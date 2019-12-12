Wholesale Prices Unchanged in November as Energy Prices Cool

The flat reading in November on its producer price index followed a sizable 0.4% increase in October, which had been driven by a surge in energy costs.

Martin Crutsinger
Dec 12th, 2019
In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo a corn harvester pushes through a field of grain corn in Warsaw, NY.
In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo a corn harvester pushes through a field of grain corn in Warsaw, NY.
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices were unchanged in November as the rise in energy costs slowed following a big gain in the previous month.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the flat reading in November on its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a sizable 0.4% increase in October which had been driven by a surge in energy costs.

Energy costs in November were up 0.6% after a much bigger 2.8% jump in October. Food costs rose 1.1 percent, the second month of sizable increases, with the November gain led by an 80.5% jump in egg prices, the biggest increase in more than four years.

Core wholesale inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, actually fell 0.2% in November. Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 1.1% while core prices have risen 1.3%, two modest gains indicating that inflation remains well under control.

Low inflation allowed the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate three times this year in an effort to cushion the U.S. economy from the effects of a global economic slowdown and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China.

On Wednesday, the Fed announced it was keeping its policy rate unchanged and signaled that it could keep the rate at the current low level of 1.5% to 1.75% through all of 2020.

In a separate report Thursday, the government said the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits shot up by a seasonally adjusted 49,000 last week, the biggest one-week increase in more than two years. That big gain pushed total new claims applications to 252,000, the highest weekly total since Sept. 30, 2017.

However, last week’s number was influenced by special factors including trouble seasonally adjusting the figures around holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Even with the one-week increase in jobless claims, the labor market is viewed as healthy with unemployment falling in November to a 50-year low of 3.5%.

More in Economics
I Stock 1156390316
How the Trade War Will Affect Holiday Shopping
A recent report put the cost for the average household at $1,000 a year once the newest tariffs take effect.
Dec 10th, 2019
Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO, arrives for the opening of the General Council, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, WTO, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
US Shuts Down WTO Appeals Court
Global commerce is losing its umpire.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
US Productivity Edges Down 0.2% in Q3
It was the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this March 8, 2019, file photo, work continues on an outdoor observation deck on the 30 Hudson Yards office building in New York. Business economists expect U.S. economic growth to slow this year and next, but they say the economy will avoid recession.
Economists Expect to Avoid Recession
However, they peg the odds of a recession by mid-2021 at 66%.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Nov. 27 file photo, Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
US Gains a Robust 266,000 Jobs
The November unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, matching a half-century low, and wages rose a solid 3.1% compared with a year earlier.
Dec 6th, 2019
I Stock 1093885090
China Waiving Tariff Hikes on US Soybeans, Pork
Beijing promised in September to lift the tariffs, adding to conciliatory steps that raised hopes for a settlement.
Dec 6th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a shipping container is lifted off the back of a truck as others wait in line to have their cargo unloaded at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Trade Gap Narrows 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1% to $31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6% so far this year.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1164078965
China Says US Must Cut Tariffs in Trade Deal
The two sides are negotiating details of a “Phase 1” agreement announced by President Donald Trump in October.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1028462780
Businesses Add Only 67K Jobs in November; Manufacturing Down 6K
Manufacturing, construction and mining each lost 6,000 jobs last month in a slowdown in the goods-producing sector.
Dec 4th, 2019
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney talks with US President Donald after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in London.
Trump Says China Deal Could Wait until after Election
Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an agreement with China is whether he wants to make a deal.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, steel beams sit outside Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Cleveland-Cliffs Buying AK Steel in $1.1B Stock Deal
The deal will create a vertically integrated company that pairs Cleveland-Cliff’s iron ore pellet production with AK Steel’s rolled and stainless steel operations.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
Survey: Higher Number of Small Businesses Hurt By Tariffs
A report released Monday showed that the trade conflict is contributing to further deterioration in the manufacturing sector, which includes many small businesses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, workers use a lift while working on a new building in Boston&apos;s Seaport district.
US Construction Spending Falls 0.8% in October
The month's totals were dragged down by declines in apartment and multi-family homebuilding.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers with Apple products being assembled before President Donald Trump tours an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Manufacturing Contracts for Fourth Straight Month
Economists had expected the overall November index to rebound but remain below 50.
Dec 2nd, 2019