US Federal Reserve Could Signal No Rate Hike Through 2020

Many economists have said they think sluggish growth will even compel the Fed to cut rates at least once in 2020.

Christopher Rugaber
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell addresses a round table discussion during a visit to Silver Lane Elementary School, in East Hartford, CT.
In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell addresses a round table discussion during a visit to Silver Lane Elementary School, in East Hartford, CT.
AP Photo/Steven Senne

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is set to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday and will likely signal that it expects rates to remain low well into next year despite a robust job market.

Many economists have said they think sluggish growth will even compel the Fed to cut rates at least once in 2020.

A forecast from the Fed for continued low rates would reflect how its assessment of the economy is evolving. Persistently low inflation with very low unemployment has increasingly led many Fed officials to conclude that rates can remain lower for much longer than they thought without spurring higher prices.

After having raised its benchmark short-term rate four times in 2018, the Fed reversed course this year and cut rates three times to a range of just 1.5% to 1.75%. Chairman Jerome Powell has portrayed those cuts as mainly “insurance” against a slowdown resulting from weak global growth and President Donald Trump's prolonged trade war with China.

Powell and other Fed policymakers have made clear that they are no longer worried that a healthy job market will necessarily fuel excessive inflation. Instead, they would like to see inflation reach their 2% target level after running below it for most of the past seven years.

Even with unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5%, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rising by just 1.3% in October compared with a year earlier.

Each quarter, the Fed issues its policymakers' forecasts of the economy and its own rate policies. On Wednesday, when its latest meeting ends, the Fed is expected to project that its benchmark rate will remain unchanged through next year.

Tame inflation and ultra-low unemployment have led Fed officials to rethink their view of the so-called “neutral rate." This is the point at which the Fed's key rate is believed to neither accelerate economic growth nor restrain it. The neutral rate typically shouldn't change very often or very much. But the Fed's policymakers estimate that the neutral rate is now 2.5%, down from 3% as recently as September 2018.

And Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested last month that full employment — the lowest rate that the Fed thinks the jobless rate can go before it starts escalating inflation — could be as low as 3.6%. A year ago, the Fed thought it was 4.4%. The central bank's official forecasts still say full employment is reached when the unemployment rate is at 4.2% — a level it hasn't reached for nearly two years.

As a result, economists say the Fed may lower its estimates of full employment and the neutral rate to better reflect how low unemployment and inflation have remained. It had long been the belief of economists that consistently low unemployment would inevitably ignite inflation. That hasn't happened in this economic expansion, which began in 2009.

At his previous news conference in late October, Powell had set a high bar for a rate hike when he said, “We would need to see a really significant move up in inflation that’s persistent before we would consider raising rates.”

Recent economic data has been healthy, providing another reason for the Fed to stay on the sidelines. Hiring in November was the strongest this year, evidence that businesses remain optimistic. Measures of consumer confidence have also stayed high.

Sales of new and existing homes have picked up this year, and auto sales have stayed healthy. That suggests that the Fed's rate cuts have made it easier for consumers to borrow for big purchases. Mortgage rates have fallen in the past year.

During this week's meeting, Fed policymakers are also likely addressing their efforts to stabilize short-term lending in money markets. In late September, overnight lending markets seized up, and banks and other financial institutions struggled to find short-term loans. This problem briefly lifted the Fed's benchmark rate out of its target range.

The Fed started purchasing Treasury bills in October, with an initial monthly buy of $60 billion, to boost banks' cash reserves and make more money available for short-term lending.

The Fed has also provided additional liquidity through temporary overnight and other short-term loans. Together, the operations have increased the Fed's balance sheet by nearly $300 billion.

Powell maintains that the purchases are intended to improve the functioning of the financial system and not to ease borrowing rates. That makes it different, he says, from the Fed's massive bond purchases during the Great Recession and its aftermath, when the central bank sought to drive down long-term borrowing rates to stimulate spending and economic growth.

More in Economics
Dennis Shea, US Ambassador to the WTO, arrives for the opening of the General Council, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, WTO, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
US Shuts Down WTO Appeals Court
Global commerce is losing its umpire.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
US Productivity Edges Down 0.2% in Q3
It was the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this March 8, 2019, file photo, work continues on an outdoor observation deck on the 30 Hudson Yards office building in New York. Business economists expect U.S. economic growth to slow this year and next, but they say the economy will avoid recession.
Economists Expect to Avoid Recession
However, they peg the odds of a recession by mid-2021 at 66%.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Nov. 27 file photo, Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
US Gains a Robust 266,000 Jobs
The November unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, matching a half-century low, and wages rose a solid 3.1% compared with a year earlier.
Dec 6th, 2019
I Stock 1093885090
China Waiving Tariff Hikes on US Soybeans, Pork
Beijing promised in September to lift the tariffs, adding to conciliatory steps that raised hopes for a settlement.
Dec 6th, 2019
In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a shipping container is lifted off the back of a truck as others wait in line to have their cargo unloaded at a terminal on Harbor Island in Seattle.
US Trade Gap Narrows 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1% to $31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6% so far this year.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1164078965
China Says US Must Cut Tariffs in Trade Deal
The two sides are negotiating details of a “Phase 1” agreement announced by President Donald Trump in October.
Dec 5th, 2019
I Stock 1028462780
Businesses Add Only 67K Jobs in November; Manufacturing Down 6K
Manufacturing, construction and mining each lost 6,000 jobs last month in a slowdown in the goods-producing sector.
Dec 4th, 2019
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney talks with US President Donald after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in London.
Trump Says China Deal Could Wait until after Election
Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an agreement with China is whether he wants to make a deal.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, steel beams sit outside Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Cleveland-Cliffs Buying AK Steel in $1.1B Stock Deal
The deal will create a vertically integrated company that pairs Cleveland-Cliff’s iron ore pellet production with AK Steel’s rolled and stainless steel operations.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
Survey: Higher Number of Small Businesses Hurt By Tariffs
A report released Monday showed that the trade conflict is contributing to further deterioration in the manufacturing sector, which includes many small businesses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, workers use a lift while working on a new building in Boston&apos;s Seaport district.
US Construction Spending Falls 0.8% in October
The month's totals were dragged down by declines in apartment and multi-family homebuilding.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers with Apple products being assembled before President Donald Trump tours an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Manufacturing Contracts for Fourth Straight Month
Economists had expected the overall November index to rebound but remain below 50.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this June 19, 2019 file photo, a cargo ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Annual Rate Last Quarter
Many economists have estimated that GDP growth is weakening in the current quarter.
Nov 27th, 2019