 2020
Mb 35 Thumb
Most Mfgs. Expect Financial Impact from Virus
A new NAM survey shows a vast majority of manufacturers expect the virus to impact sales and that they're asking for clear guidelines.
Mar 16th, 2020
In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a staff wearing a protective mask browses her smartphone while waiting for customers at a shop at the Wangfujing shopping district following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.
China Economic Woes Worse Than Expected
Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January.
Mar 16th, 2020
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, while discussing an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed Slashes Interest Rates
The central bank said it will keep its rate there until it is “confident that the economy has weathered recent events.'
Mar 15th, 2020
In this July 18, 2018, file photo, a United Airlines commercial jet takes off as travelers sit at a gate in Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.
Virus Outbreak Clips Airlines' Wings
It’s a dramatic change of fortune for the industry, which finished 2019 with strong passenger demand.
Mar 13th, 2020
This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York&apos;s Financial District. The longest bull market in U.S. history is over after nearly 11 years. The bull market officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 20% dive that has taken it into bear market territory as of Thursday, March 12.
Tiny Virus Takes Down The Bull Market
The bull officially ran from March 9, 2009, until Feb. 19, 2020, when it began the 26.7% dive.
Mar 13th, 2020
A commuter wears a face mask while riding the a nearly empty subway car into Brooklyn, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days, but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
The Hardest Hit Sectors
Here's a look at some of the hardest hit sectors in the S&P 500, and how far they've fallen in the past 30 days.
Mar 12th, 2020
Yvette Arrington, with the New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor Operations, works on the floor of the NYSE, Monday, March 9, 2020. Stocks went into a steep slide Monday on Wall Street as coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices spread alarm through the market, triggering the first automatic trading halt in over two decades.
Corporate Debt Loads a Rising Risk
Having binged on borrowing, companies that are outside the financial sector owe $9.6 trillion in the United States.
Mar 12th, 2020
I Stock 1136890541
US Tax Deadline Delayed for Virus Victims
Persons and businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus will be allowed to defer their tax payments beyond the April 15 filing deadline.
Mar 12th, 2020
In this Aug. 27, 2013 file photo, workers load large containers of nectarines for sorting at Eastern ProPak Farmers Cooperative in Glassboro, NJ.
US Wholesale Prices Fall 0.6%
Measuring price pressures before they reach the consumer, the producer price index's fall followed a 0.5% January rise.
Mar 12th, 2020
Now Hiring Ap
Jobless Claims Dip
It's an indication that the coronavirus had not yet hit the labor market in a major way.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ap20071639431926
US Tax Deadline May Be Delayed Amid Outbreak
The Trump administration said it is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.
Mar 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% last month, matching its January increase.
Consumer Prices Up in February on Food Costs
Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday’s figures indicate that hasn’t changed.
Mar 11th, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures for Vice President Mike Pence to speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump Pitches Payroll Tax Relief
Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters he is seeking “very substantial relief' to the payroll tax.
Mar 10th, 2020