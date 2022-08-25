Peloton to Sell Its Bikes on Amazon in Bid to Reverse Slump

Associated Press
Aug 25, 2022
In a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Peloton announced that their high-end exercise bikes and other gear will now be available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S., a partnership aimed at boosting the fitness company's sales that have languished since the easing of pandemic lockdowns.
In a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Peloton announced that their high-end exercise bikes and other gear will now be available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S., a partnership aimed at boosting the fitness company's sales that have languished since the easing of pandemic lockdowns.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton's high-end exercise bikes and other gear will now be able to be bought on Amazon in the U.S., a partnership aimed at boosting the fitness company's sales that have languished since the easing of pandemic lockdowns.

“We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon,” Kevin Cornils, Peloton's chief commercial officer, said in a statement Wednesday.

The collaboration is Peloton's first with another retailer. Before, its products were sold only through its website, physical showrooms and other channels.

And it comes after the company earlier this month said it was shedding jobs, shifting its delivery work to third-party vendors and significantly reducing the number of stores it has in North America.

The news of the Amazon deal sent shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. soaring 20% Wednesday. They are still down about 88% in the last 12 months.

Products available at the launch on Amazon will include Peloton’s original bike — listed at $1,445 — its strength-training “Guide” device, as well as its workout mat, dumbbells and glass water bottle.

The company best known for its interactive stationary bikes saw its sales boom during the pandemic, but it has struggled to maintain high demand as COVID-19 vaccines became more widely available and homebound consumers started to go back to the gym.

Amid those challenges, it sought to cut costs and reduce its operating footprint while ramping up prices on some of its popular products. Last month, it said it would outsource manufacturing for its stationary bikes and treadmills.

The company says bike delivery will be available to most of the U.S. As part of the partnership, customers can get an expert to assemble their bikes, the company said.

Latest in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Pay Or Log In Using Qr Code 1288429212 1323x797
Combating Counterfeits with Sustainable Labeling
June 1, 2022
Gas station in Long Beach, Calif., March 11, 2022.
Key Inflation Gauge Sets 40-Year High
March 31, 2022
Amazon said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will spend more than $120 million to build affordable-housing units close to transit stations near Seattle and Washington, D.C, the latest example of a tech company trying to address the affordable housing crisis critics say the industry has exacerbated.
Amazon to Build Affordable Housing Near Transit Stops
March 15, 2022
Related Stories
The half-hour show, called “Ring Nation,” will premier in syndication on Sept. 26, 2022, MGM said.
E-Commerce
Amazon's Ring, MGM to Launch Show From Viral Doorbell Videos
An Amazon Prime logo is seen on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location on Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Amazon will be offering discounts on a variety of items during its two-day Prime Day shopping event that began Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Consumers are searching for the best deals they can find, including time-sensitive deals that are offered on the site for a short period of time.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day: What Consumers are Buying
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island, New York, on March 19, 2020. Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, much differently than how it entered the pandemic. Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April as well as its slowest rate of revenue growth in nearly two decades at 7%.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day Comes Amid Slowdown in Online Sales Growth
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
A delivery van departs an Amazon warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon Accuses Feds of Hounding Bezos, Senior Execs
The e-commerce giant says investigators are making "impossible-to-satisfy demands."
August 17, 2022
A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board said the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany.
Labor
Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File for Union Election
The warehouse has roughly 1,000 workers.
August 17, 2022
The half-hour show, called “Ring Nation,” will premier in syndication on Sept. 26, 2022, MGM said.
E-Commerce
Amazon's Ring, MGM to Launch Show From Viral Doorbell Videos
Amazon has dealt with rounds of privacy concerns around Ring.
August 15, 2022
I Stock 464631118
E-Commerce
Amazon to Acquire iRobot for $1.7B
Colin Angle will remain the robotics company's CEO.
August 5, 2022
Amazon's custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian.
Automotive
Amazon Rolls Out Rivian Delivery EVs
The custom vehicles are made at Rivian’s factory in Illinois.
July 22, 2022
A Ring doorbell camera is seen installed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., on July 16, 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Handed Ring Footage to Police Without User Consent
At least 11 times this year.
July 15, 2022
An Amazon Prime logo is seen on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location on Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. Amazon will be offering discounts on a variety of items during its two-day Prime Day shopping event that began Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Consumers are searching for the best deals they can find, including time-sensitive deals that are offered on the site for a short period of time.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day: What Consumers are Buying
Most of the items have sold for $30 or less.
July 13, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island, New York, on March 19, 2020. Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, much differently than how it entered the pandemic. Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April as well as its slowest rate of revenue growth in nearly two decades at 7%.
E-Commerce
Amazon Prime Day Comes Amid Slowdown in Online Sales Growth
Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April.
July 12, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
E-Commerce
2 Black Executives Leave Amazon Amid Changes in Leadership
The two execs were involved in the company’s warehouses and transportation services.
June 22, 2022
Amazon logo atop an office complex in downtown Los Angeles, Oct. 23, 2018.
E-Commerce
Court Says Amazon Can Be Sued Over Toxic Warnings
Any efforts by Amazon to comply with California's Proposition 65 could have a much wider impact.
June 16, 2022
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center, Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon's Request to Close Union Hearing Denied
Hearings by the National Labor Relations Board are typically held in person and open to the public.
June 10, 2022
Amazon distribution center, Las Vegas, July 2017.
E-Commerce
Departing Amazon Executive to Head Logistics Startup
The e-commerce giant is looking to make changes to its troubled consumer division.
June 8, 2022
Amazon Logo Ap
E-Commerce
Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings in 2021
The company credits its vetting process and other efforts to deter bad actors.
June 8, 2022
Kny
E-Commerce
Turning Shopping Malls into Micro-Distribution Hubs
The company grew 9,000% in the past year.
June 7, 2022