US Gains a Robust 266,000 Jobs; Unemployment Falls to 3.5%

The November unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, matching a half-century low, and wages rose a solid 3.1% compared with a year earlier.

Christopher Rugaber
Dec 6th, 2019
In this Nov. 27 file photo, Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
In this Nov. 27 file photo, Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.
AP Photo/John Locher, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring in the United States jumped last month to its highest level since January as U.S. employers shrugged off trade conflicts and a global slowdown and added 266,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low, the Labor Department reported Friday. And wages rose a solid 3.1% in November compared with a year earlier.

Stock futures surged on the unexpectedly strong jobs report.

November’s healthy job gain runs against a widespread view that many employers are either delaying hiring until a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade war is reached or are struggling to find workers with unemployment so low. The pace of hiring points to the resilience of the job market and economy more than a decade into the U.S. economic expansion — the longest on record.

The steady job growth has helped reassure consumers that the economy is expanding and that their jobs and incomes remain secure. Consumer spending has become an even more important driver of growth as the Trump administration’s trade conflicts have reduced exports and led many businesses to cut spending.

Monthly job growth has in fact accelerated since this summer, averaging 205,000 over the past three months, up from just 135,000 in July.

Renewed concerns that trade will continue to hamper the U.S. economy drove stock prices lower earlier this week, after President Donald Trump said he was willing to wait until after the 2020 elections to strike a preliminary trade agreement with China. With the two sides still haggling, the administration is set to impose 15% tariffs on an additional $160 billion of Chinese imports beginning Dec. 15.

Both sides have since suggested that the negotiations are making progress, but there is still no sign of a resolution.

The return of striking General Motors autoworkers added about 40,000 jobs in November, a one-time bounce-back that followed a similar decline in October, when the GM strikers weren’t counted as employed. Excluding the returning strikers, factories added 13,000 jobs last month.

In Friday’s hiring data, besides reporting the healthy November gain, the government revised up its estimate of job growth for September and October by a combined 41,000.

Outsize hiring for the holiday shopping season did not appear to be a major driver of last month’s job growth. Retailers added just 2,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis. And transportation and warehousing firms gained fewer than 16,000. Both figures are below last year’s totals. The shopping season is shorter this year because Thanksgiving occurred later than in recent years, which might be delaying some temporary hiring.

Employers have been adding jobs at a solid enough pace to absorb new job seekers and to potentially lower the unemployment rate, though the pace of job growth is still down from last year’s rate.

With tariffs hobbling manufacturing, the job market this year has underscored a bifurcation in the economy: Service industries — finance, engineering, health care and the like — have been hiring at a solid pace, while manufacturers, miners and builders have been posting weak numbers.

Most analysts say they remain hopeful about the economy and the job market. The economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter, and the annual pace is thought to be slowing to roughly 1.5% to 2% in the final three months of the year — sluggish but far from recessionary.

Consumer confidence has slipped in recent months but remains at a decent level, helping boost sales of expensive purchases, such as autos and appliances.

With inflation surprisingly low, the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark short-term interest rate three times this year. Those rate cuts have helped support the housing market. Sales of existing homes have risen nearly 5% in the past year. Sales of new homes have soared by one-third.

More in Economics
In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, steel beams sit outside Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Cleveland-Cliffs Buying AK Steel in $1.1B Stock Deal
The deal will create a vertically integrated company that pairs Cleveland-Cliff’s iron ore pellet production with AK Steel’s rolled and stainless steel operations.
Dec 3rd, 2019
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.
Survey: Higher Number of Small Businesses Hurt By Tariffs
A report released Monday showed that the trade conflict is contributing to further deterioration in the manufacturing sector, which includes many small businesses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, workers use a lift while working on a new building in Boston&apos;s Seaport district.
US Construction Spending Falls 0.8% in October
The month's totals were dragged down by declines in apartment and multi-family homebuilding.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, workers with Apple products being assembled before President Donald Trump tours an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, TX.
US Manufacturing Contracts for Fourth Straight Month
Economists had expected the overall November index to rebound but remain below 50.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this June 19, 2019 file photo, a cargo ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Annual Rate Last Quarter
Many economists have estimated that GDP growth is weakening in the current quarter.
Nov 27th, 2019
Cutting Tool Istock
Year-to-Date US Cutting Tool Orders Up 0.2% In September
September's total was down 4.3 percent from August and down 7 percent year-over-year.
Nov 21st, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
In this June 28, 2018 file photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, IL.
Why Tariffs Haven't Revitalized American Steelmakers
After enjoying a brief tariff-induced sugar high last year, American steelmakers are reeling.
Nov 5th, 2019
Mnet 109524 Manufacturing Auto Jobs Vw
US Economy Grew At Solid 3.2 Percent Rate In Third Quarter
The figure was revised down from last month's estimate of 3.3 percent, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Dec 21st, 2017
A technician carries installation supplies along the assembly line at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
US Factory Production Modestly Rebounds In September
However, even with this slight gain, manufacturing production has been predominantly flat throughout the year.
Oct 17th, 2016
Packaging Corp. Buying Boise For About $1.27B
Packaging Corp. of America is buying Boise for about $1.27 billion, acquiring additional containerboard needed to support its growth. Boise, a maker of packaging and paper products, is based in Boise, Idaho. If the deal is completed, Packaging Corp.'s containerboard capacity will rise to 3.7 million tons from 2.6 million tons.
Sep 16th, 2013
Eastman Chemical Buys Genovique Specialties
Company said Wednesday it will buy chemical maker Genovique Specialties Corp. in a move to expand its position in the specialty plasticizers market.
Mar 17th, 2010
Canadian Business Index Continues Decline
Statistics Canada reports 9 of 10 components declined as February's composite leading index fell 1.1 percent after a 0.9 percent decrease in January.
Mar 23rd, 2009
N.Y. Plant Voting On UAW Contract Concessions
Future of New Process Gear's plant in central New York is on the line as workers begin voting on contract concessions meant to save $50 million by July.
Feb 2nd, 2009