Amazon Says It Prevented 4 Billion Bad Listings in 2021

The company credits its vetting process and other efforts to deter bad actors.

Jun 8th, 2022
Haleluya Hadero
Amazon Logo Ap
AP file

Amazon, which has been under increasing pressure to tackle counterfeit products, said in its second-annual report that it prevented 4 billion bad listings from making it onto its site and got rid of more than 3 million phony products last year.

The results, released Wednesday, were mixed compared with 2020, when Amazon blocked 10 billion listings and got rid of 2 million phony products. The Seattle-based e-commerce juggernaut also saw a decrease in complaints of intellectual property infringement in 2021 while growing the number of active brands on its site.

According to the report, Amazon stopped more than 2.5 million attempts to create fake accounts on its third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their products directly to consumers. That number is about a 58% decline from the attempts it said it stopped in 2020, which the company credits to its vetting process and other efforts to deter bad actors.

But Juozas Kaziukėnas, the founder of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse, said it can be hard to independently know what actually caused those declines — whether it's Amazon's policies or other factors.

Counterfeit sellers have long plagued Amazon and other e-commerce retailers, including eBay. And Amazon has stepped up efforts to fight it in recent years amid heightened scrutiny from brands and lawmakers pushing for anti-counterfeit legislation.

Amazon backs a House version of an online retail bill, known as the INFORM Act, which would require online marketplaces to collect contact and financial information from high-volume sellers and disclose some of the information to consumers. Amazon had opposed an earlier Senate version of the bill, which would require online retailers to gather information from a larger group of third-party merchants.

Meanwhile, TechNet, a lobbying group that counts Amazon and eBay as some of its members, is pushing back against another bill that would make the e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeit goods sold on their site. An Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement the company recognizes “the intent of the legislation is to stop counterfeits” and looks forward to working with Congress to achieve that goal.

In its report, Amazon said it implemented a program last year that made it harder for bad actors to register for selling accounts by requiring one-on-one conversations with a company team member to verify their identity. It says it’s also verifying the seller’s physical location and payment instruments and leveraging machine learning to detect risks about potential accounts.

Last year, the company said it spent more than $900 million to push back against fraud, and sued — or referred — more than 600 sellers for investigation in the U.S. and other places like China. Amazon did not reveal in the report the source of most counterfeit products, but China has been a sore spot. And the company won’t share data that helps it detect and prevent phony products from showing up on its site, said Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon’s vice president of brand protection.

According to Marketplace Pulse, the share of top China-based merchants has steadily been declining on Amazon’s third-party marketplace since late 2020, a trend some experts believe may be caused by pandemic-induced supply chain snafus and the company’s recent efforts to crack down on prohibited activity, including fake reviews. Last year, the company suspended several prominent China-based sellers and reportedly kicked off 50,000 merchants for violating its rules.

Marketplace Pulse's data shows 55% of the top sellers on Amazon’s U.S. marketplace are domestic businesses, a jump from 48% in November 2020.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 31st, 2022
Volition Cart
New Hub 'Organizes the World's Components'
The founders of Volition believe a dedicated marketplace is what the industry is missing.
May 25th, 2022
I Stock 509559314
Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Need a Hand
How Congress can help.
May 25th, 2022
E Commerce I Stock 1330263686
6 Challenges Facing Manufacturers When They Go Direct to Consumer
If a DTC channel is not properly managed, the cons could easily outweigh the pros.
May 24th, 2022
I Stock 1221483730
Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon
The e-commerce giant allegedly denied “reasonable accommodations” and forced workers to take unpaid leave.
May 18th, 2022
Amazon office, San Francisco, Aug. 2019.
Two Plead Guilty in Amazon Marketplace Scheme
The conspiracy used confidential data to give certain sellers an advantage.
May 17th, 2022
I Stock 1172294098
Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Amazon
New York's attorney general sued the company over workplace safety issues.
May 12th, 2022
Amazon Labor Union lead organizer Mat Cusick, second from right, standing, watches a zoom-cast of vote counting to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., March 31, 2022.
Amazon Fires Union Organizers Tied to First U.S. Labor Win
The company claims the cases are "unrelated."
May 10th, 2022
Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., May 3, 2022.
Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Tornado Criticizes Amazon
It was supposed to be his day off.
May 4th, 2022
Amazon facility, Leeds, U.K., Aug. 2021.
The Pressures on Amazon Spending Habits
Many sellers have never experienced inflation — and don't have a clear plan to deal with it.
May 2nd, 2022
Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, N.Y., that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Amazon Union Could Face Tough Road Ahead after Victory
Negotiating a contract with Amazon could prove difficult.
Apr 25th, 2022
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, on Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon has deals with three rocket companies to help launch communications satellites that the online retail giant says will help provide fast, affordable broadband to millions of underserved people around the world. Amazon said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin will combine for up to 83 launches during the next five years, deploying the majority of Amazon’s 3,236 low-earth satellites to be used for what Amazon is calling “Project Kuiper.'
Amazon Broadband Project Ready to Blast Off
It will help provide fast, affordable broadband to millions of underserved people around the world.
Apr 5th, 2022