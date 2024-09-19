What the Fed Interest Rate Cut May Mean for Manufacturers

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the target rate would be cut 50 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate to a 4.75% to 5% target range. The move comes less than a week after the close of IMTS 2024, the largest manufacturing trade show in the Western Hemisphere.

Christopher Chidzik, the principal economist for The Association for Manufacturing Technology predicted that the decrease would help spur additional consumer purchasing and business investment.

Chidzik added the following statement: