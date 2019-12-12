Fed Leaves Low Rates Alone and Sees No Moves in Near Future

Fueling that expectation is the growing belief of Fed officials that inflation will remain tame even as the economy keeps growing modestly and the job market remains solid.

Christopher Rugaber
Dec 12th, 2019
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the rate decision of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chairman Jerome Powell made clear Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is prepared to keep its benchmark interest rate very low through at least next year — and possibly longer.

Fueling that expectation is the growing belief of Fed officials that inflation will remain tame even as the economy keeps growing modestly and the job market remains solid. The lowest unemployment rate in a half-century — 3.5% — won't necessarily fan high inflation as it might have in the past, Powell suggested at a news conference.

On Wednesday, the Fed left its key short-term rate in a low range of 1.5% to 1.75% after having reduced it three times this year. Powell had previously characterized those rate cuts as “insurance” that would offset the drags from the U.S.-China trade war and global slowdown. But on Wednesday, he boldly suggested that the Fed wouldn't likely reverse those cuts for the foreseeable future.

“Inflation is barely moving up, notwithstanding that unemployment is at 50 year lows and expected to remain there,” Powell said at his news conference. “We have learned that unemployment can remain at quite low levels for an extended period of time without unwanted upward pressure on inflation.”

In a further sign of its confidence, the Fed's latest policy statement dropped a phrase it had previously used that referred to “uncertainties” surrounding the economic outlook. This change suggested that the Fed is now less worried about economic risks from the trade fights or global slowdown.

With the Fed's key rate likely to stay where it is, consumers interested in buying a home or car should continue to enjoy low borrowing costs. Businesses will likely also enjoy lower interest rates. Savers, though, will struggle to earn a return above the inflation rate.

Powell signaled that persistently low inflation is allowing the Fed to pursue low interest rate, or “accommodative,” policies to sustain the 11-year economic expansion and try to create the conditions for more people to find jobs.

“Even though we are at 3½% unemployment, there is actually more slack out there in a sense,” Powell said. “And the risks of using accommodative monetary policy, our tool, to explore that, are relatively low.”

The chairman expressed optimism about the economy and satisfaction that the Fed's rate cuts this year may have helped prolong growth.

“Both the economy and monetary policy are in a good place,” he said.

Many analysts note, though, that the economy faces threats from the trade conflicts, a stumbling manufacturing sector and cutbacks in business investment. Some say the Fed may feel compelled to cut rates at least once next year.

Still, in updated forecasts the Fed issued Wednesday, no officials penciled in a rate cut in 2020. Instead, four Fed officials said they expected a rate increase next year. The remaining 13 officials projected no change to rates.

“If I were Powell, I would say I have things exactly where I want them,” said David Jones, an economist and author of five books on the Fed. “Despite all the people who criticized Powell for not easing sooner or not easing more, it looks like this mid-course correction of three rate cuts was almost perfect in keeping the economy growing on a sustained basis.”

For now, the chairman has managed to draw his colleagues on the Fed's policymaking committee fully into his corner. No Fed officials dissented from Wednesday's decision to keep rates unchanged — the first time in five meetings that a vote was unanimous.

Powell has suggested that this year's rate cuts have helped lower mortgage rates and spurred growth in home purchases. Auto sales have also remained healthy as more Americans have borrowed to buy cars.

Still, Powell's satisfaction with the Fed's policies comes after the central bank executed a U-turn this year. The Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate four times in 2018 after growth began the year at a healthy pace. But as the trade conflicts intensified, the stock market fell at year's end and inflation slowed rather than picked up as expected, the Fed reversed course and cut rates three times.

“Toward the end of 2018, there was still a sense that the economy was growing at around 3%, and it didn't,” he said. “I didn't expect to face the challenges, but I think we did face them, and I'm pleased that we moved to support the economy in the way that we did.

Fed policymakers have been weighing their options to stabilize short-term lending in money markets. In late September, overnight lending markets seized up, and banks and other financial institutions struggled to find short-term loans. This problem briefly lifted the Fed's benchmark rate out of its target range.

Powell said that the Fed's efforts to boost banks' cash reserves by purchasing Treasury bills and its own short-term lending have been effective.

“For the last couple of months, (short-term lending) markets have been functioning well,” he said.

In the longer run, Powell said that the Fed is considering “fairly straightforward, noncontroversial changes" to financial regulations to make it easier for large banks to provide short-term loans.

More in Economics
I Stock 1156390316
How the Trade War Will Affect Holiday Shopping
A recent report put the cost for the average household at $1,000 a year once the newest tariffs take effect.
Dec 10th, 2019
Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO, arrives for the opening of the General Council, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, WTO, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
US Shuts Down WTO Appeals Court
Global commerce is losing its umpire.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
US Productivity Edges Down 0.2% in Q3
It was the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this March 8, 2019, file photo, work continues on an outdoor observation deck on the 30 Hudson Yards office building in New York. Business economists expect U.S. economic growth to slow this year and next, but they say the economy will avoid recession.
Economists Expect to Avoid Recession
However, they peg the odds of a recession by mid-2021 at 66%.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Nov. 27 file photo, Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
US Gains a Robust 266,000 Jobs
The November unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, matching a half-century low, and wages rose a solid 3.1% compared with a year earlier.
Dec 6th, 2019
I Stock 1093885090
China Waiving Tariff Hikes on US Soybeans, Pork
Beijing promised in September to lift the tariffs, adding to conciliatory steps that raised hopes for a settlement.
Dec 6th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a shipping container is lifted off the back of a truck as others wait in line to have their cargo unloaded at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Trade Gap Narrows 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1% to $31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6% so far this year.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1164078965
China Says US Must Cut Tariffs in Trade Deal
The two sides are negotiating details of a “Phase 1” agreement announced by President Donald Trump in October.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1028462780
Businesses Add Only 67K Jobs in November; Manufacturing Down 6K
Manufacturing, construction and mining each lost 6,000 jobs last month in a slowdown in the goods-producing sector.
Dec 4th, 2019
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney talks with US President Donald after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in London.
Trump Says China Deal Could Wait until after Election
Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an agreement with China is whether he wants to make a deal.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, steel beams sit outside Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Cleveland-Cliffs Buying AK Steel in $1.1B Stock Deal
The deal will create a vertically integrated company that pairs Cleveland-Cliff’s iron ore pellet production with AK Steel’s rolled and stainless steel operations.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
Survey: Higher Number of Small Businesses Hurt By Tariffs
A report released Monday showed that the trade conflict is contributing to further deterioration in the manufacturing sector, which includes many small businesses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, workers use a lift while working on a new building in Boston&apos;s Seaport district.
US Construction Spending Falls 0.8% in October
The month's totals were dragged down by declines in apartment and multi-family homebuilding.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers with Apple products being assembled before President Donald Trump tours an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Manufacturing Contracts for Fourth Straight Month
Economists had expected the overall November index to rebound but remain below 50.
Dec 2nd, 2019