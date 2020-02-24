China Promises Companies Aid, Global Virus Cases Rise

President Xi Jinping publicly promised over the past week to ensure farming and other industries recover quickly.

Joe McDonald
Feb 24th, 2020
Workers take a rest near the closed restaurant and bank in Wuhan in central China&apos;s Hubei province.
Workers take a rest near the closed restaurant and bank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China's government promised tax cuts and other aid Monday to help companies recover from its virus outbreak while a spike in new cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea raised the prospect of wider disruption to tourism and other global industries.

At a news conference, Chinese finance and planning officials expressed confidence the ruling Communist Party’s growth targets can be achieved this year despite anti-disease controls that shut down much of the world's second-largest economy last month.

President Xi Jinping publicly promised over the past week to ensure farming and other industries recover quickly. Still, forecasters say it is likely to be at least mid-March before automakers and other companies return to full production.

The government is looking at “targeted tax reduction,” interest rate cuts and payments to poor and virus-hit areas, said an assistant finance minister, Ou Wenhan.

“We will do a good job of implementing large-scale interest rate reduction and tax deferral and ensure effective implementation as soon as possible,” said Ou.

Business activity plunged after the Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep factories and offices closed and the government told the public not to travel. Automakers and other businesses are gradually reopening, but officials also have orders to prevent infection from spreading as millions of people return to work.

Elsewhere, a surge in reports of new cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea raised the prospect of more disruptions.

Austria halted rail traffic across its border with Italy after the country reported four deaths and 190 cases. Authorities have yet to pinpoint the source of infection.

Venice canceled the city's Carnival, a popular tourist attraction. Soccer matches were canceled and cinemas closed.

In Iran, the ILNA news agency quoted an official in the city of Qom as saying 50 people have died from the virus there since Feb. 13. The city is a popular place of religious study for Shiites from across Iran and other countries.

Some countries have closed their borders with Iran or barred travelers from there.

Also Monday, South Korea reported 70 new cases, raising its total to 833, and two more deaths for a total of seven.

South Korea's government has closed schools, canceled public events and asked companies to stagger work hours.

ING said in a report Monday that Asian economies could lose $105-115 billion this year in potential sales to Chinese tourists.

In China, Xi said Sunday regions deemed to be at low risk should ease disease curbs to revive business activity while high-risk regions should focus on epidemic control. The president said officials should make sure planting of spring crops in China's vast countryside isn't disrupted.

Bus and train service still is suspended in areas with millions of inhabitants, blocking people who visited their hometowns for the Lunar New Year in January from returning to work.

Asked whether Beijing planned to reduce its economic growth targets, the general secretary of the Cabinet’s planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, expressed confidence the virus’s impact would be brief.

The ruling party has yet to announce economic targets after 2019 growth fell to a multi-decade low of 6.1%. Forecasters expect it to be about 6% but say if the disease isn’t controlled quickly, growth could decline to as low as 5%, raising the risk of politically dangerous job losses.

“The epidemic’s impact on the economy and society is short-term and generally controllable and will not change China’s long-term positive economic fundamentals,” said the NDRC official, Cong Liang. “Economic and social development goals for 2020 can be achieved."

The annual meeting of China's ceremonial legislature, usually used to announce the growth target and other plans for the year, was postponed Monday due to the virus. It was scheduled to start March 5. No new date was announced.

Nearly 1,000 companies have received low-interest loans from a 300 billion yuan ($43 billion) recovery fund offered by the central bank, according to a People’s Bank of China official, Chen Yulu.

Cong said industrial output is rebounding, though he gave no indication when the government expects it to return to normal.

Production by companies in trade-oriented coastal areas has risen above 70% of normal, according to Cong. He said food processing, coal mining and other industries are back to at least 70%, but he gave no figures for the level of production at their lowest point during the outbreak.

More in Economics
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this June 11, 2018, file photo, flames consume trees during a burnout operation that was performed south of County Road 202 near Durango, Colo. A report by the U.S. Geological Survey shows investments made to reduce the risk of wildfire in forested areas are paying dividends when it comes to creating jobs and infusing money in local economies. The study focused on several counties along the New Mexico-Colorado border that make up the watershed of the Rio Grande.
Stopping Wildfire Has Economic Benefits
The review shows how public-private partnerships could become a critical component for safeguarding the land and benefiting the economy.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 12 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Seems Inclined to Keep Rates Low
Federal Reserve officials noted the risk posed by China's virus outbreak.
Feb 19th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
Trump Opposes Jet Engine Sale Ban
“We don’t want to make it impossible to do business with us,’’ the president tweeted.
Feb 19th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo, Tony Bonczewski repairs a heel on a customer&apos;s shoe at his cobbler shop in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Small business owners have received some upbeat news on the economy this month. Retail sales figures released Friday showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January, but that overall sales growth was modest.
Small Businesses Getting Upbeat Economy News
January's economic reports showed that more consumers are working, which is a good omen for higher retail sales in the coming months.
Feb 18th, 2020
In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a press conference in the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Nissan Shareholders Furious
Nissan shareholders vented their outrage at the Japanese automaker's top management Tuesday for crashing stock prices.
Feb 18th, 2020
This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer.
Wayfair Cuts 550 Jobs
The company has about 17,000 employees worldwide.
Feb 14th, 2020
In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, a Boeing worker walks past a 737 model fuselage and a giant mural of a jet on the side of the manufacturing building behind in Renton, WA.
Hurt by Boeing, US Factory Output Slips 0.1%
US manufacturing has shown signs of recovering from a year-long downturn but is facing a fresh challenge from Boeing's troubles.
Feb 14th, 2020
Gm Stock Market Ap
401(k)s Hit Record
Surging global markets and workers' better savings habits both played a big role.
Feb 13th, 2020
In this Feb. 9 photo, an electronic display board showing a precautionary notice of the coronavirus at a deserted upscale shopping mall in Beijing. Chinese authorities are struggling to strike a delicate balance between containing a deadly viral outbreak and restarting the world&rsquo;s second-biggest economy after weeks of paralysis.
Businesses Struggle to Fix Supply Chains Hit by Virus
Global supply chains remain widely disrupted for businesses across the world that have built deep connections to China.
Feb 12th, 2020
In this Jan. 29, 2020 file photo Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Economy 'Resilient' Despite China Virus
Though, the coronavirus “could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,' he said.
Feb 11th, 2020
This March 5, 2017, file photo shows a closeup of Under Armour cleats seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Under Armour May Need to Restructure
The company says it may also scuttle its flagship store in NYC.
Feb 11th, 2020
I Stock 1144933955
US Trade Deficit Drops 1.7%
Mainstream economists argue that changes in trade policy are not responsible for the decline.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020