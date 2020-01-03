US Manufacturing Activity Falls to Lowest Level in Decade

ISM's December Manufacturing Index December reading was its lowest since June 2009, when the US economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.

Josh Boak
Jan 3rd, 2020
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing&apos;s 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
This March 27, 2019 file photo shows people working on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 assembly line during a brief media tour in Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, WA.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, as the sector was hurt by weakening demand and last year's global economic slowdown.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Friday that its manufacturing index dropped to 47.2 in December, from 48.1 in November. Last month's level was the lowest since June 2009, when the U.S. economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession.

Any reading below 50 signals contraction — and the index has been below that crucial level since August. The new orders, production and employment components of the index were all negative. But other components of the index — such as a jump in prices — suggest that the setback for manufacturing has bottomed out, said Tim Fiore, chair of ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.

“We've probably seen the worst of it behind us," Fiore said.

The manufacturing sector last year was rocked by slower global growth and the escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China. President Donald Trump has announced plans to sign an initial agreement with China this month that may ease some of the drag caused by tariffs and threats of additional import taxes last year.

Still, the survey of companies by ISM shows that manufacturers have suffered. Companies surveyed indicated that there continues to be uncertainty about trade and weak demand from abroad. Out of the 18 industries surveyed, just three reported expansion in December: Food, computers and a category the association labeled as “miscellaneous.”

More in Economics
In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Horacio Ment shops at a Kohl&apos;s store in Colma, CA.
US Consumer Spending Up 0.4% in Nov.
Economists are expecting consumer spending to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, trucks are positioned to haul shipping containers at a terminal where containers are stacked five-high on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q3
Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a stronger 3.2 percent pace.
Dec 20th, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers assemble Apple products at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Industrial Production Rises 1.1% in Nov.
The gain reversed a 0.9% drop in October and was the biggest jump since October 2017.
Dec 17th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, a job posting is displayed near the entrance outside a restaurant in Orlando, FL.
Study: Entrepreneurs Upbeat about Hiring
A 2018 study of about 3,000 people in the US found that nearly 9 in 10 entrepreneurs with young companies expect to employ workers during the next five years.
Dec 16th, 2019
In this Dec. 9 file photo, mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Budget Deficit Up To $209B in November
In the 2019 budget year, the government ran up a deficit of $984 billion, the most in seven years.
Dec 12th, 2019
I Stock 1134872513 (1)
Mfg. Capital Spending to Drop 2.1% in 2020
Though capital spending is forecasted to decrease, all 18 of ISM's manufacturing sectors forecast higher 2020 revenues than in 2019.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, from left, Tina Fausto, left, and Olivia Wirtshafter, right, shop with Lilly Flores, second from left, and Laly Rose Stanton the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
November US Consumer Prices up 0.3%
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.2% in November, matching October's increase.
Dec 11th, 2019
Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico&apos;s top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Observing from behind are Mexico&apos;s Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico&apos;s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico&apos;s Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal.
North American Trade Pact: What's in It?
The announcement agreement likely enables congressional approval of Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though pockets of resistance remain.
Dec 10th, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by House Congress members, speaks at a news conference to discuss the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement on Tuesday, Dec. 10 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
North American Trade Pact Agreement Announced
Both House Speaker Nanci Pelosi and President Donald Trump said the new agreement is a significant improvement over NAFTA.
Dec 10th, 2019
I Stock 1156390316
How the Trade War Will Affect Holiday Shopping
A recent report put the cost for the average household at $1,000 a year once the newest tariffs take effect.
Dec 10th, 2019
Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO, arrives for the opening of the General Council, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, WTO, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
US Shuts Down WTO Appeals Court
Global commerce is losing its umpire.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
US Productivity Edges Down 0.2% in Q3
It was the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this March 8, 2019, file photo, work continues on an outdoor observation deck on the 30 Hudson Yards office building in New York. Business economists expect U.S. economic growth to slow this year and next, but they say the economy will avoid recession.
Economists Expect to Avoid Recession
However, they peg the odds of a recession by mid-2021 at 66%.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Nov. 27 file photo, Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
US Gains a Robust 266,000 Jobs
The November unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, matching a half-century low, and wages rose a solid 3.1% compared with a year earlier.
Dec 6th, 2019