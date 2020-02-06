US Productivity Up 1.7% in 2019, Best Gain in 9 Years

Q4's productivity growth of 1.4 percent reversed a slight contraction in Q3.

Martin Crutsinger
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, work continues on a plan of new homes in Franklin Park, PA. U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of 2019, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that productivity grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in the October-December quarter, reversing the direction of a 0.2% drop during the third quarter.

For the year, productivity increased 1.7%, up from 1.3% advances in both 2017 and 2018. While a 1.7% rise in productivity is considered modest, it was the best annual showing since a 3.4% advance in 2010.

Labor costs rose 1.4% in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from a 2.5% jump in the third quarter. For the year, labor costs rose 2%, up from a 1.8% gain in 2018.

Productivity, a key factor needed to boost living standards, has been lagging for most of this record-long expansion, now in its 11th year. But economists believe there are some signs at least that productivity may finally be starting to improve.

The 1.7% annual gain in productivity has followed a long stretch of very weak gains which have left productivity growing at average annual rates of just 1.3% since 2007. That compares to gains that were double that at 2.7% from 2000 to 2007 when the country was benefiting from advances in computers and the internet. Since 1947, productivity has averaged annual gains of 2.1%.

Donald Trump has pledged to boost overall economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, to double the 2% average during this elongated expansion.

However, he so far has failed to achieve that campaign pledge and in fact, GDP growth last year slowed to 2.3%, the most meager pace in three years. Economists say for Trump to achieve his goal for faster GDP growth, he will need to find ways to increase productivity.

In a separate report Thursday, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits claims fell by 15,000, to 202,000, the lowest level since last April, when claims hit 193,000. That was the lowest point in five decades.

The government will release the January jobs report on Friday. Economists are expecting it will show a solid gain of around 150,000 jobs with the unemployment rate remaining at a half-century low of 3.5%.

In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington.
Fed Seems Content With Low Rates But Confronts Challenges
Even with the Fed seemingly comfortable with the range of its historically-low benchmark rate of 1.5% to 1.75%, questions about its policy-making remain.
Jan 27th, 2020
I Stock 539953664
Slight Rise in Business Economists' Optimism
A new survey by the National Association of Business Economists found that 67% of respondents are expecting moderate economic growth of 1.1% to 2% over the coming year.
Jan 27th, 2020
Hospital staff stand outside the emergency entrance of Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen to over 400 in China health authorities said Wednesday.
Virus Outbreak May Wallop Economy
The 2003 SARS crisis caused $40 billion to $50 billion in losses from reduced travel and spending.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1189988879
Senate Overwhemingly Passes USCMA Deal
By a vote of 89-10, the measure replacing 25-year-old NAFTA now goes to Trump for his signature.
Jan 16th, 2020
I Stock 93471831
December US Consumer Prices Up 0.2%
Over the past year, consumer inflation is up 2.3 percent.
Jan 14th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 2018 show held in Beijing, China. China&rsquo;s government says it will postpone planned punitive tariffs on U.S.-made automobiles and other goods following an interim trade deal with Washington.Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019&rsquo;s announcement came after Washington agreed to postpone a planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese goods and to cut in half penalties that already were imposed.
US Axes China's Currency Manipulator Label
The action comes five months after the Trump administration had branded China a currency manipulator.
Jan 13th, 2020
I Stock 1089423344
US, China Agree to Resume Trade Talks
The discussions are set to continue Wednesday when the Trump administration signs a Phase One trade agreement with China in Washington.
Jan 13th, 2020
In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.
US Adds 145K Jobs; Unemployment at 3.5%
Manufacturing companies added just 46,000 jobs in all of 2019.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Dec. 3, 2019 file photo, workers erect a building under construction, in Philadelphia.
US Construction Spending Up 0.6% in Nov.
It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a tiny 0.1 percent October advance.
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
US Mfg. Activity Hits Decade-Low
ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.
Jan 3rd, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020